Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s December 6, 2018, and a fasting day for me but National Gazpacho Day for others. But gazpacho isn’t American, so this is blatant cultural appropriation. Don’t you dare even eat the stuff without thinking about the oppression and suffering of the Spanish people. It’s also Independence Day in Finland and National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women in Canada.
On this day in 1534, the city of Quito, Ecuador was founded by Spanish settlers. On December 6, 1877, the first edition of The Washington Post was published. Exactly seven years later, and in the same city, the construction of the Washington Monument was completed. On December 6, 1884, the world’s first licensed taxicabs began running in the city of London.
It’s Finland Independence Day because on this date in 1917 Finland declared independence from Soviet Russia. And on that same day in the same year, the huge Halifax Explosion took place, when a ship collision detonated high explosives carried by one of them. The blast killed over 1900 people, and when I visited Halifax a few years ago I still heard about it. As Wikipedia reports:
Nearly all structures within an 800-metre (half-mile) radius, including the community of Richmond, were obliterated. A pressure wave snapped trees, bent iron rails, demolished buildings, grounded vessels (including Imo, which was washed ashore by the ensuing tsunami), and scattered fragments of Mont-Blanc for kilometres. Across the harbour, in Dartmouth, there was also widespread damage. A tsunami created by the blast wiped out the community of the Mi’kmaq First Nation who had lived in the Tufts Cove area for generations.
On this day in 1933, U.S. district court judge John M. Woolsey ruled that Joyce’s novel Ulysses was not obscene. One of several First-Amendment cases decided favorably by Woolsey, you can find his ruling here. It ends with Woolsey nothing that he’d given the book to two of his friends for their opinion:
Without letting either of my assessors know what my decision was, I gave to each of them the legal definition of obscene and asked each whether in his opinion “Ulysses” was obscene within that definition.
I was interested to find that they both agreed with my opinion: That reading “Ulysses” in its entirety, as a book must be read on such a test as this, did not tend to excite sexual impulses or lustful thoughts, but that its net effect on them was only that of a somewhat tragic and very powerful commentary on the inner lives of men and women.
It is only with the normal person that the law is concerned. Such a test as I have described, therefore, is the only proper test of obscenity in the case of a book like “Ulysses” which is a sincere and serious attempt to devise a new literary method for the observation and description of mankind.
I am quite aware that owing to some of its scenes “Ulysses” is a rather strong draught to ask some sensitive, though normal, persons to take. But my considered opinion, after long reflection, is that, whilst in many places the effect of “Ulysses” on the reader undoubtedly is somewhat emetic, nowhere does it tend to be an aphrodisiac.
“Ulysses” may, therefore, be admitted into the United States.
In another case of a controversial book, it was on this day in 1953 that Vladimir Nabokov finished his great novel Lolita. On December 6, 1956, the violent “blood in the water” water polo match took place between the USSR and Hungary in Melbourne, Australia (note that December is summer in the southern hemisphere). This was, of course, at the time of Hungary’s 1956 Revolution against Russian domination. Here’s a grainy video of part of that match.
On this day in 1969, during the Altamont Free Concert, a Hells Angels (the motorcycle gang was hired by the Rolling Stones as security) stabbed to death eighteen-year old man Meredith Hunter. Here’s a video of the incident, with Mick Jagger looking on, that appears in the 1970 documentary Gimme Shelter. The man who stabbed Meredith was acquitted on grounds of self defense, for Meredith had a gun.
Finally, exactly 20 years ago on this day, Hugo Chávez was elected president of Venezuela. He died of cancer in 2013 while he was still President.
Notables born on this day include Alfred Eistenstaedt and Gunnar Myrdal (both 1898), Eliot Porter (1901), Baby Face Nelson (1908), Dave Brubeck (1920), Richard Speck (1941), and JoBeth Williams (1948). Porter was a great nature photographer whom I tried to imitate when I was younger. Here’s one of his works:
Those who died on December 6 include Jefferson Davis (1889), Harold Ross (1951), Honus Wagner (1955), B. R. Ambedkar (1956), Philip Berrigan (2002), and Johnny Hallyday (one year ago).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili wonders why humans can’t just eat raw mice and birds instead of laboriously making a fruitcake, shown below:
Hili: I can’t overcome my astonishment.A: What about?Hili: The effort humans put into baking of cakes.
Hili: Nie mogę wyjść ze zdumienia.
