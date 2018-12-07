Evergreen State flaunts its virtue once again by policing language

UPDATE: According to reader Benjamin (see comments below), the motion didn’t come up for a vote, contrary to what some websites say. This may have been due to public pressure/embarrassment.
This time it’s the word “covenant”, which apparently conjures up—for some of the Outrage Brigade—images of “cultural genocide”, the European-settler elimination, oppression, and ill treatment of Native Americans, a wrong that’s not in question. The connection is a bit oblique: settlers made “covenants” with Native Americans; I can’t speak about the history of that of what it led to, nor did the College in its resolution below. But you can’t rewrite any wrongs of this sort by redacting a single word, especially a word that almost never has anything to do with Native Americans. One university, however, disagrees.
Two days ago, the The faculty of The Evergreen State College (TESC, also known as the University of Antifa) voted on a motion to replace the word “covenant” in all College documents. Apparently, as some websites suggest, the motion passed, and so “covenant” is gone, expired, singing with the choir invisible. Here’s the motion and a snarky response:
The word “covenant” was used in the faculty handbook in numerous senses, most of them agreeing with the first definition given in the Oxford English Dictionary (below)—simply a solemn agreement:
This is a new level of language policing, as the “covenant” that’s the subject of the resolution is only one of many uses—and not the most frequent use—of the word. But TESC says it has has a “nation-to-nation agreement” with the Tribes of Washington, and perhaps someone on one end got offended.
But if you try to find that agreement, you won’t (or at least I couldn’t). What you’ll find is a list of TESC covenants (click on screenshot) that have nothing to do with “cultural genocide”:
What’s next: should they ban the word “solution” because it was used by the Nazis as the “Final Solution”, a reference to the extermination of European Jews?
I can’t add much to the video on the kerfuffle made by TESC graduate Benjamin Boyce. Be sure to watch till the end, because there’s something awesome at 7:36.
TESC is slowly circling the drain, and will go down even faster if nonsense like this gets publicized. Yet they don’t even try to remedy the kind of oppressive and authoritarian ideology that is responsible for the College’s declining enrollment.
Well, what about the Jews and their covenant with Yahweh? I guess viewing Raiders of the Lost Ark is right out because every time they mention the Ark of the Covenant there will be cascade triggerings.
No worries, as you could never screen that film on Evergreen’s campus. Imagine the outcry! It’s about a cis-het white man who steals valuable artifacts from the brown bodies to whom they rightfully belong.
Gen 17,9
And God said unto Abraham, Thou shalt keep my covenant therefore, thou, and thy seed after thee in their generations.
Yeah WTH? We need to stop using “covenant” now? Are they serious?
Agreed “covenant” goes back to mythic Biblical times and in itself is problematic in that it could justify bloodshed as the Israelites trekked back from Egypt to Canaan. Thankfully none of that seems to have actually happened. But the term remains as an innocuous reference to mutual agreement.
I admit I am triggered by the use of covenant as a neighborhood homeowners pact which in actuality covers for asymmetric power structure where someone gets to dictate the color and type of your shingles and type and shagginess of lawn. There used to be covenants that excluded minorities.
But why eliminate usage of the word because it happened to be associated with bad stuff.
The Mayflower Compact was paternalistic and Puritan. I hate that. Therefore compact car is verboten.
I expect the reference is to the famous Covenant Chain in early Colonial America that governed peace between the Colonials and the Iroquois tribes and others. If I recall correctly from my history books, the Colonials might have cheated a little.
Hmmmmm, we also used words like “treaty,” “gun,” “blanket,” “trail,” “the,” “a,” “them,” “of,”….There are a lot of words this faculty needs to get about banning. Maybe they’re planning on having separate meetings and statements on every word that was ever used by any colonialist or war-monger throughout history (only the white ones, of course. Not that one should have to say that, as only white people have ever stolen lands or gone to war with non-white people. Every other country and group has been pure and never oppressed or taken from anyone else).
Add ‘separate’ and ‘equal’ to your banned list, as both words were brutally misused for decades under segregation.
Guess the coordinating conjunction “but” is SOL, too.
