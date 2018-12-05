Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ conversion

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “part”, comes with the motto “They are risen”, as well as the email note: “There are lots more examples of believers turning setbacks into triumphs, but Sabbatai Zevi is a firm favourite.” You can read about Zevi at the link. At any rate, this week’s strip is a good one:

Will this be banned in Pakistan? Stay tuned. It won’t be banned anywhere else, even though it’s an insult to Christianity and not Islam.