Ja: Nad czym?Hili: Nad wysiłkiem jaki ludzie wkładają w pieczenie ciast.
Poor grammar of the day(with extra victimhood), from HuffPo, of course:
A tweet from reader Nilou: a baby otter drinks his bottle:
This tweeter’s real name is Elle Maruska, and she often produces funny and/or endearing series of tweets, like the one of the 15 best antelopes. Here are two of those:
Tweets from Matthew:
Here’s the male’s vocalization; you can hear a few meows (see the head bob here):
This is a close contender for Tweet of the Month (also sent by Grania):
Some evidence that ichthyosaurs (and perhaps other dinosaurs) might have been warm blooded (“homeothermic”):
More evidence that cats are liquid:
Tweets from Grania. This one originated with Matthew but was forwarded to me by Grania:
This bald eagle seems to lose a bit of its dignity in the water:
Have a close look at this one, which requires clicking on it and making the photos big. The tweets are real:
On this day, 06 Decemberr, in y1989 … …
my USA flag flies at its half mast not for
two men, not for the recently dead
US President Bush nor the dead killer.
But for the exterminated, for the 14 killed
… … that one day, 29 years ago now so
withIN our lifetimes, our ‘civilized’ histories
taking up only ~20 minutes’ moments thereof
because and only because they were
human beings … … female.
It is at its half mast FOR these people:
Ms Geneviève Bergeron
Ms Hélène Colgan
Ms Nathalie Croteau
Ms Barbara Daigneault
Ms Anne – Marie Edward
Ms Maud Haviernick
Ms Maryse Laganière
Ms Maryse Leclair
Ms Anne – Marie Lemay
Ms Sonia Pelletier
Ms Michèle Richard
Ms Annie St – Arneault
Ms Annie Turcotte
Ms Barbara Klucznik – Widajewicz
One here on WEIT, mocking me, very recently
queried how parents and grandparents and
others could have The Way to not worry
in re their sons becoming sometime
for violent crimes falsely accused.
I ‘ad stated that The Way was
widely and for a long and long time known.
Apparently that one has no idea nor
upbringing by his elders thusly cuz, o’course,
.this. ‘ld BE The Way to … … no worries then:
Blue
Thank you for the heads up Blue. I was unaware of this Canadian day: National Day of Remembrance & Action on Violence Against Women [White Ribbon Day]
And the catalyst for it: École Polytechnique massacre
I was a bit disappointed to notice that while you explain why Dec. 6 is Finland’s Independence Day, you don’t explain why it is Canada’s National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.
Dec. 6 is the anniversary of the Montreal Massacre, a mass shooting at the École Polytechnique in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. On this day in 1989, Marc Lepine shot 28 young engineering students, killing 14 women. He deliberately separated the men from the women before he started shooting, calling the women “a bunch of feminists”. His suicide note blamed feminists for ruining his life.
This one is a bit close to home for me: The shooter, Marc Lepine, attended my high school four years ahead of me (he was in my brother’s class), and at the time of the shooting, I myself was a young woman studying engineering (albeit in the neighboring province of Ontario). As the saying goes, “There but for the grace of God, go I”. Though of course, there is no god, just dumb luck.
I’m dubious about the claims of warm-blooded ichthyosaurs. The presence of blubber does not, by itself, constitute evidence of warm-bloodedness the way, say, a fossilized heart can. Mammals aren’t the only critters that have fat, after all, and an organism that used gigantothermy would benefit from an extra layer of fat. Perhaps not as much as an endothermic organisms, but still, the extra mass would help. And as for the formation, we’re looking at a relatively thick carbon film. We don’t know how it was formed. So obviously we can’t say “It was formed in a warm-blooded manner”.
I’m also hesitant to say that the fat is related to thermoregulation. Ichthyosaurs aren’t mammals, so we can’t simply say “We see the same structure, it’s for the same thing”. Animals often use fat to sustain themselves through lean periods. It’s unlikely that this would be due to a lack of food in a marine creature (pre-industrial oceans were teaming with life), but there may be behaviors, such as mating, which require such fat. I’m speculating, sure–but my point is, so are they, and I can point to similar examples in modern animals to support my speculation (penguins spring to mind).
It’s an interesting idea, and certainly one worth exploring–but I don’t think that the evidence supports this conclusion yet.
