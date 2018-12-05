We have some photos by two people today. The first is from reader Gilbert Klapper, who send birds and antelopes. His notes are indented:
Here are three photos of brown pelicans (Pelecanus occidentalis) taken in Key West in 2017.
Here are two from Yellowstone Park taken in 2005: Bighorn Sheep (Ovis canadensis) and a Pronghorn (Antilocapra americana). Not “photoshopped.”
And three Idaho landscapes from Stephen Barnard:
Excellent pictures by both photographers!
Thank you to these photographers for giving the locations where the photos were taken. Often there is no hint of even a general location (northwest U.S., for example). Readers of these posts might like to go to some of the locations or at least read more about them, but cannot when they are not given!
Lovely pictures.
In the Idaho landscapes what is the purpose or significance of the fence with the circular spacers? I am not familiar with this type of fence or indeed is it actually a fence?
Help please.
It’s not a fence. It’s a wheel line for irrigation. The moose and elk can jump over it with ease. In fact, I have a video of one of these moose jumping it a few minutes after I shot the photo.
Thank you for the explanation, now makes sense. Looks quite delicate though, but it obviously serves the purpose.
We see the Great white pelican here in Idaho. Very similar except for color. They are wonderful to watch. They fly and glide easily and dip for fish with their gigantic beaks.
Nice landscapes Stephen. The snow really sets off those mountains.
Thank you! So nice to wake up to these photos.