A flawed Christianity 101: can you spot the mistakes?

Reader Michael sent this National Geographic video, which, in line with their new and irritating touting of religion (and lack of criticism of its tenets), presents Jesus as as a real being. Reader Michael spotted some errors and distortions in this short clip. As he said:
Some major assumptions, inaccuracies & cock-ups – how many can WEIT readers spot?
I’ll put Michael’s spots below the fold
Read below to see the mistakes and misstatements caught by our reader:
0:00: Image of the Shroud of Turin. Not JC’s shroud.
0:00: “a man emerged from the desert with a message…” – This assumes JC is a real historical figure
1:17: “According to tradition Jesus was immaculately conceived by God.” No. The RCC [& a few others] claim God acted upon Mary at conception keeping her “immaculate” ie free from original sin, this is not the same as the Virgin Birth of Jesus which is what the narrator means
1:30: Persecution & crucifixion spoken as if factual
3:04: Image labelled as “Notre-Dame Cathedral, Paris”, but it’s Notre-Dame de la Garde, Marseilles
I would argue “monotheistic” is in error as well.
If you can accept the “logic” of the trinity, then you can argue for monotheism. Bart Ehrman does a good job explaining this unexplainable concept.
Yes, and intercession by the Saints raises them to at least demi-god status. But trinitarian Christianity claims to be monotheistic, and has some very elaborate rationalizations, so we’ll have to leave it at that.
Whatever happened with Jesus was part of God’s plan. At least with Trinitarianism, God “harmed” nobody but himself when he had himself killed and resurrected. Of his own free will. I see Unitarian Jesus, however, as a pawn manipulated by an authority figure in pursuance of a plan, much like a child can be persuaded to strap on a suicide vest and be told their impending death is for the greater good. Jesus just had to be killed for the plan, else why would anybody want to write the New Testament?
‘Jesus was immaculately conceived by god’.
The Immaculate Conception was the life of the Blessed Virgin Mary’ which was without sin from beginning to end. Immavltade deived from the Latin macula = stain.
Sorry, immaculate and derived.
I know from personal experience that Catholics do not like it when you ask if immaculate conception means they didn’t spill a drop, nor do they like it when you ask if confirmation is like RSVPing your spot in heaven. Religious people can be sooo touchy! I mean, I was barely 20 and had little understanding of religion, so little in fact that I didn’t know Easter was a religious holiday until I took a philosophy course in college. The pope may be inflammable and speak ex-catheter, but not me.
“… centered on the teachings of Jesus Christ” should be “… centered on the teachings attributed to Jesus Christ”.
June 7, Seattle: A host on the local Fox radio station says he’s appalled that I can’t find a debate partner for this evening’s event at Town Hall. After all, Seattle is the home of the Discovery Institute: powerhouse of the “intelligent design” movement. We go on to debate matters on-air, and when I say that I also can’t find any Catholic who really believes in the Virgin Birth, he responds that he jolly well does. No you don’t, I reply, not really. Yes I do, he insists. I believe in the Immaculate Conception of Jesus Christ. I have to break it to him that the Immaculate Conception and the Virgin Birth are two different things: it was Mary who, according to a Vatican dogma dating back only to 1854, was immaculately conceived. I run into this kind of thing all the time: what else do people imagine they are believing? And hasn’t it come to something when I have to tell Catholics what their church teaches?
Christopher Hitchens from God Bless Me, It’s a Best-Seller!
Gospels are not the “earliest” accounts of Jesus, if you take into consideration Paul’s earliest letters. True, they don’t say much about a human Jesus.
“Born in the first decade BC” is a fudge of the birth date scandal fueled by the error-prone gospel writers: If you believe Matthew, birth would be 4 BC. If you believe Luke it would be 6 AD.
“Immaculate conception by god” is an idiotic remark, as noted in a comment above.
“In some accounts he is a carpenter.” No. In exactly one–Mark, where Jesus is referred to briefly as a “tekton.”
Paul knew about the alleged Jesus and Christianity long before his epilectic seizure and vision.
In the part about putting together the “gospels” and other writings, there’s no mention of the dozens of lost and suppressed works, such as the Gospel of Thomas.
Not to mention–the whole video is so unctuous and made my skin crawl.