The obvious solution is to go out and find more fossils! 😀
Obligatory paleontological pedantry: The “(and other dinosaurs)” bit is misleading. Ichthyosaurs aren’t dinosaurs, they’re a whole other group of organisms. 😉
Hi James
What is your view on Mary Schweitzer’s other soft tissue claims? Have other teams replicated her results? And finally – do others in the field agree with her that iron particles may play a part in the preservation of soft tissue over geologic time?
I don’t hold any strong views on her claims. She’s not the only one to claim to have found preserved soft tissue, but at the same time the stuff they’ve found is dubious. I’d love for it to be true, which means I’m on the side of it not being true (in an attempt to balance my biases).
I don’t know enough about the geochemistry of the areas where these have been found to speak to why soft tissue may be preserved. I’ve mostly done Tertiary/Quaternary stuff, and those fossils don’t preserve protein, much less soft tissue, so I’m inclined to say it’s not true; that said, the formations I’ve worked in tend to be fairly wet, fairly well-drained, and had a fairly high mineral content in the groundwater due to nearby volcanic activity (the Horned Toad Formation is one example–lots of ash beds, lots of evidence of ion migration, lots of preserved bones), and these are the opposite of areas that would preserve soft tissue. So my experience is a wash here.
One big issue here is interpersonal relationships. There are a lot of strong personalities butting heads over this issue, and most paleontologists are already involved in a few such fights. We’re passionate people; if you don’t enjoy heated debates, you don’t last long. But any individual can only sustain participation in so many heated debates at a time. And at this stage, there’s so little data to work with that only the hottest heads are getting involved. So what often happens–and what I see happening here–is that the hot-heads argue, while the rest of us stand back, quietly examine the evidence, and wait until more appears before we commit ourselves. Basically, we’re getting popcorn, cracking open a beer, and watching the fireworks. 😀
So I guess my stance is dubious, but hopeful, but not strongly committed either way.
Fat plays many roles; it is not just storage for excess calories. Its distribution is a clue to its function. We humans have little need for blubber – a special kind of fatty deposit whose primary function is insulation. Of course it doubles as a repository for calories to bank on should food become scarce, but its primary role in aquatic, especially marine, animals is to reduce heat loss to the environment. Few terrestrial animals today have blubber; polar bears are classified as marine mammals partly for this reason. Such a trait is only reasonable in animals who are homeothermic (those that metabolically maintain a constant body temp). We see it in many extant marine mammals. When we find evidence of blubber in extinct animals it is reasonable to assume the trait functioned then as it does today.
Is it possible blubber played some non-thermoregulatory role in in Ichthyosaurs? Of course, but parsimony demands we look to the obvious answer.
Jerry, might I add to your birthday list a forgotten hero of mine? Also born on this day, in 1888, was zoologist Libbie H. Hyman. She was born in Iowa to Jewish immigrants, entered the University of Chicago in 1906,eventually became a research assistant to prof. Charles Manning Child studying invertebrates. She wrote two widely used books for university students, the Laboratory Manual for Elementary Zoology and the Laboratory Manual for Comparative Vertebrate Anatomy. She left Chicago for the American Museum of Natural History and began her life’s work writing The Invertebrates, a 6-volume text published by McGraw-Hill one at a time from 1940-1967. It was supposed to be at least seven volumes but she developed Parkinson’s disease and died in 1969. She also published something like 160 scientific papers. I wish more people knew about her, as I find her inspirational, both as a person and a scientist. Cheers!
Yes, seconded — I found out about her as an undergraduate and was inspired. That series is amazing, with wonderful illustrations.
The Huffpost article said nothing concerning the negatives on George H Bush that could not be said about every other president. If you want to praise someone for something good that they did, it is not necessary to add everything you think is bad about the person. It kind of cancelled out the effort you were making in the first place. It is as if your duty as a liberal is to kill any thought that you approve of another person who does not meet your standards.
Because the Hili Dialogues allow for some leeway in commenting, I hope it isn’t violating Da Roolz to recall a previous post here; to wit, the recent post about euphemisms for dying. Yesterday, on a BBC radio news program the announcer interviewed a researcher who’s sending thousands of worms to the space station, then study them on return. The worms have a brief life span, and the announcer in his plummiest voice said to the scientist “But you won’t get them back before the worms have passed away.”
People simply do not like to speak of death without sugar coating it, even re worms. Then he tried to coax the researcher into regarding the worms as kind of his pets or his children and asked if he would feel some pride in his worms achievements — something like that. I didn’t get the exact words because I was too busy grabbing my throat to keep from gagging. I was astounded — this is the BBC!