Get your Darwin Christmas ornament now!

Reader Tom sent a gift suggestion from the estimable Archie McPhee gag company. But the items are real, and this one is on sale for $9.99. But it for a friend or for yourself; it can be used year after year. As Tom said:

“The most evolved Christmas ornament ever” from the ever-hilarious Archie McPhee in Seattle.  May I also recommend the Yodeling Pickle ornament.

Click on the screenshot:

The blurb:

And the yodeling pickle, only $9.75 here. I’m sure you have friends who can’t live without this:

 

8 Comments

  1. Christopher
    Posted December 6, 2018 at 3:09 pm | Permalink

    Tempting…but I don’t put up an xmas tree anymore. Not much point since it’s just me and the cat. But, I might buy the Charles Darwin Secular Saint votive candle from the Unemployed Philosopher’s Guild (about $14 on a certain large online shopping website)

    Reply
  2. GBJames
    Posted December 6, 2018 at 3:15 pm | Permalink

    I’ve got one of those Darwin ornaments. It kind of creeps people out because it gives the feeling of a shrunken head hanging in an old museum display.

    Reply
  3. rickflick
    Posted December 6, 2018 at 3:28 pm | Permalink

    Also suitable for celebrating Dan Dennett’s birthday. Or, hang him from your rear view mirror all year.

    Reply
  4. Randall Schenck
    Posted December 6, 2018 at 3:33 pm | Permalink

    Order now and we’ll double your order for a small handling and shipping fee. Buy some for your friends while you still have a few. Operators are standing by.

    Reply
  5. Kevin
    Posted December 6, 2018 at 3:34 pm | Permalink

    What were their names again?
    Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy, Dopey and Darwin.

    Reply
  6. Paul Topping
    Posted December 6, 2018 at 3:41 pm | Permalink

    Those are nice but the #1 gift on my list is the “Big Mouth Billy Bass – Compatible with Alexa”. It speaks and moves its lips to answer your Alexa queries. Check it out!:

    Reply
  7. infiniteimprobabilit
    Posted December 6, 2018 at 3:59 pm | Permalink

    The yodelling pickle. The ideal gift for the kids of those in-laws you can’t stand.

    (A fine sequel to the squeaky toy, the toy hammer, and the trumpet).

    cr

    Reply
    • infiniteimprobabilit
      Posted December 6, 2018 at 4:01 pm | Permalink

      Oh, and the water pistol or its modern enhanced version, the Super Soaker.

      I am evil.

      cr

      Reply