Mike
Precisely. Even the apologists can’t shove the first gospel, Mark, any earlier than AD 70*, which postdates the alleged dates of Paul’s letters. But no mention of any gospel appears until the mid-2nd century, about the same time the Epistles suddenly show up.
Bottom line: dating a document by its internal dating claims, without any knowledge of its provenance, is crap historical methodology. But, hey, all biblical history (sic) has is crap methodology.
* Due to the Olivet Discourse a.k.a. “Little Apocalypse” having to postdate the razing of the Temple. But philologist Hermann Detering has convincingly argued that the Olivet refers instead to the even greater destruction by Hadrian in 136.
— Does not mention that the Gospels give contradictory accounts.
— Deceptively hides the fact that teachings of Jesus emerged decades later, that the Bible was cobbled together from various translations and sources and decided upon by a committee, and that there is no unbroken line of information that was preserved; it’s rewritten, translated and edited numerous times and even once in a reified form as “one book”, could take on any kind of meaning. At least they mention that euphemistically by stating that it changed according to spirituality “needs” of its deluded followers.
— Jesus teachings aren‘t about forgiveness, and Christianity wouldn‘t have made it to a world religion if it were the case. It did not spread because people liked that nice message, but because zealous intolerance, warfare, fire, swords and torture chambers helped it succeed.
— Hides what happened to Jesus after he was resurrected. That’s, I guess, the crazy Xeno part of their cult. He was somehow made alive and then what exactly? So that people saw a miracle, as he flies into the clouds? Dematerialises into another dimension in a pang of rainbow fire and flickering smoke? The obvious purpose of this bit as a Bronze Age “proof” (somebody saw something) makes it truly ridiculous.
— And it also deceptively pretends there was a Christianity, which is ahistorical nonsense of the highest order. Still today, truly faithful Christians cannot even marry each other easily. At all times, they were cross with each other, fought and murdered each other, with no regard to Jesus’ alleged teachings. Of course I know, religious wars are also due to very worldly, political reasons and affiliations — but that’s a big QED, not a weakness. It exposes the whole thing as a power-political scam, where nobody, not even the people in charge, take anything in their holy writ seriously as they pretend when they preach to outsiders they can’t straight murder and torture (thank Eris for the Enlightenment, humanism, democracy, and so on).
Perhaps Nat’l. Geographic hopes to clear up things for schoolchildren who are still looking for an immaculate contraption.
Jesus came out of the desert is in contrast to what we know of the vegetational habitat of the Near East 2000-4000 years ago. It was an arable grassland and easily supported the many sheep, goats, and cattle, much like western Nebraska today.
Moses and the exodus of thousands of Jews would have starved to death if they had wandered about a desert
How long did moses and his mob spend wandering around the desert ,40 years .
Didn’t anyone say to him during that time .
“Listen here mush ,we are sick of wandering around this desert ,we have passed that big rock over there at least five times .Can’t we just stay here ,or let someone else have a go at the leading thing ?
If the evidence that Jesus really existed is inconclusive, asserting that he did exist is no more a “mistake” or “error” than asserting that he didn’t. Both are conjectures.
The mythicists don’t assert that Jesus didn’t exist; they say the evidence is inconclusive. That is less of an error than claiming that he surely did exist.
The ‘hard’ mythicist position is that no Jesus whatsoever existed. A broader position, that the Jesus of Nazareth as described in the gospels is not historical, has two centuries of robust scholarly work to support it.
This putative documentary’s jumping off point, that the gospel accounts are historical, is unsubstantiated and speculative.
My moms used to have a print of Leonardo’s “Last Supper” hanging above the kitchen table. I used to sit there eating breakfast in the morning wondering why all those dumb bastards were sittin’ on the same side of the table.
Long hair don’t care, I reckon.
NG is an arse, truer than a virgin birth and a gid fiddling around with a womens reproductive organs.
Saying that we know of Jesus only through the gospels also ignores all the Gnostic Scriptures and other apocryphal literature that was suppressed by the church after the Council of Nicaea. Some of the traditions about Jesus have there only source in those documents.
Though they are described as “amazing”, the actual content of JC’s teachings is almost entirely absent from the Gospels. Paul is explicit that faith in Christ Jesu’s death & resurrection alone is sufficient for salvation.
