The FFRF victory in Charleston, Illinois

Here’s a very short video featuring the Freedom From Religion Foundation’s staff attorney Ryan Jayne, who wrote the letter to the Charleston, Illinois’s city attorney pointing out that their sponsored trip to the Creation Museum and Ark Park was unconstitutional. They won within 24 hours, with Charlestown canceling the trip. So where is my second “Censor of the Year” award?

PCC(E) makes a cameo appearance.

h/t: John, Michael

  1. Randall Schenck
    Odd, I did not see you mentioned in the email they sent out today. Oh well, you made the video.

  2. alexandra Moffat
    A National Treasure is Jerry Coyne!!!

    • W.T. Effingham
      It’s as if PCCE could also be an acronym for Prolific Clarification Communications Expert.😌

