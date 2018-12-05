We have some photos by two people today. The first is from reader Gilbert Klapper, who send birds and antelopes. His notes are indented:

Here are three photos of brown pelicans (Pelecanus occidentalis) taken in Key West in 2017.

Here are two from Yellowstone Park taken in 2005: Bighorn Sheep (Ovis canadensis) and a Pronghorn (Antilocapra americana). Not “photoshopped.”

And three Idaho landscapes from Stephen Barnard: