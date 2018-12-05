Twitter, like WordPress, acts as Pakistan’s censor of “anti Muslim sentiments”

Ensaif Haidar is a Saudi Arabian human rights activist who is married to Raif Badawi, a Saudi dissident who has been sitting in prison for six years for “apostasy” and “insulting Islam through electronic channels.” Badawi’s sentence was ten years, a fine, and 1000 lashes, although only 50 lashes were given. (Haidar says that his health is poor and Badawi won’t survive further lashes.) The murder of Jamal Khashoggi is only the most public violation of human rights by the repressive and murderous country of Saudi Arabia.

Haidar fled Saudi Arabia when a fatwa was issued against her husband. She went first to Egypt, then to Lebanon, finally settling in Canada, where she and her three children became citizens last year. She campaigns tirelessly for her husband’s freedom as well as for human rights in Muslim-majority countries. Haidar is the president of the Raif Badawi Foundation for Freedom, which describes itself as “the liberal Center for Freedom of Speech in the Arab world. Its aim is to contribute to the fulfillment of the Arab societies and countries in the world.” Badawi’s Twitter feed is worth watching, containing stuff like this:

– Left: a peaceful woman in prison because she violated the Sharia law! Right: a woman in a free country pushing for Sharia law! – À gauche : une paisible femme en prison parce qu'elle n'a pas respecté la charia.

À droite: un femme dans un pays de liberté qui prône la charia. pic.twitter.com/IH79xu4wt6 — Ensaf haidar ⚜️🍁 (@miss9afi) December 4, 2018

. . . and information like this (Asal Mohammadi is doomed if she goes to Evin Prison):

Iranian journalist Asal Mohammadi, a member of the editorial board at the independent Gam news site, was arrested at her home in Tehran December 4 and taken to Evin Prison, Gam reported on the Telegram messaging app. #JournalismIsNotaCrime pic.twitter.com/nnIlcuNAzU — IranHumanRights.org (@ICHRI) December 4, 2018

At any rate, there is a report that Badawi’s Twitter account was suspended, apparently temporarily, when she made the tweet below. (Despite that report, I can’t find confirmation, even from Haidar’s tweets, that Twitter actually suspended her account, but it surely threatened her for what’s below.)

– Retweet if you're against niqab. – Retweeter si vous êtes contre le niqab. pic.twitter.com/CXwxWUh9Hb — Ensaf haidar ⚜️🍁 (@miss9afi) August 20, 2018

Under any conception of free speech, including most construals of “hate speech,” this is acceptable discourse; it simply calls out the wearing of a garment. As Haidar explained:

– If you were born under Sharia and forced to wear the niqab and your humanity was stolen, you know why I'm against all this. – Si vous êtes né sous la charia et forcé de porter le niqab et que votre humanité a été volée, vous savez pourquoi je suis contre tout ça. — Ensaf haidar ⚜️🍁 (@miss9afi) December 4, 2018

But Twitter sent her correspondence from the government of Pakistan, claiming that the tweet violated Pakistani law. This threat, even if it didn’t lead to suspension of Haidar’s account, surely has a chilling effect. (Remember that my own WordPress account was taken offline in Pakistan because it also “offended Muslim sentiments,” although I am not Pakistani and WordPress is an American company!) Haidar was flummoxed that Twitter did this and she’s not even Pakistani!:

I'm not a Pakistani.. My mother is not a Pakistani.. I have not and will not visit Pakistan.. I've never cared about Pakistan.. After all of this Twitter and @jack tells me that I've broken Pakistani law! pic.twitter.com/ZBbxpQCtDc — Ensaf haidar ⚜️🍁 (@miss9afi) December 4, 2018

Twitter, it seems, is acting as Pakistan’s voluntary censor (if her account wasn’t suspended—contrary to what Halsey News claims—then it’s still a threat conveyed by Twitter). Why is Twitter trying to enforce Pakistani law in Canada or the U.S., where Pakistani law has no force?

ThePrint reports Twitter’s explanation:

Twitter’s policy communications manager Kate Hayes told ThePrint over email: “Many countries have laws that may apply to tweets and/or Twitter account content. In our continuing effort to make our services available to people everywhere, if we receive valid requests from an authorised entity, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time.” “When we notify users that we have received a report against their account, it does not necessarily mean that we will take action on that report,” Hayes said.

Valid requests? How did Twitter determine that a request to block a critique of the niqab was “valid”? The answer of course, is that Twitter needs “to make services available to people everywhere,” which means “GIVE US DOLLAH $$$$!”. What good are “services” if the political bits are censored?

Hahah. Hilarious when a Canadian-Saudi activist gets a notice of violating Pakistani law. Seriously twitter ???

Since when is Pakistani laws applicable to the rest of the world? https://t.co/opkFJAVlt0 — Nazrana Yousufzai (@NazranaYusufzai) November 30, 2018

And in fact it’s hypocritical, because if Twitter threatens the expression above, why does it allow far more hateful stuff—a call for Badawi’s beheading—to get only a slap on the wrist? See this tweet from Haidar:

Believe it or not, Twitter and @jack have no problems with a terrorist guy Calling to cut the head of my husband @raif_badawi the prisoner of conscience, He was only banned from tweeting for 12 hours!!! Is promoting of killing people OK I will expose you everywhere pic.twitter.com/Siv0iA5Qa4 — Ensaf haidar ⚜️🍁 (@miss9afi) November 30, 2018

With all kinds of leftists calling for Twitter to ban “hate speech” (since it’s a private company, it can of course do what it wants, but limiting discourse about stuff like the niqab isn’t the way to go), it has now gone too far in that direction by suspending the accounts or threatening people like Haidar.

And seriously, Twitter acting as muscle for the Pakistani government?

We know why they do that, of course: it’s all about money. That’s why WordPress suspended my own website in Pakistan: because allowing blasphemy like the Jesus and Mo cartoons I published would impede WordPress’s ability to make money from Pakistani users. There comes a point where free discussion is more important than money, at least for those with principles. The only principle that’s driving Twitter and WordPress, apparently, is the search for dosh.

I’ll conclude with this tweet, supporting Haidar, from mathematician Eric Weinstein:

I believe that the niqāb can in fact be an instrument of female empowerment. Of course I also believe that seatbelts can kill if you become entangled in them underwater. To me, the niqāb has as much to do w female empowerment as seat belts have to do with endangering motorists. https://t.co/UvjieT5I6W — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) December 3, 2018