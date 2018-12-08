A flawed Christianity 101: can you spot the mistakes?

Reader Michael sent this National Geographic video, which, in line with their new and irritating touting of religion (and lack of criticism of its tenets), presents Jesus as as a real being. Reader Michael spotted some errors and distortions in this short clip. As he said:

Some major assumptions, inaccuracies & cock-ups – how many can WEIT readers spot?

I’ll put Michael’s spots below the fold

Read below to see the mistakes and misstatements caught by our reader:

0:00: Image of the Shroud of Turin. Not JC’s shroud. 0:00: “a man emerged from the desert with a message…” – This assumes JC is a real historical figure 1:17: “According to tradition Jesus was immaculately conceived by God.” No. The RCC [& a few others] claim God acted upon Mary at conception keeping her “immaculate” ie free from original sin, this is not the same as the Virgin Birth of Jesus which is what the narrator means 1:30: Persecution & crucifixion spoken as if factual

3:04: Image labelled as “Notre-Dame Cathedral, Paris”, but it’s Notre-Dame de la Garde, Marseilles