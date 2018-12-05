Whale apparently shows gratitude after being rescued

Well, I don’t know whether whales are grateful for being helped, but here’s a group of wonderful people who spent a lot of time cutting an exhausted humpback whale (Megaptera novaeangliae) free from a nylon gill net. After they succeed, the whale breaches repeatedly. The narrator is sure that bespeaks gratitude, and who knows? But we should be grateful that people like this exist.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on December 5, 2018 at 3:30 pm and filed under heartwarmers. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. Brad
    Posted December 5, 2018 at 3:46 pm | Permalink

    WOW!That was WONDERFUL! Thank You so much for sharing the video! What was that about altruism? Not for our species, but for the whole planet. THAT is what makes some humans different.

    Reply
  2. sciencemd68
    Posted December 5, 2018 at 3:51 pm | Permalink

    Might have seen this on WEIT three or four years ago. Still liked the video though.

    Reply
    • gravelinspector-Aidan
      Posted December 5, 2018 at 4:08 pm | Permalink

      There was a different one, in about that time frame.

      Reply
  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted December 5, 2018 at 4:05 pm | Permalink

    That is why we are here, so we can stop killing them and start saving them. Only people often contemplate the why are we here question. This is why.

    Reply
  4. gravelinspector-Aidan
    Posted December 5, 2018 at 4:10 pm | Permalink

    Gill nets are pure evil.

    They’re also terrifying if you encounter them while snorkelling. Pretty damned scary when you’re on tank, but at least you’ve got time to work when you’re on tanks.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: