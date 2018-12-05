Whale apparently shows gratitude after being rescued

Well, I don’t know whether whales are grateful for being helped, but here’s a group of wonderful people who spent a lot of time cutting an exhausted humpback whale (Megaptera novaeangliae) free from a nylon gill net. After they succeed, the whale breaches repeatedly. The narrator is sure that bespeaks gratitude, and who knows? But we should be grateful that people like this exist.
WOW!That was WONDERFUL! Thank You so much for sharing the video! What was that about altruism? Not for our species, but for the whole planet. THAT is what makes some humans different.
Might have seen this on WEIT three or four years ago. Still liked the video though.
There was a different one, in about that time frame.
That is why we are here, so we can stop killing them and start saving them. Only people often contemplate the why are we here question. This is why.
Gill nets are pure evil.
They’re also terrifying if you encounter them while snorkelling. Pretty damned scary when you’re on tank, but at least you’ve got time to work when you’re on tanks.