“What’s next: should they ban the word “solution” because it was used by the Nazis as the “Final Solution”, a reference to the extermination of European Jews?”
Surely you jest, dear host! Jews are oppressors. They do not get to benefit from the great social justice wheel that will crush all injustice as it rolls ever bravely o’er the bones of the privileged.
Is there a single word in any language that can’t be perverted? By the way, my King-James-trained notion of the word implies not only commitment, but sacred commitment, e.g. between god and humankind. Using it in a course-description seems to be overkill, when all that it means is ‘mutual obligation.’
Yes, that was my first thought, too. The only place I frequently encounter the word “covenant” is in religion — specifically, making a “covenant with God.”
Maybe Christians will now step in and start screaming about religious persecution, and we could have a little snowflake fight.
My thoughts exactly!
“University of Antifa.” Oh my, that’s a keeper.
If we’re gonna ban words based on how badly they’ve been used to screw Native Americans, I should think “treaty” would be first to go pining for the fjords.
My reaction as well.
+2!
Shaw’s quip ‘Youth is wonderful. What a pity it’s wasted on the young.’ has never seemed so apposite as today.
The attempt to control language is the hallmark of both the crank and the totalitarian (the later being a crank with power).
I imagine Evergreen will publish its version of the Newspeak dictionary soon.
The name Evergreen College isn’t very welcoming to deciduous students (POFC – people of fall color)
Next thing they will outlaw Therefore and Herewith and all the lawyers will be out of business.
covenant double plus ungood
Won’t covenant get replaced by its synonyms and become associated with Native American genocide? Then the Authoritarian Left will have to call for the retirement of those words too. Perhaps they haven’t thought this through.
The banning of words and phrases has a certain neat symmetry with the forced introduction of new words and phrases. We used to use the word “handicapped” but that got replaced by “differently abled” because the former was used in a derogatory way. How long before “differently abled” gets used in a derogatory way? My guess is right-wingers have done it already. I can hear Trump using it now using his snarky tent-show voice. They’ll need to retire “differently abled” soon.
So where does it all stop?
Many of the words we use today were built specifically to avoid stigmatizing people. “Retarded” was intended to replace “mentally deficient” and other less-than-polite terms, to give one example. “Moron” and “idiot” were introduced for similar reasons; in fact, there’s a chart that differentiates when it was considered medically appropriate to use each term. These words seeped into common usage, and became slurs.
Haven’t seen any right-wing folks use “differently abled” in a directly derogatory manner. Mostly they say it sarcastically to mock the Language Police tendencies of the left. The insult isn’t directed at disabled people, but rather at the people who insist we label them “differently abled”.
Of course. My point was that any new phrase only remains clean of derogatory associations for a while before it too needs to be retired. It’s a fool’s game.
It’s called the ‘euphemism treadmill’
If we want to change, for example, attitudes regarding people with certain disabilities, we need to work on those attitudes, not try to change the language. As long as people will be thinking bad things about another group of people, changing the language won’t do a damn thing, as the above illustration suggests.
In fact, it may make things worse as telling people they can’t use a perfectly good word irritates the hell out of them and makes them want to lash out in response. Unfair or unreasonable behavior on both sides increases polarization and the general level of anger.
“It’s called the ‘euphemism treadmill’”
(sensu Pinker) Beat me to it. Also known as euphemism creep; both phrases Google-able.
We can only take comfort in the knowledge that the worst offenders today will someday be annoyed by whatever the coming generations decide to “correct.”
I read the article regarding “Baby It’s Cold Outside’ with some amusement yesterday, because in this particular case, far leftists are arguing that the song is evil and bad based on today’s standards…it doesn’t get a pass based on the time in which it was written. However, these same leftists will turn around and say that ‘idiot’ or ‘moron’ are unacceptable terms because 100 years ago they meant ‘retard’ and even though they no longer retain that meaning, we should avoid their usage based on how they were used a very long time ago.
Regressive leftists, forever incoherent.
Well said. This is one of my biggest gripes with the current social justice movement: the extreme concentration on language. You cannot change people’s attitudes by forcing them to say different words, or by having them hear different words. Words will always refer to the same things and people, no matter which words are used.
