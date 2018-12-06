Readers’ wildlife photographs

Today we’re featuring the insect photos of Mark Sturtevant as well as a single photo from PCC(E). Mark’s captions are indented.

Here are more pictures of arthropods from the summer of 2017. The first pictures are of a kind of bee, and it is not being nice. It is a kind of ‘cuckoo’ bee, a parasitic bee that lays its eggs in the nests of other bees. Like many of its kind, it is not particularly fuzzy since it has no need to gather pollen for its young. Rather, it makes other bees do that for it. This one is likely in the genus Nomada, but I am not sure of the species. In any case, the cuckoo bees in this group typically parasitize Andrenid bees that nest in the ground. This one was carefully inspecting a small area, and then it dug into the ground. It later reappeared after several minutes, cleaned up, and repeated the process. Seems pretty suspicious to me! The next two pictures are of a female blue dasher dragonfly (Pachydiplax longipennis) that was a regular visitor to a garden stake in my back yard. You can see that she allowed me to get surprisingly close. One day when I was on my way out of a park, I just happened to glance down to notice a large Chinese praying mantis (Tenodera sinensis). This is a male, and isn’t he adorable? At one point a robber fly unwisely landed next to it, and so I watched with bated breath to see if the mantis had a meal. It struck a fraction of a second after the last picture, but the fly sort of slithered out from the raptorial arms and escaped.

During the summer I visited my mother, who now lives in a retirement community near our home town in Iowa. When I was growing up, my best arthropod friends included the numerous black-and-yellow argiope garden spiders (Argiope aurantia). I recalled that these were bigger than the ones where I live now, and I soon found that my recollections were true. They are bigger in Iowa! The last two pictures are of a welcome site that was very much part of my summer days while growing up: big female garden spiders next to a lake. I used to handle them and let them crawl all over me. The last picture shows what happened when a large grasshopper, disturbed by my approach, jumped and landed in the web of one of the spiders. The spider quickly wrapped it up and delicately delivered a lethal bite. The picture is one of my favorites from that summer.

I later persuaded my youngest son to come out to see the spiders. He was quite impressed as he had never seen garden spiders before. To teach him what they could do, I caught another grasshopper and casually dropped it into a web, all the while chatting about what was happening. I had done this hundreds of times while growing up, and it was always fascinating. After the spider had envenomated the prey, I glanced at my son and was surprised to see that he was slightly aghast about the whole thing.

Here’s a picture that I took of our duck pond. I love abstractions like this one, which are clearly influenced by photographer Ernst Haas, one of my youthful favorites: