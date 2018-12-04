UC Berkeley loses lawsuit over its policy of charging right-wing groups more money for security

According to the Daily Californian and the Los Angeles Times, the University of California at Berkeley (UCB) has just settled a free-speech lawsuit involving discrimination against student groups that brought in conservative speakers. Click on screenshot below to see the Daily Cal piece (that’s the UCB student paper):

The first speakers at issue were Ann Coulter, Milo Yiannopoulos, and David Horowitz (invited as part of a mass event), with at least the first two, in my view, not even deserving an invitation. But they were invited by student groups—the Young Americans for Freedom, a conservative student group, as well as the Berkeley College Republicans—and so deserved to speak. Because an earlier visit by Yiannopoulos led to rioting in the streets by his opponents, producing damages of several hundred thousand dollars, UCB decided to impose extra fees on groups who invited speakers thought to require extra security. This was codified in UCB’s “Major Events Policy“:

The first lawsuit maintained that UCB was violating students’ First Amendment Rights by imposing these extra fees (one could call them “a GOP tax”) on controversial speakers, who, of course, are most likely to be conservative. This could be said to constitute a form of “viewpoint discrimination.”

That suit was dismissed in October of last year, but was refiled, including Ben Shapiro as another speaker for whom onerous protection fees were asked. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a “statement of interest” supporting the conservative plaintiffs, and, before the issue went to court, UCB agreed to settle the case.

Here are the settlement terms as reported by the Washington Examiner:

In the settlement, UC Berkeley agreed to the following terms set by YAF: Pay YAF $70,000. [JAC: I believe this is for lawyer’s fees] Rescind the unconstitutional “High-Profile Speaker Policy.” Rescind the viewpoint-discriminatory security fee policy. Abolish its heckler’s veto — protesters will no longer be able to shut down conservative expression. Under these terms, UC Berkeley will no longer be allowed to place a 3 p.m. curfew on conservative events or relegate conservative speakers to remote or inconvenient lecture halls on campus while giving left-leaning speakers access to preferred parts of campus. [JAC: yes, they did this] YAF and UC Berkeley also agreed to a “fee schedule” that treats all students, student groups, and speakers equally. Unless students are handling money or serving alcohol at an event, there will not be a need for security fees.

The “High-Profile Speaker Policy” was unwritten, but it was presumably UCB’s policy of raising security fees for “high profile” conservative speakers.

Although UCB denies that it engaged in any viewpoint discrimination, it’s hard to see this as anything other than a loss for UCB and a win for free speech. Even though I’m not a fan of any of the speakers the YAF and BCR invited, it’s hard to disagree with their lawyer’s statement, “This landmark settlement means that all students at UC Berkeley now have the exciting opportunity to hear a variety of viewpoints on campus without the artificial tax of security fees selectively imposed on disfavored speech.”

It’s ironic that UCB, where the Free Speech Movement started, was fighting this issue from the outset. It’s clearly wrong, and probably unconstitutional, to charge student groups more when a controversial speaker is invited, especially when those speakers are almost invariably conservatives. Strict application of that policy would have the effect of eliminating conservative speakers from campus, simply because campus and city security couldn’t control the rampages of those on the left who insisted in violent protests and “deplatforming” unwanted speakers.

h/t: Malgorzata