Academic mob goes after scholar for simply urging debate on issues of race, genes, and intelligence

This is the first piece from Quillette I’ve seen that doesn’t have an author—it’s an editorial written by “Quillette Magazine”. (Could that be Claire Lehmann?) But it doesn’t matter, for the piece describes a genuine academic witch hunt, one of many we’ve seen in the past two years. Click on the screenshot to read the editorial, and note that its title mocks along with the Stalinist nature of these mobs and of the “open letter” denouncng social scientist Noah Carl of the University of Cambridge:
Carl’s interest is “how intelligence and other psychological characteristics affect beliefs and attitudes,” and his Big Sin was to defend the right of academics to study and write about race, genes, and intelligence. As Quillette notes, Carl argues “that stifling debate in these areas is more likely to cause more harm than allowing them to be freely discussed by academics.” But these topics are some of the Taboo Subjects Not Open to Academic Debate. (Carl, by the way, appears to think that there’s no resolution about the genetic contribution of IQ differences between “races”.)
That doesn’t matter. As Quillette reports:
Three hundred academics from around the world, many of them professors, have signed an open letter denouncing Dr Carl and demanding that the University of Cambridge “immediately conduct an investigation into the appointment process” on the grounds that his work is “ethically suspect” and “methodologically flawed.” The letter states: “we are shocked that a body of work that includes vital errors in data analysis and interpretation appears to have been taken seriously.” Yet the letter contains no vidence of any academic misconduct. It does not include a single reference to any of Dr Carl’s papers, let alone any papers that are “ethically suspect” or “methodologically flawed.”Drawing on disparate fields of research in psychology, psychometrics and sociology, Dr Carl’s papers have been peer reviewed and published in journals such as Intelligence, Personality & Individual Differences, The American Sociologist, Comparative Sociology, European Union Politics, and The British Journal of Sociology. His papers have been cited 235 times since 2013.
Much of Dr Carl’s research focuses on how intelligence and other psychological characteristics affect beliefs and attitudes. Papers include: Leave and Remain voters’ knowledge of the EU after the referendum of 2016, Cognitive Ability and Political Beliefs in the United States, and his most cited paper, published in Intelligence in 2014, Verbal Intelligence is correlated with socially and economically liberal beliefs.
Which of these, or any of Dr Carl’s other papers, contain “vital errors in data-analysis”? We’re not told. Nevertheless, on the strength of these allegations alone, with no supporting evidence provided, the letter’s authors have invited people to sign the petition—and hundreds have.
Quickly scanning the list of signatories, I found—as is usual in such cases—that nearly all the signatories are in the humanities, with a real dearth of people in the hard sciences (by “hard,” I mean biology, physics, and chemistry). (There are a couple of physicists and, curiously, a larger dollop of mathematicians.) Why is there always this disparity between scientists and humanities scholars?
At any rate, this kind of mindless denunciation of someone without evidence—except for Carl’s attending a meeting at which Even More Demonized People spoke—is typical fare in academia these days. I wonder how many of the people who signed that letter even read a single paper by Dr. Carl.
From the humanities eh? The very group, specifically the postmodernists, who put a lot of effort into producing bafflegab in an attempt to convince the world of how intellectually and morally superior they are?
And here is this study, make of it what you will:
“”Dupree and her co-author, Susan Fiske of Princeton University, began by analyzing the words used in campaign speeches delivered by Democratic and Republican presidential candidates to different audiences over the years. They scanned 74 speeches delivered by white candidates over a 25-year period. Approximately half were addressed to mostly-minority audiences—at a Hispanic small business roundtable discussion or a black church, for example. They then paired each speech delivered to a mostly-minority audience with a comparable speech delivered at a mostly-white audience—at a mostly-white church or university, for example. The researchers analyzed the text of these speeches for two measures: words related to competence (that is, words about ability or status, such as “assertive” or “competitive”) and words related to warmth (that is, words about friendliness, such as “supportive” and “compassionate”).””
“”The researchers found that liberal individuals were less likely to use words that would make them appear highly competent when the person they were addressing was presumed to be black rather than white. No significant differences were seen in the word selection of conservatives based on the presumed race of their partner. “It was kind of an unpleasant surprise to see this subtle but persistent effect,” Dupree says. “Even if it’s ultimately well-intentioned, it could be seen as patronizing.”””
https://insights.som.yale.edu/insights/white-liberals-present-themselves-as-less-competent-in-interactions-with-african-americans
One of the signatories discussed in the article, Dr. David Graeber is described by Wikipedia as “an American anthropologist and anarchist activist.”