I think it’s also well-known that forcing people to stop using perfectly cromulent words on the grounds of some censorious group’s own presumptive moral authority is more likely to cause other people frustration and ingrain in them a willful refusal to change their attitudes. The constant demands of changing words and phrases (e.g. handicapped–>different abled, sex change–>sex reassignment surgery–>gender confirmation surgery, etc.) seems more like a desire to always be doing something, regardless of efficacy, and often a petty attempt at a display of power and moral superiority as well.
“”often a petty attempt at a display of power and moral superiority as well.””
Yep, which, as you stated, will only turn people away from your movement, not change their minds.
I have found that I am open to change provided my ‘teacher’ is understanding and empathetic. If they tell me im an immoral waste of skin for not immediately and precisely echoing their views right down to the last letter, I will resent them.
And this is because, for many narcissistic regressives, the goal is not to win hearts and change minds, the goal is power and attention.
I’m glad I’m not the only one who had the word “retarded” come to mind while reading all this.
My children’s friends would insult fellow schoolchildren by calling them ‘special needs’, which was brought in to replace mentally handicapped.
Clearly the pushback should be against intended insults, not words. Virtually any word or phrase can be used as an insult. The Authoritarian Left is always looking for some kind of shortcut.
It never stops — it’s the Red Queen syndrome.
But it serves a purpose for dominance hierarchy among SJWs. For those who keep up on the latest terminology changes can both display their elite wokeness, while chiding laggards who still use yesterday’s PC term.
Imagine the shock on their faces if we were to cancel all their words! I’m sure we could come up with a creative connection to racism, sexism, or X-ism for virtually any noun or verb. And we would be so virtuous!
Had to think it they will next go after the Covenant Transport trucking company.
Nineteen Eighty-Four still lives.
By eliminating words, thoughtcrimes can be eliminated.
#NewSpeak
This is EXACTLY like Andrew Schlafly banning the word “comrade” from his “conservative Bible” translation because of the connection with Communism.
In extreme cases, this can be justified, as in the case where no Western European Tibetan-Buddhist communities display the swastika symbol. But the difference is that the primary and perhaps –>only<– exposure of Western Europeans to the swastika symbol is via Nazi Germany.
By contrast, the word "covenant" (and "comrade") have a long and honorable history in Western culture, including the "Covenant with the League of Nations", as one can see from the many examples of it's usage, cited at "dictionary.com", the first of which is "Fed-up doctors want that too—and many have begun to reclaim the covenant between doctor and patient."
from The Health-Care System Is So Broken, It’s Time for Doctors to Strike
(Of the various Tibetan Buddhist swastikas I have seen here is one that ought to be safe to display.)
Regarding the Buddhists: I assume this was also by their own choice, rather than mandated by those around them. I’m curious if there’s evidence to the contrary. Regardless, it’s an important distinction because, assuming they made that change of their own accord to be inclusive, it was their choice based on their own principles.
It’s Evergreen’s fault in the first place, using the inflated term ‘covenant’ to mean simple agreement. Check the box if you agree to these terms. Pompous asses.
Evergreen has lost it. Flakier and flakier.
There seems to something like linguistic homeopathy at work here. As if any negative connotation a word once had — no matter how forgotten or buried it is in the past (i.e., no matter how dilute it has become) — is suddenly assumed to infect present day users or actually reveal them as holding reviled notions.
Surely there are words whose connotative wounds are still fresh and are wisely avoided. But “covenant?”
Funny, I never think of covenant as an academic term; it doesn’t occur once in our faculty handbook. You wonder what TESC’s founders were thinking. I can imagine they thought they were distinguishing themselves in a progressive fashion.
Mr. Coyne,
I wanna let you know that the faculty decided not to proceed to vote on this motion Wednesday, likely due to public pressure. I’ve heard they might be revising it, and that, no, Evergreen does not have any Nation-to-Nation agreements with Washington tribes.
By the way, I’d love to interview you over Skype some day — and I also want to thank you for securing for my channel a smart commenter base when you reported on my initial reporting of Evergreen.
Thanks for the correction; I’ve put an “update” on the post so that readers know that there was no vote, referring to your comments.