Victory! Charleston, Illinois cancels city-sponsored trip to creationist sites

I’ve just heard from the FFRF that the City Attorney for Charleston, Illinois, to whom the FFRF wrote to about the unconstitutionality of their city-sponsored trip to the Ark Park and Creation Museum, has sent the following email. The city has bailed.
Thank you for your email below and letter attached dated December 3, 2018. The purpose of this email is to inform you that The Ark Encounter & Creation Museum trip has been cancelled. The trip has been removed from the City of Charleston’s website and online registration portal.
The attorney knew that the city was on the losing side of the issue, and I’m sure Charleston didn’t want to go to court about this. It’s a small town and couldn’t afford it.
Anyway, even though they had to be threatened, they did the right thing. The battle to keep religion out of government is never ending, but the FFRF has to keep it up, because this truly is a slippery slope. Each victory for the entanglement of religion and politics makes it easier to entangle them further.
That’s good news! I wonder if events like this happen because some religious government staffer thinks that the event is just such an obvious big win from their point of view that they don’t even think about its legality. It would be interesting to hear the inside story though I suspect we won’t.
Every effort by FFRF and others is important and they do not always win as some like to point out here. But unless you want the Hobby Lobby’s and Mike Pence’s of the world to partially inject their religion into your daily life, you cannot stop.
I think that I’m going to put the FFRF in my will, and I would suggest others do the same.
!!!
I’m glad I financially support them and their important work.
Excellent.
“The attorney knew that the city was on the losing side of the issue, and I’m sure Charleston didn’t want to go to court about this. It’s a small town and couldn’t afford it.“
This is key – the main argument against this kind of thing is that they did not fight it because they couldn’t afford it, when in fact a lawyer will have a good idea if they’ll win or not…. with.., a jury in that state…
Actually the big argument is that it is illegal. Government agency, in this case a city government is not suppose to be promoting religion. It is pretty simple.
I don’t think this sort of thing goes before juries.
Bravo! to you, PCC(E), and the FFRF!!!!!