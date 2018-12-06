Get your Darwin Christmas ornament now!

Reader Tom sent a gift suggestion from the estimable Archie McPhee gag company. But the items are real, and this one is on sale for $9.99. But it for a friend or for yourself; it can be used year after year. As Tom said:

“The most evolved Christmas ornament ever” from the ever-hilarious Archie McPhee in Seattle. May I also recommend the Yodeling Pickle ornament.

Click on the screenshot:

The blurb:

And the yodeling pickle, only $9.75 here. I’m sure you have friends who can’t live without this: