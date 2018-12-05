Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, December 5, 2018, and a mail holiday in the U.S. (this is in mourning for the death of G. H. W. Bush’s). It’s also National Comfort Food Day. What’s yours? (When I was a kid, I could get whatever I wanted to eat on my birthday, but I always asked my mom to make hamburger stew—a simple recipe with ground meat, onions, catsup, and chunks of potato—and also a Red Velvet Cake.)

It’s also Saint Nicholas’ Eve in Belgium, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Hungary, Romania, Germany, Poland, and the UK, as well as Krampusnacht in Austria. Krampus is an evil demon who punishes bad kids during the holidays. Here’s a Krampus card, which reads, in German, “Greetings from Krampus!” Krampus is to Santa as Hell is to Heaven, and they provide the same motivation for kids:

On this day in 1492, Columbus became the first European to visit the island of Hispaniola (that was the “America” he discovered, though he never set foot on the North American continent). On December 5, 1766, auctioneer James Christie held his first sale in London. And in 1848 the U.S. Gold Rush was pronounced when President James Knox Polk sent a message to Congress that large amounts of gold had been found in California.

I remember this from last year: it was on this day in 1952 when the Great Smog fell upon London—fog combined with serious air pollution. It lasted four days, and ultimately killed over 10,000 people while making 100,000 ill. Some readers may remember it. Here’s a short video with scenes of the debacle:

On this day in 1955, E. D. Nixon and Rosa Parks began the Montgomery (Alabama) bus boycott, the iconic beginning of the Civil Rights Movement of the next decade. Finally, it was on December 5, 2004, that the UK’s Civil Partnership Act came into force, and the first civil partnership was registered.

Notables born on December 5 include Martin Van Buren (1782), Christina Rossetti (1830), George Armstrong Custer (1839), Arnold Sommerfeld (1868), Walt Disney and Werner Heisenberg (both 1901), Little Richard (1932), Joan Didion (1934), Calvin Trillin (1935), and J. J. Cale (1938).

Those who died on December 5 include Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1791), Alexandre Dumas (1870), Claude Monet (1926), and Nelson Mandela (2013).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the animals have had enough of the cold:

Hili: Are you going back home? Cyrus: Yes. Hili: I’m going with you.

A Christmas LOL found by reader Su:

A parti-colored cat:

And a working-up-to-Christmas cat. The painting and artist: “The Christmas Spat” (1883) by Henriëtte Ronner-Knip, a well known painter of moggies. Pretty good depiction of cats!

Here’s a tweet using a recent hamhanded (excuse the pun) PETA ad:

So PETA ran a "meat interrupts your sex life" campaign, which makes no sense… BUT to make it worse, the ads look like people had sex with chickens and cows then instantly regretted it. pic.twitter.com/Ur9l9ChXOT — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 4, 2018

Tweets from Grania. She joked about feeling betrayed by this one, but it’s amazing that the Disney studios seem to have serious institutional memory:

This one I declare a draw:

The Up Yours Buddy world championship final. pic.twitter.com/szU3vbx9kD — Cecil Teapot (@cecilteaspoon) December 3, 2018

Read the article; it’s distressing that Italy, like the U.S., may be deep-sixing serious scientific advisors to the government in favor of denialists and woo-sters:

Italy's Five Star Movement just sacked all scientific / medical advisors, insisting it will replace them with "more deserving personalities". This is unprecedented, & given 5 Star are profoundly anti-vaccine, & advocate pseudoscience, deeply concerning. https://t.co/ALmngXvY4i — David Robert Grimes (@drg1985) December 4, 2018

Grania thought this was hilarious, but I’ve had these very doughnuts from the famous Voodoo Doughnuts in Portland, and the maple-bacon combination was fantastic:

Nothing more jewish than bacon doughnuts. pic.twitter.com/ABwxBUdBkP — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 3, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. Watch this first one closely, because the action is over in a flash:

Wait for it …🦎 🎥ig: madzotic pic.twitter.com/HEUHRyNUsb — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 4, 2018

The Royal Society is doing Christmas Advent Animals (species that live in cold climes), and here are two:

How cute are these fluff balls? 😍 https://t.co/lSXdnaqQG6 — Royal Society of Biology (@RoyalSocBio) December 4, 2018

The Arctic fox (Vulpes lagopus) may be my favorite canid. It certainly deserves status as an Honorary Cat®!

For Day 4 of our #24SpeciesofChristmas, meet the arctic fox (Vulpes lagopus): pic.twitter.com/LvCrsfGa1y — Royal Society of Biology (@RoyalSocBio) December 4, 2018

Finally, how babies are born in Canada (hint: they’re not brought by storks):

Oh, the beauty of seeing a Canadian baby being born. pic.twitter.com/SBmO8FBMK1 — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) December 2, 2018