Clueless hotel makes effigy of couple’s dead son to celebrate his birthday

I wish I had something lighter—like an animal-rescue story—to finish up the week; but this will have to do. It’s macabre but also humorous in a sick way. The story is from the Guardian (click on screenshot):

The backstory:

Faye and Andrew Stephens, from Willesden, have made it an annual tradition to mark the birthday of their son. Alex Stephens, a promising 22-year-old footballer, died after falling from a balcony while on holiday in Spain in 2014. His godmother, Karen Baker, who was on holiday with the couple, had asked staff at the five-star Royalton Resort to surprise them with balloons and cake in their bedroom to mark the day. The hotel workers instead created an effigy of Alex by stuffing the couple’s clothes with towels and arranging it on the bed. The figure had tears on its face and a can of lager in its hand and was positioned next to petals spelling out: “We miss you Alex.”

Here, from a BBC story, is a picture of what confronted the family. OY VEY!

Is that supposed to be Alex or one of his parents? If it’s an effigy of Alex (he was black), why the lager and tears? Is he supposed to be in heaven drinking beer and crying? And if Alex fell off that balcony because he was drunk (the link doesn’t say), that makes it even worse.

Of course the reaction of Karen Baker, who had given the staff a propina to do this, wasn’t happy. From the BBC:

Mrs Baker, who first discovered the effigy, said she was “utterly horrified” and removed the dummy before her friends saw it. “When I walked into the bedroom, all I can describe is a dummy body on the bed,” she said. “Staff had gone through my friend’s wardrobe and stuffed the clothes with towels to make it look like a body on the bed. They even put tears down the face and a can of lager in his hand. “I was absolutely horrified – as you can imagine I was sweating and shaking. We just didn’t want our friends to see it. “I have truly never seen anything like it. I still look at the photographs now and can’t believe somebody thought to do that”, she said.

Indeed! Of course the staff meant well, but their cluelessness astounds me. How could they think this would bring a smile to the face of his parents?

At any rate, the hotel has refunded the family £1300 per person in view of this debacle.

h/t: Matthew