No, in Galilee, part of the Tetrarchy of Herod Antipas, a Roman client kingdom distinct from the province of Syria-Judea.
Uhh, and the Pauline Epistles, and Acts, plus a slew of Patristic writings, apocrypha, gnostic MSS, etc.
NB: Mark & the first 10 Pauline epistles first appeared c. AD 145, all with prior provenance unknown.
Between 6 and 4 BC per Matthew, but definitely AD 6 per Luke. But please, pick any year as it suits your needs.
Greek word used was tekton = any craftsman. (Mk. 6:3 “the tekton”, Matt. 13:55 “the tekton’s son”)
Luke 3:23 “about thirty”
In Mark & John, lacking Nativities, Jesus first arrives as a grown man of unspecified age.
Some patristic writings declare Jesus was as old as 50 when he died.
Odd this is chosen as the most important teaching of JC. (see below)
per Mark & Matthew, Jesus was charged before the Sanhedrin with blasphemy.
Only in Luke do we also find the Jews presenting Jesus as an ‘agitator’ to Pilate:
23:2 ’They began to accuse him, saying, “We found this man perverting the nation, forbidding paying taxes to Caesar, and saying that he himself is Christ, a king.”’
23:5 ‘”He stirs up the people, teaching throughout all Judea, beginning from Galilee even to this place.”’
Luke also reports Pilate sent Jesus to Herod Antipas, considering the former under the latter’s jurisdiction, a side trip not mentioned in the video.
Mark merely refers to an unnamed “the high priest”;
Matt 26:3 adds “who was called Caiaphas”;
John 18:13 states Jesus was first taken to Annas “for he was father in law to Caiaphas, who was high priest that year.” Per John 18:14-24, Jesus as tried before Annas, not Caiaphas.
NB: Joseph Caiaphas was high priest AD 18-37, Annas AD 6-15.
It’s not as straightforward as that: “he is risen” in Mark 16:6 does not necessarily mean bodily resurrected, “he goeth before you into Galilee” (16:7) can be viewed as allegorical for ‘to Heaven’, and Mark originally ended at 16:8, well before all the mistaken identity on the road to Emmaus due to Jesus “manifested in another form” (i.e., not in his original body), not mention the other gospels’ sticking of hands into wounds, zombie Jesus digesting fish & honeycomb, etc.
Christians did not collect the elements of the OT, as implied by the graphic. Also no mention of the copious christian apocrypha.
The Tao of Christ is shockingly sparse and wholly unoriginal. JC’s message was mostly: ‘believe in me and you get into heaven.’
Finally, the video’s close insinuates that from one singular christian sect, all of today’s sects branched out. In truth, early christianity was a fractured cloud of sects fiercely at odds with each other on fundamental christology and eschatology. Only in the 4th Century did the originally tiny, latecomer sect in Rome, by virtue of its alliance with the Imperial throne, become ascendant, with the rival sects assimilated or repressed.
“Ridicule is the only weapon which can be used against unintelligible propositions. Ideas must be distinct before reason can act upon them; and no man ever had a distinct idea of the trinity. It is the mere Abracadabra of the mountebanks calling themselves the priests of Jesus.”
―Thomas Jefferson
Source/Notes:
Letter to Francis Adrian Van der Kemp (30 July 1816), denouncing the doctrine of the Trinity – 1810s
I’m not feelin’ the love here so I guess I’ll need to chalk up this little pile-on to religious hate. Can’t we disagree with people and still be nice?
If pointing out grievous errors committed by persons claiming to be authoritative is not ‘nice’, TFB.
The closing thought has some grammar issues:
“a man from Judea’s simple message of peace and forgiveness remains just as powerful now as it did two thousand years ago.”
It should be “as it was,” not “as it did.”
The use of the possessive for “a man from Judea” is problematic, though understandable. We have to determine for ourselves that it is the man’s simple message, not Judea’s.
It could be rewritten thus:
“A man from Judea had a simple message of peace and forgiveness. It remains just as powerful now as it was two thousand years ago.”
—
It remains the case that 68% of the world is not Christian, 75% is not Muslim, 84% is not Hindu, and for any other religion, more than 90% do not believe in it. All religions are minority beliefs.