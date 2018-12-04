The Freedom From Religion Foundation intervenes in Charleston, Illinois’s entanglement with the Ark Park and Creation Museum

Yesterday I reported that the Parks and Recreation Department of Charleston, Illinois was sponsoring a trip for locals to visit Ken Ham’s Ark Park as well as his Creation Museum—both in nearby Kentucky. You don’t have to know much about the Constitution to realize that this is a violation of the First Amendment, as it puts government—in the case the city’s Parks and Recreation agency—in the position of promoting religion (literalist Christianity).

As an evolutionary biologist and an adherent to the First Amendment, I was incensed. I sent a message to the Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page, advising them that their sponsorship of this trip was most likely unconstitutional, and that they might face legal action if they persisted. Rather than replying, shortly thereafter they seem to have taken down their entire Facebook page, so that if you go to the former site you see this (apparently others get the same message, so it’s not just them blocking me):

I don’t know what this means, but of course I also sent a copy of the original FB event post and advertisement (I had taken screenshots) to the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF). And boy, does the FFRF act quickly! Yesterday they fired off this “cease and desist” letter to the City Attorney of Charleston (you can see the letter here, too):

The letter enclosed the trip prospectus from Parks and Recreation, below. Note, with reference to visiting the Creation Museum, the preachiness: “Prepare to believe as you explore 75,000 square feet of state-of-the-art exhibits, full-size Allosaurus skeleton, stunning botanical gardens, petting zoo, and more.” Prepare to believe!

Yes, this is all endorsement of religion by the local government, and it’s illegal.

The FFRF also put an announcement of this action on their website (click on the screenshot):

As the FFRF notes,

Both attractions have an explicitly religious mission. The Ark Encounter, recently constructed in Kentucky, is a Christian ministry run by the creationist Ken Ham, who also built the Creationist Museum in Kentucky. Ham has been clear about the proselytizing nature of both attractions since their inception. In his June 27, 2016, letter entitled, “Our Real Motive for Building Ark Encounter,” he lays out an openly evangelical goal: “The [Creation] Museum and Ark direct people to the Word of God and the gospel of Jesus Christ. . . . our motive is to do the King’s business until He comes. And that means preaching the gospel and defending the faith, so that we can reach as many souls as we can . . . .” It is unconstitutional for the city of Charleston to endorse the religious mission of these attractions by organizing, sponsoring or funding a trip to the Ark Encounter or the Creation Museum, FFRF reminds the city.

Now this is a no-brainer, even in southern Illinois, and the city had best cancel that trip or completely eliminate any connection that they have with it. There’s no way that even a Republican judge can find this entanglement legal. I’ll let you know what happens.

Some lagniappe: a kitty from Kristina, who works for the FFRF and sent me a copy of the official letter above. Kristina says this:

Here’s a very important contribution for your black cat parade: I call this “Lucille at breakfast.”

h/t: John