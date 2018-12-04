Victory! Charleston, Illinois cancels city-sponsored trip to creationist sites

I’ve just heard from the FFRF that the City Attorney for Charleston, Illinois, to whom the FFRF wrote to about the unconstitutionality of their city-sponsored trip to the Ark Park and Creation Museum, has sent the following email. The city has bailed.

Thank you for your email below and letter attached dated December 3, 2018. The purpose of this email is to inform you that The Ark Encounter & Creation Museum trip has been cancelled. The trip has been removed from the City of Charleston’s website and online registration portal.

The attorney knew that the city was on the losing side of the issue, and I’m sure Charleston didn’t want to go to court about this. It’s a small town and couldn’t afford it.

Anyway, even though they had to be threatened, they did the right thing. The battle to keep religion out of government is never ending, but the FFRF has to keep it up, because this truly is a slippery slope. Each victory for the entanglement of religion and politics makes it easier to entangle them further.