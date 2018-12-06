Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s December 6, 2018, and a fasting day for me but National Gazpacho Day for others. But gazpacho isn’t American, so this is blatant cultural appropriation. Don’t you dare even eat the stuff without thinking about the oppression and suffering of the Spanish people. It’s also Independence Day in Finland and National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women in Canada.

On this day in 1534, the city of Quito, Ecuador was founded by Spanish settlers. On December 6, 1877, the first edition of The Washington Post was published. Exactly seven years later, and in the same city, the construction of the Washington Monument was completed. On December 6, 1884, the world’s first licensed taxicabs began running in the city of London.

It’s Finland Independence Day because on this date in 1917 Finland declared independence from Soviet Russia. And on that same day in the same year, the huge Halifax Explosion took place, when a ship collision detonated high explosives carried by one of them. The blast killed over 1900 people, and when I visited Halifax a few years ago I still heard about it. As Wikipedia reports:

Nearly all structures within an 800-metre (half-mile) radius, including the community of Richmond, were obliterated. A pressure wave snapped trees, bent iron rails, demolished buildings, grounded vessels (including Imo, which was washed ashore by the ensuing tsunami), and scattered fragments of Mont-Blanc for kilometres. Across the harbour, in Dartmouth, there was also widespread damage. A tsunami created by the blast wiped out the community of the Mi’kmaq First Nation who had lived in the Tufts Cove area for generations.

On this day in 1933, U.S. district court judge John M. Woolsey ruled that Joyce’s novel Ulysses was not obscene. One of several First-Amendment cases decided favorably by Woolsey, you can find his ruling here. It ends with Woolsey nothing that he’d given the book to two of his friends for their opinion:

Without letting either of my assessors know what my decision was, I gave to each of them the legal definition of obscene and asked each whether in his opinion “Ulysses” was obscene within that definition. I was interested to find that they both agreed with my opinion: That reading “Ulysses” in its entirety, as a book must be read on such a test as this, did not tend to excite sexual impulses or lustful thoughts, but that its net effect on them was only that of a somewhat tragic and very powerful commentary on the inner lives of men and women. It is only with the normal person that the law is concerned. Such a test as I have described, therefore, is the only proper test of obscenity in the case of a book like “Ulysses” which is a sincere and serious attempt to devise a new literary method for the observation and description of mankind. I am quite aware that owing to some of its scenes “Ulysses” is a rather strong draught to ask some sensitive, though normal, persons to take. But my considered opinion, after long reflection, is that, whilst in many places the effect of “Ulysses” on the reader undoubtedly is somewhat emetic, nowhere does it tend to be an aphrodisiac. “Ulysses” may, therefore, be admitted into the United States.

In another case of a controversial book, it was on this day in 1953 that Vladimir Nabokov finished his great novel Lolita. On December 6, 1956, the violent “blood in the water” water polo match took place between the USSR and Hungary in Melbourne, Australia (note that December is summer in the southern hemisphere). This was, of course, at the time of Hungary’s 1956 Revolution against Russian domination. Here’s a grainy video of part of that match.

On this day in 1969, during the Altamont Free Concert, a Hells Angels (the motorcycle gang was hired by the Rolling Stones as security) stabbed to death eighteen-year old man Meredith Hunter. Here’s a video of the incident, with Mick Jagger looking on, that appears in the 1970 documentary Gimme Shelter. The man who stabbed Meredith was acquitted on grounds of self defense, for Meredith had a gun.

Finally, exactly 20 years ago on this day, Hugo Chávez was elected president of Venezuela. He died of cancer in 2013 while he was still President.

Notables born on this day include Alfred Eistenstaedt and Gunnar Myrdal (both 1898), Eliot Porter (1901), Baby Face Nelson (1908), Dave Brubeck (1920), Richard Speck (1941), and JoBeth Williams (1948). Porter was a great nature photographer whom I tried to imitate when I was younger. Here’s one of his works:

Those who died on December 6 include Jefferson Davis (1889), Harold Ross (1951), Honus Wagner (1955), B. R. Ambedkar (1956), Philip Berrigan (2002), and Johnny Hallyday (one year ago).

