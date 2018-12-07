Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, December 7, 2018, and of course this date always reminds those of a certain age of Pearl Harbor (more below). It’s also National Cotton Candy Day, Flag Land Base Day in Scientology (I didn’t know they had holidays), and, of course, National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in the U.S. More below.

On this day in 1703, the Great Storm of 1703 occurred in the southern part of Britain. It was the most powerful windstorm ever recorded in this area, with winds gusting up to 120 miles per hour. Over 9,000 people died, including 1,000 seamen. The Church, of course, declared that this was punishment for the sins of the Britons. On December 7, 1787, Delaware became the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution. And on this day in 1842, the New York Philharmonic gave its first concert. Wikipedia gives the program:

The first concert of the Philharmonic Society took place on December 7, 1842 in the Apollo Rooms on lower Broadway before an audience of 600. The concert opened with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, led by Hill himself. Two other conductors, German-born Henry Christian Timm and French-born Denis Etienne, led parts of the eclectic, three-hour program, which included chamber music and several operatic selections with a leading singer of the day, as was the custom. The musicians operated as a cooperative society, deciding by a majority vote such issues as who would become a member, which music would be performed and who among them would conduct. At the end of the season, the players would divide any proceeds among themselves.

On this day in 1922, the Parliament of Northern Ireland voted to not to join with Southern Ireland but to remain part of the UK. On December 7, 1930, according to Wikipedia, “W1XAV in Boston, Massachusetts telecasts video from the CBS radio orchestra program, The Fox Trappers. The telecast also includes the first television commercial in the United States, an advertisement for I.J. Fox Furriers, who sponsored the radio show.”

See here for supporting evidence (no video appears to exist). Yet many sites say that this Bulova watch commercial, aired in 1941, is the first true television commercial. I leave it to your judgment.

On this day in 1932, Albert Einstein was granted his American visa, and moved to the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, where he was to remain until he died.

On this day in 1941, 353 Japanese planes of the Imperial Navy, having taken off from six aircraft carriers, launched a surprise attack on the U.S. Pacific fleet anchored in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (it was early Sunday morning). The toll: besides the fleet losing 7 of its 8 battleships, 2,403 Americans were killed and 1,178 wounded (usually there are far more wounded than dead). Nearly half of the American dead came from the bombing and explosion of then battleship U.S.S. Arizona. The Japanese lost only 29 planes, 5 midget submarines, and 64 servicemen. One Japanese sailor in a midget submarine, Kazuo Sakamaki, was captured, becoming America’s first POW of the war. (The war, of course, hadn’t officially started, but Pearl Harbor led to Roosevelt’s declaration of war on Japan the very next day). The Arizona still lies slightly submerged in Pearl Harbor, a national memorial as well as an internment vessel of the dead sailor, and I’ll be visiting it in a few weeks.

On December 7, 1972, Apollo 17, the very last Apollo moon mission, was launched. Two men walked on the Moon (and drove a lunar rover), and the crew took the famous photograph of the Earth, The Blue Marble, from 18,000 miles away. It’s still a stunner. (Remember, this is not the “pale blue dot” photo taken in 1990 and made famous by Carl Sagan.)

Finally it was on this day in 1982 that Charles Brooks, Jr. became the first person executed by lethal injection in the U.S. and probably in the world. Other countries like China and Vietnam later adopted the procedure.

Notables born on this day include Theodor Schwann (1810), Joyce Cary (1957), Noam Chomsky (1928; he’s 90 today), Harry Chapin (1942), and Larry Bird (1956). Those who fell asleep on this day include the Roman philosopher Cicero (43 BC), Kirsten Flagstad (1962), Rube Goldberg (1970), Thornton Wilder (1975), Robert Graves and Potter Stewart (both 1985), Haystacks Calhoun (1989) and Jeane Kirkpatrick (2006).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the animals don’t want to go out because it’s raining.

A: I’m going for a walk because I have to think. Hili: We will leave you to it.

Reader Jon sent two Yuletide strips from the comic Pearls Before Swine by Stephen Pastis:

Christmas Abys!:

This is why ducks migrate south for the winter:

These ducks experience snow for the first time and are not impressed 😂 pic.twitter.com/unODj1gD5A — laney (@misslaneym) December 3, 2018

A picture sent by reader Avis;

I have to say that I have mixed feelings about this PETA tweet. I sympathize with some of PETA’s goals, but policing language in this way reflects, as Stephen Fry said, a preference for being right over being effective. Nevertheless, the first tweet below is real:

Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here’s how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations. pic.twitter.com/o67EbBA7H4 — PETA: Bringing Home the Bagels Since 1980 (@peta) December 4, 2018

And of course there was snarky responses (h/t: Grania):

Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialise cruelty to books will vanish as more people appreciate books for what they are. pic.twitter.com/PDDdmgyO8o — WaterstonesTCR (@WaterstonesTCR) December 5, 2018

The pro-bird version:

Also from Grania (a “Culchie” is a rural Irish person):

Re what’s below: What about the other half?

Our future is: Female

Intersectional

Powered by our belief in one another. And we’re just getting started. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 5, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. Having written a book on the genetic code, Matthew really likes this pin:

Look at this beautiful enamel brooch of the Genetic Code! Sadly not mine. Created in 1989 by one of Roger Milkman’s daughters. pic.twitter.com/m4FmDNVzi7 — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) December 6, 2018

Caecilians look like worms or snakes, but they’re tropical amphibians that live underground. Here’s one of them:

And here are the eggs, about to hatch. Note that there’s a brief larval stage,

Since there seems to be quite a bit of love for the #caecilian #amphibian video I shared yesterday I thought that I would post another. These are Grandisonia sechellensis eggs with the offspring having a little wiggle inside. After hatching, this species has a brief larval stage. pic.twitter.com/5oupRtrAcw — Simon Maddock (@Simon_Maddock) December 4, 2018