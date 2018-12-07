Clueless hotel makes effigy of couple’s dead son to celebrate his birthday

I wish I had something lighter—like an animal-rescue story—to finish up the week; but this will have to do. It’s macabre but also humorous in a sick way. The story is from the Guardian (click on screenshot):
The backstory:
Faye and Andrew Stephens, from Willesden, have made it an annual tradition to mark the birthday of their son. Alex Stephens, a promising 22-year-old footballer, died after falling from a balcony while on holiday in Spain in 2014.
His godmother, Karen Baker, who was on holiday with the couple, had asked staff at the five-star Royalton Resort to surprise them with balloons and cake in their bedroom to mark the day.
The hotel workers instead created an effigy of Alex by stuffing the couple’s clothes with towels and arranging it on the bed. The figure had tears on its face and a can of lager in its hand and was positioned next to petals spelling out: “We miss you Alex.”
Here, from a BBC story, is a picture of what confronted the family. OY VEY!
Is that supposed to be Alex or one of his parents? If it’s an effigy of Alex (he was black), why the lager and tears? Is he supposed to be in heaven drinking beer and crying? And if Alex fell off that balcony because he was drunk (the link doesn’t say), that makes it even worse.
Of course the reaction of Karen Baker, who had given the staff a propina to do this, wasn’t happy. From the BBC:
Mrs Baker, who first discovered the effigy, said she was “utterly horrified” and removed the dummy before her friends saw it.
“When I walked into the bedroom, all I can describe is a dummy body on the bed,” she said.
“Staff had gone through my friend’s wardrobe and stuffed the clothes with towels to make it look like a body on the bed. They even put tears down the face and a can of lager in his hand.
“I was absolutely horrified – as you can imagine I was sweating and shaking. We just didn’t want our friends to see it.
“I have truly never seen anything like it. I still look at the photographs now and can’t believe somebody thought to do that”, she said.
Indeed! Of course the staff meant well, but their cluelessness astounds me. How could they think this would bring a smile to the face of his parents?
At any rate, the hotel has refunded the family £1300 per person in view of this debacle.
h/t: Matthew
Here, have some baby alpacas
They look like marionettes.
These alpacas are needed even more considering the utter debacle that has been Fallout 76. Holy guacamole!
Never ask anyone to “surprise you” if you don’t like surprises.
Perhaps it’s a cultural thing?
If I was a regressive leftist, I might very well accuse the disappointed family of internalized racism for their inability to appreciate this ‘gift’.
At least they were thinking outside the coffin.
Somehow, I’m happy that I feel bad about laughing at that.
I’m happy that I don’t feel bad at all about laughing at that 🙂
I’m not very good at lip reading, however it appears one alpaca whispered to the other, “‘When in doubt leave it out’ applies to some surprises”🙊.
Regarding the GIF on comment #1…
Thank goodness it wasn’t the parents who discovered this. But by making it public the so-called friend pretty much ensured they’ll see it anyway.
That was my thought as well. For that matter, who took the pictures?
Yes. All a bit strange…
June 2014. Son falls off 4th floor balcony in Barcelona [old town] & dies while on a music festival holiday with his mates.
Parents go away each year on his B/day – this year it’s Jamaica
Insensitive incident in hotel bedroom – photographed by godmother to dead boy
Someone in the family complains live on a BBC Radio phone-in programme
All three people on the holiday refunded £1,300 each
I wonder if this family make frequent claims on their home insurance?
I “liked” this as it shows how bazaar we can think, removing it by throwing the “Alex” off the balcony would be next.
I really don’t think the hotel meant well. Why the tears? Why the beer can? Why any of it at all?
It just looks to me like they were taking the piss in a nasty way.
I find it hard to imagine that hotel workers would intentionally mock guests for having lost their child in a tragic accident.
Not only because it would take multiple malicious people working in concert, but because those people would also be risking their jobs to perform such a nasty stunt.
Maybe it is a strange quirk of Spanish culture. It reminds me of the tribe (or tribes) that digs up their family’s dead bodies on some special day and parties around them. I think I saw this on an Anthony Bourdain episode.
this was thousands of miles from Spain
Ah, right. So substitute Jamaica for Spain then.
Human behavior is truly baffling sometimes. I’m sure they meant well, but it’s rare to see this level of obliviousness when it comes to a tragedy as universal as losing a child. As Paul Topping said, perhaps this is something cultural and the employees didn’t realize how upsetting this would be to the guests.
Or else they did know exactly what they were doing. I can imagine hotel workers being angry at having to prepare a celebration for someone’s dead son. It seems like it should be a completely private affair which is at odds with paying a hotel to, say, “do something nice for our poor dead son.” I can also imagine the hotel management passing down the odious task to underlings with a private chuckle afterwards. It may be more about revenge on the hotel managers than desire to upset the family. Perhaps a little of both.
Could the episode be attributed to the religious beliefs of the perpetrators? The image immediately made me think of Voodoo, but I know little about it.