I thought that was funny. Yet again, I understand that anthropology may be the most politicized/woke field in academia….
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Graeber
Reminds me of the reactions that EO Wilson received back in 1975 with the publishing of Sociobiology; I was in graduate school and many mates were arguing against the book so asked them “have you read his book?” and most had not.
Why, absolutely all of them! After all, their open letter states:
“A careful consideration of Carl’s published work … leads us to conclude …”.
… and they wouldn’t be fibbing, would they?
I had hoped that such scary phenomena of academic life were safely behind us, in last-century Europe.
Right, because explaining differences in intelligence and criminality by reference to race is not at all scary or reminiscent of last-century Europe. It’s not like the entire country of Germany had an experiment with that in the 1940s or anything. /s
On the Quillette site; the next article down is a podcast conversation with Heather McDonald covering much of the social upheaval caused by this madness. Worth listening to.
No love for the rock[et] scientists over in the geology department, boss? 🙂
It’s worth pointing out that those signing the open letter are opposed to a whole area of research being done at all, regardless of how well done it is. They explicitly state that:
“We call on St Edmund’s College, the University of Cambridge, and the Newton Trust to issue a public statement dissociating themselves from research that seeks to establish correlations between race, genes, intelligence and criminality in order to explain one by the other.”
So their complaints about “methodological flaws” are not their real concern.
Scientists generally make conclusions when justified by facts.
People in the humanities generally make conclusions justified by ideas mulled over in their minds while sitting in their armchairs.
When I was in college we referred to psychologists who drew conclusions and theories without research as armchair psychologists.
They seem to be still around.
These academic lynch mobs are reminiscent of developments in the late-lamented USSR between the 1930s and the 1960s. There too, a branch of study—the one called Genetics in the West—was made taboo on ideological grounds, and replaced by a Marxist-Leninist hustle mislabelled “Michurinism”. As a direct result, the USSR, with more graduates holding an advanced Biology degree than any other country in the world, played virtually no role in the revolution of molecular biology that swept through real science in the 2nd half of the 20th century. Luckily, the reenactment of this farce in our ivory towers is limited (so far) to departments so little concerned with the physical world that they cannot do real physical damage.
It is often forgotten that the enforcement of “Michurinism” in the USSR began as a maneuver for academic status and power by ambitious ignorami, notably Trofim Lysenko. The same dynamic is obvious enough in the spread of postmodernist and grievance study doctrines in the Anglo-American academic world. Maybe acolytes of these doctrines denounce any departure from their orthodoxies with such intensity out of fear that their emptiness will be recognized..
What it makes me think is, would this be used as a justification to disefranchise (arbitrarily) a “race” or group of people.
If only we had centuries’ worth of evidence for an affirmative answer to that question. 😉
That looks like a sarcastic reply but I’m giving you the benefit of the doubt.
Two words CLASS STRUGGLE.
I think Carl is correct in saying (refs omitted):
“Why does this area of research incite such vitriolic indignation? A likely reason, as Winegard and Winegard argue, is that for a large number of academics in the West, the notion of biological sameness between groups (classes, sexes, races) has become what Tetlock calls a ‘sacred value’.2 Sacred values possess at least two important properties. First, they are incommensurable with respect to instrumental values: no amount of a sacred value can be traded off for any amount of an instrumental value. And second, proposals to accept such trade-offs are met not merely with rejection, but with moral outrage.”
++
My questions is: “Why is the sameness of groups a sacred value?”
+++
Another IQ researcher, James Thompson, says ““Scientific Racism” is an oxymoron.”
“The truth cannot be racist, and lies cannot be science. If you say something truthful about a racial difference then that is true, not a lie, and not racism. If you say something about racial groups which is untrue, then that is not science, it is false, and science has to correct mistakes as soon as possible.”
So, can scientists who are actually in his field sign an open letter in support of being allowed to do science? Would the show of solidarity be worth a try? I mean, it won’t change the minds of the ideologues fighting his work…but it might help him personally. I dunno how these things work so I’m just throwing that out there.
I haven’t finished perusing the entire list of signatories, but if the below is true (on Rational Wiki) – the signing humanities academics are indeed part of his field, no?
Do I detect a bit of snark in your comment?
