Get your Darwin Christmas ornament now!

Reader Tom sent a gift suggestion from the estimable Archie McPhee gag company. But the items are real, and this one is on sale for $9.99. But it for a friend or for yourself; it can be used year after year. As Tom said:
“The most evolved Christmas ornament ever” from the ever-hilarious Archie McPhee in Seattle. May I also recommend the Yodeling Pickle ornament.
Click on the screenshot:
The blurb:
And the yodeling pickle, only $9.75 here. I’m sure you have friends who can’t live without this:
Tempting…but I don’t put up an xmas tree anymore. Not much point since it’s just me and the cat. But, I might buy the Charles Darwin Secular Saint votive candle from the Unemployed Philosopher’s Guild (about $14 on a certain large online shopping website)
I’ve got one of those Darwin ornaments. It kind of creeps people out because it gives the feeling of a shrunken head hanging in an old museum display.
Also suitable for celebrating Dan Dennett’s birthday. Or, hang him from your rear view mirror all year.
Order now and we’ll double your order for a small handling and shipping fee. Buy some for your friends while you still have a few. Operators are standing by.
What were their names again?
Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy, Dopey and Darwin.
Those are nice but the #1 gift on my list is the “Big Mouth Billy Bass – Compatible with Alexa”. It speaks and moves its lips to answer your Alexa queries. Check it out!:
The yodelling pickle. The ideal gift for the kids of those in-laws you can’t stand.
(A fine sequel to the squeaky toy, the toy hammer, and the trumpet).
cr
Oh, and the water pistol or its modern enhanced version, the Super Soaker.
I am evil.
cr