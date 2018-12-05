Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ conversion

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “part”, comes with the motto “They are risen”, as well as the email note: “There are lots more examples of believers turning setbacks into triumphs, but Sabbatai Zevi is a firm favourite.” You can read about Zevi at the link. At any rate, this week’s strip is a good one:
Will this be banned in Pakistan? Stay tuned. It won’t be banned anywhere else, even though it’s an insult to Christianity and not Islam.
Yes, it’s all part of the con, I mean plan.
This may have been discussed on this website before, but the social psychologists Leon Festinger, Henry Riecken, and Stanley Schachter wrote a classic book called “When Prophecy Fails” which examined the phenomenon exemplified by Sabbatai Zevi’s and Christ’s followers, in a modern day UFO cult. This from Wikipedia:
Quite interesting, to quote Stephen Fry.
And, a bit more broadly, there’s Eric Hoffer’s monograph, also from the middle of the last century, The True Believer.
I don’t know if Heaven’s Gate is the example they study, but their castration (were there women in the group too? I don’t remember) would be a classical example of this character.
(No, it wasn’t Heaven’s Gate. Some other mob of nutters.)
How is that not an insult to Islam? It’s a cartoon depiction of the prophet.
Maybe I’m wrong on the basics.
No you’re not worng.
Technically Islam is a religion. Religion’s cannot get insulted, only people who might follow a religion. And then maybe not all Muslims are insulted, though maybe they are required to be offended.
Being insulted is complicated. Better to live a life with low inhibitions in order to minimize ability to be offended.
Technically, Christianity is also a religion. Somehow, the entire post gets a pass, but my comment is what triggers.
And since we’re being pedantic, apostrophes don’t pluralize. 🙂
Technically, I think “Islam” is commonly used as synecdoche for “Muslim people.”
Similar to how one might refer to “Christendom.”
Just like the Right is both a direction and a people!
You’re right!
The Artist (for that is his moniker) is quite explicit that the cartoon stars Jesus Christ himself and Mohammed’s stunt double. The status of the Moses-like character is not TTBOMK made clear.
The Divine Incarnation that is the Barmaid is NEVER represented. (OK, maybe the occasional hand, dispensing Ambrosia of Endarkenment.)
Has the Noodly Appendage (SBUHMB) ever appeared? I can’t remember.
Christian response : the old testament predicts “one messiah, two comings”, the first time as a “suffering servant” and the second as a “conquering king”. This is why many of the Jews did not recognise their messiah, since they were looking for the second, not the first. Further, the passover Seder illudes to Christ the passover lamb as having no bones broken (compare to the crucifixion narrative and compare to IIRC Psalm 22). There are off course many other “pointers”, e.g. Genesis 3:15……. I wrote to the Pakistan High Commission a few days ago about their disgusting Islamic laws, but so far no response.
“When theories are falsified by … observations, scientists can respond by revising the theory, or by rejecting the theory in favor of a rival or by maintaining the theory as is and changing an auxiliary hypothesis.”
Karl Popper: Philosophy of Science, IEP.
I think I see what you are trying to say here but you’ve got it wrong. In science the replacement theory is subject to validity testing. That’s the “falsified by observations” part.
At least Jesus has come to terms with the fact that his followers are “modern cultists”. He’s probably reading about the republican party…there must be a chapter in there about them.