A liberal feminist supports DeVos’s changes in Title IX

There are two reasons why folks are opposed to Betsy DeVos’s revised Title IX regulations for adjudicating sexual assault and harassment in colleges. The first is because the changes are proposed by a member of the Trump administration, and a particularly hated one. The second is that the general thrust of the changes protect the rights of the accused person more strongly and strengthen due process.

While the regulations aren’t perfect, I see them as a substantial improvement over the Obama-era regulation, especially the standards of guilt based on “preponderance of the evidence” (>50% likelihood of guilt) rather than “clear and convincing” evidence (roughly > 75% chance of guilt) or the court standard of “beyond reasonable doubt”. At present, if the finder of fact who collects the evidence—who is, unbelievably, also the judge and jury—finds the accuser even just a tiny bit more credible than the accused, it’s curtains for the latter: explusion and probably the ruining of one’s life. Sadly, even under DeVos’s changes colleges are still allowed the option of choosing “preponderance” of evidence above some more stringent standard, and I’m sure most will opt to keep the looser standards.

But the new regulations also eliminate the possibility of the investigator also being the judge and jury, which is good since it promotes objectivity; and they also allows the accused to see all the evidence against him (it’s usually a male), as well as allowing a companion of the accused (often a lawyer) to cross-examine the accuser. Such cross-examination was not allowed before, but is essential for even the most rudimentary form of justice.

But even the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has opposed these regulations, saying, as many Leftists do, that they “favor the accused” (note the irony of the ACLU criticizing changes that strengthen civil rights). Others say that the proposed changes “are biased against survivors”, not realizing that the hearings are supposed to determine whether someone is a survivor. Remember, a “survivor” is not the same thing as “an accuser”.

It’s hard for a liberal, then, to swallow DeVos’s changes, as they come from Trumpism and supporting them also makes you seem to be someone who actually promotes rape, or at least wants rapists let off easily. (That’s not true, of course, because even in court there’s a much higher bar to convicting someone.)

Lara Bazelon, an associate professor and director of the criminal juvenile justice and racial justice clinics at the University of San Francisco School of Law, wrote the editorial below that appeared in the New York Times two days ago. Like me, Bazelon favors the Title IX changes, largely (but not entirely) on racial grounds.

I debated about taking a public position, but in the end decided it was cowardly not to tell the truth, however inconvenient and offensive to those I would normally consider allies. https://t.co/wLSDEoYpjU — Lara Bazelon (@larabazelon) December 5, 2018

It’s sad when someone like Bazelon—or any liberal—has to apologize for agreeing with the Title IX changes, even though objectively they seem fairer than their predecessors. But apologize we must—to placate the outrage crowd. Nevertheless, Bazelon takes a strong and principled stand, noting that the changes in regulations have in fact been tacitly approved by three appellate courts who found the present system unfair for violating due process. Here’s one ruling from the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Michigan (click on screenshot to see the whole opinion):

But she adds the racial consideration, too, based on one of her clients (a black student) being unfairly suspended in the face of no evidence at all save an assertion, and after a process that had no hearing. As she notes:

The Office of Civil Rights does not collect data on race in Title IX cases, but the little we know is disturbing: An analysis of assault accusations at Colgate, for example, found that while only 4.2 percent of the college’s students were black in the 2012-13 school year, 50 percent of the sexual-violation accusations reported to the school were against black students, and blacks made up 40 percent of the students who went through the formal disciplinary process. We have long over-sexualized, over-criminalized and disproportionately punished black men. It should come as no surprise that, in a setting in which protections for the accused are greatly diminished, this shameful legacy persists.

Of course one could claim that black students commit sexual violations at a disproportionate rate, but I don’t think many opponents of the Title IX changes would want to say that, and at any rate we have no data.

But in some sense it doesn’t matter. Title IX needs to be modified along the lines of the DeVos changes because it’s fairer to everyone, not just black men. (If there’s a bias against black men that leads them to be accused more or found guilty more often, that bias will remain, though it will be harder to instantiate if the evidentiary standards are higher.)

I really can’t see many good reasons for opposing these changes, and they’ll become almost mandatory anyway if there are more court rulings mandating due process in college. Nevertheless, here we again see a clash between liberal principles (due process vs. justice for women), and to many it seems clear that “survivors’ rights” automatically trump due process. I don’t think that’s a good way to think about the issue, but regret that Bazelon has to apologize for taking the right side:

The DeVos reforms are in their public comment period, which gives people on all sides of this debate a chance to weigh in. That is a good thing. I know my allies on the left will criticize my position, but we cannot allow our political divisions to blind us to the fact that we are taking away students’ ability to get an education without a semblance of due process. What kind of lesson is that?

Here’s Alyssa Milano using sarcasm—a Dr. Seuss-like poem—to mock and denigrate the proposed changes in Title IX. This is deeply misguided (yes, the off-campus regulation is debatable, but in general the changes are good. Note that Milano asserts that the changes “protect predators”. Here we see ideology trumping (excuse the pun) common sense.