I’m simply asking if people in his field, which I suppose would be Sociology in a general sense, would come to his defense and if this would help. Looking over the list of signatories, based on those who included their field, I count 22 who specify Sociology (again, ignoring more refined definitions, sub-fields). English (23), Education (20), History (16), and Geography(13) round out the main fields of study, with 45 different catergories overall. Admittingly, many of the sub-fields may consider themselves under the Sociology umbrella, and of course I didn’t seek out those who did not list their field, so this is an imperfect look at best.
Humanities is a wide ranging collection of fields, so, no, I would not consider everyone (excepting the four people in physics, the life science policy, five maths, one medicine, and maybe the one in environment)on this letter as “in his field” simply because they fall under the heading in a course catologue as “Humanities”.
So, I’ll ask the question again, Would it not be helpful for people in his field of SOCIOLOGY to counter this obnoxious anti-education letter with a supportive letter of their own, arguing in favor of academic freedom?
Curious about what criticisms his research has received, a quick google turned up this:
It links to Yiannakoulias’ blog, where he writes about the flaws in the research. I’m still reading myself, but thought it was interesting.
When I was an undergrad in the early 70s, student protests were commonplace. Of course, even then, it was always the humanities, with a lecture workload of ~15hrs a week, who were protesting. In physics, with close to 40 hours lectures and lab work, there was never enough free time to engage politically. Any spare time tended to be spent in the union bar.
Having studied both humanities (French language and lit) and science, I don’t think it’s quite fair to pooh-pooh the humanity students’ courseload. No, there are no labs, but there might be 1000 pages of heavy reading/week plus multiple papers to write.
I’ve been following this story ever since it broke, and was hoping you’d eventually post something about it. For people who want to object to what’s being done to Carl, there are a pair of counter-petitions:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScJDDEVOCiTd4OliZi1IFyFLkoR543eMWJN0rD-YeNXswPnYQ/viewform
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScv3FNDGQd3g0I4QjLp04VVs6FeRhhRVrOtNq76QI4YvBm3IA/viewform
The list of names hasn’t been updated recently, so a lot more people have signed these than are listed on that page. I think the two might eventually get merged into a single petition.
They seem to especially value the signatures of well-known academics, so it would definitely be valuable for Dr. Coyne to sign one of these, if he feels strongly enough to do that.
Everybody should read these links and consider signing up.
As far as I can tell, a lot of this outrage has come about because Dr Carl took part in one of the meetings of the London Conference on Intelligence (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/London_Conference_on_Intelligence), which does seem to have some dubious eugenic-related content. But that alone should not be a reason to try to obliterate him from the university. If his work and his conclusions are wrong, his critics should show that they
As of earlier this year, of the 75 presentations that had been made at the LCI, only two of them had been about eugenics. That’s mentioned in this paper: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/326452887_Communicating_intelligence_research_Media_misrepresentation_the_Gould_Effect_and_unexpected_forces
Aside from whether it makes sense to condemn the entire conference based on those two presentations, it also isn’t clear whether either of them happened during the same year that Carl attended it.
Aargh! Hit ‘post’ by mistake! Meant to say that his critics should show that they are wrong. And if his results are confirmed, they need to revise their approach to doing science.
Quillette also had a post today by Alexandra Berryhill who is described as:
“Alexandra Berryhill is the pseudonym for an over-30 undergraduate student at an American university. She can be reached at alexandra.berryhill@gmail.com.”
https://quillette.com/2018/12/07/take-it-from-someone-who-has-suffered-real-physical-abuse-words-arent-violence/
I suspect we are going to see more and more such posts where the author feels they need to hide from the SJW police. Who wants their life severely perturbed just to make a point?
I read that piece. In it she discusses the abuse she suffered as a child from her father, and I think that’s probably why she requested anonymity. It’s quite common, I think, for people to want to remain anonymous when discussing such sensitive issues.
Yes, it is common but she also said that it was done with and had mostly put it behind her. I’m not saying you’re wrong though.
This does not speak well of the intellectual atmosphere and the political situation in the so-called free world.
“Free” has always been a relative term.
Why don’t they simply rebut his work in the journals if it is a matter of poor methodology and data?
Having poked around a bit at various links, I think there is a bit of evidence that Noah Carl may have a bit of “whitey” bias. I don’t see anything that should prevent him from being an academic, though.
The problem for the field is that if they decide that it can include only sociologists that don’t believe in racial differences, they will have boxed themselves in. Their conclusions will always boil down to “sociologists who don’t believe in racial differences conclude that there are no racial differences,” which will never be an interesting or satisfying result.