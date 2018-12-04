Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, December 4, 2018, and National Cookie Day (it would be “National Biscuit Day” in the UK, except that this is an American holiday). There are only 21 shopping days left until Coynezaa, my personal holiday which extends over the six days spanning Christmas and my birthday. Don’t forget the presents (one per day, like Hanukkah, which, by the way, goes from December 2nd through the 10th this year).

On December 4, 1783, after an elaborate “turtle feast” (I don’t want to think what that means), General George Washington bid farewell to his officers at Fraunces Tavern in New York City. The building still exists, having been extensively reconstructed in 1907:

On this day in 1791, the world’s first Sunday newspaper was published: The Observer in London. It’s still going, making it the world’s oldest Sunday paper as well. For you Canucks and hockey fans, today is the 109th anniversary of the foundation of the oldest surviving professional ice-hockey franchise, the Montreal Canadiens.

On December 4, 1918, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson sailed for Europe to attend the WWI peace talks in Versailles, making him the first U.S. President to travel to Europe while in office. On December 4, 1954, the first Burger King was opened in Miami, Florida. Did you know that Burger King also owns Tims Hortons? Perhaps that accounts for the decline in quality of their donuts in the past decade.

On this day in 1956, as Wikipedia reports, “The Million Dollar Quartet (Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash) get together at Sun Studio [Memphis] for the first and last time.” What a meeting! Below is a recording of five of the songs produced on that day. Note the influence of black gospel music on early rock.

1. Peace In The Valley : Words & Music : Thomas A.Dorsey

2. Blessed Jesus (Hold My Hand) : Traditional

3. Farther Along : Traditional

4. Paralyzed : Words & Music : Elvis Presley and Otis Blackwell

5. Softly And Tenderly : Traditional

17 songs were laid down, and you can buy all of them on a single CD. (There’s also a play about the meeting, which I’ve seen in Chicago.)

Speaking of rock, it was on this day in 1965 that the Grateful Dead gave their first concert under the group’s new and final name. Thirteen years later, after the murder of mayor George Moscone, Dianne Feinstein became the first woman mayor of San Francisco. Finally, it was on this day in 1991 that Pan American World Airways, once my favorite international carrier from the U.S., ceased operating after 64 years—taking all my frequent-flier miles with it.

Notables born on this day include Thomas Carlyle (1795), Samuel Butler (1835), Edith Cavell (1865), Rainer Maria Rilke (1875), geneticist Alfred Hershey (1908; Nobel Laureate), Deanna Durbin (1921), Gary Gilmore (1940), Chris Hillman and Anna McGarrigle (both 1944), and Marisa Tomei (1964).

Those who “passed” on December 4 include Cardinal Richelieu (1642), Thomas Hobbes (1679), John Tyndall (1893), Drosophila geneticist Thomas Hunt Morgan (1945; Nobel Laureate and my academic great-grandfather), Bert Lahr (1967), and Frank Zappa (1993).

Proof of my ancestry! Note that Morgan is in my lineage twice, as both Tim Prout (postdoc advisor) and Dick Lewontin (Ph.D. advisor) were students of Dobzhansky, who was a researcher in Morgan’s lab.

And the rest. I didn’t produce many students—the diagram includes my Ph.D. students as well as one postdoc, a technician who’s now a professor, and some who moved on without a degree—but my own offspring were fertile!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, as Malgorzata explains, “Hili is commenting on Andrzej’s new book, which has the self-explanatory title “Ateista” (that probably doesn’t need any translation).” She adds this:

You can interpret Hili’s words in two ways: one (more probable) is that she is sarcastic and really recommends the book warmly, or that she understands that faith is a “comfort blanket” for many and she is reluctant to deprive them of their faith.

The dialogue:

Hili: I’ve read it. A: And? Hili: I’m not recommending it; it might cause somebody to lose their faith. In Polish: Hili: Przeczytałam.

Ja: I co?

Hili: Nie polecam, można stracić wiarę.

The holidays are coming, and this moggie is freaked out by a Christmas tree:

A picture shared by Moto:

And one shared by Diana MacPherson:

From reader Gethyn, two great boys rescue a kitten with an umbrella. That was a brave kitty to make the leap! This is the Tweet of the Week:

Thank you, lads. Sometimes we all need a helping hand or a helping umbrella. pic.twitter.com/Wij4yHjtoB — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) December 2, 2018

From Grania, who says “this is the best thing HuffPo will ever write”. (In case you didn’t know, a “naturist” is a nudist.)

More tweets from Grania. In this one, Matthew Inman, creator of The Oatmeal strip, shows his family’s nativity scene:

Nativity scene is up at the Inman household pic.twitter.com/1AyHY0ARxJ — Matthew Inman (@Oatmeal) December 2, 2018

However controversial Marc Lamont Hill’s comments about Israel were, he still deserves the protection of the First Amendment:

Marc Lamont Hill’s comments about Palestine are protected speech. The Temple University board chairman’s suggestion that it was “hate speech” for which he could be punished is simply false. New letter from @theFIREorg: https://t.co/cP4q91CIPe — Sarah McLaughlin (@sarahemclaugh) December 3, 2018

I bet you had no idea that pufferfish had skeletons like this:

WHOA! Puffer fish skeletons are AWESOME!!! (Image via Reddit). More info here: https://t.co/jbxdAeKf5p pic.twitter.com/sQcpCW3iPM — Jan Freedman (@JanFreedman) December 3, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. If you’re going to Iceland soon, be sure to wear new clothes:

The Yule Cat is a monster from Icelandic folklore, a huge and vicious cat said to lurk about the snowy countryside during Christmas time and eat people who have not received any new clothes to wear before Christmas Eve pic.twitter.com/ziG9ZfPbyP — 41 Strange (@41Strange) December 2, 2018

Okay, why did these people get a pass from the sharks?

Just passing through. pic.twitter.com/MN1nSOg8mw — The Human Experience (@thehumanxp) November 29, 2018

I love lists, and writer Elle Maruska (support her!) made a list of the 15 best antelope species in the world. Go look at the whole thread, but here are the first three. (Her other Twitter lists are hilarious.)

1. The Bontebok which looks like a delicious chocolate-and-vanilla ice cream bar and ALSO looks like a medieval drawing of an antelope.https://t.co/GZrq8fafrA pic.twitter.com/SQGdP4O1wo — 🦌Elle🎄Grittymas Is Coming🎄Gato🦌 (@ellle_em) November 28, 2018

3. Mountain Nyala. Absolute fucking units that look like they'd speak with a heavy Minnesota accent for some reason.https://t.co/M6DWvKu3jb pic.twitter.com/drTreaATUx — 🦌Elle🎄Grittymas Is Coming🎄Gato🦌 (@ellle_em) November 28, 2018