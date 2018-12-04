Slate article takes us to task for being moved by a photo

The article below, which just appeared in Slate, seems better suited for the Pecksniffian Salon, famous for its authoritarianism and hatred of New Atheism. But let’s start with a viral tweet from Jim McGrath, who was a spokesman for G. H. W. Bush after he left the White House but before he died:
I don’t know if this was staged (I doubt it, because reliable media report that the dog spent Sunday night in front of Bush’s casket), but the picture of Bush’s service dog Sully touched the hearts of many people—including me (yes, I’m a cat lover, but I can be moved by the loyalty of a dog). The reasons why this went viral are many: its invocation of loyalty, the poignancy of what looked like the dog’s sadness, a connection between a former President and his dog, and so on.
So the photo was real, and what’s not to like about it? Well, read Slate‘s hectoring and repugnant piece below (click on screenshot), whose title tells it all:
Yes, you morons, Slate tells you not to waste “emotional energy” on the photo or the dog. How authoritarian can you get? The reason Graham is pecksniffing? Sully spent only six months helping Bush after his beloved wife Barbara died (they were married 74 years!). Six months, apparently, is not enough time for a dog to form a bond with a man, and therefore you shouldn’t act like Bush et chien were together for life. Stop tearing up and move on with your life, importunes Graham. I kid you not. Here’s a quote:
There’s nothing wrong with applying sentimentality when it comes to family pets reacting to their owners’ deaths. There’s even some preliminary evidence from the small field of “comparative thanatology” that animals notice death, and that some may even experience an emotion we might compare to grief. But Sully is not a longtime Bush family pet, letting go of the only master he has known. He is an employee who served for less than six months.
. . . It’s wonderful for Bush that he had a trained service animal like Sully available to him in his last months. It’s a good thing that the dog is moving on to another gig where he can be helpful to other people (rather than becoming another Bush family pet). But it’s a bit demented to project soul-wrenching grief onto a dog’s decision to lie down in front of a casket. Is Sully “heroic” for learning to obey the human beings who taught him to perform certain tasks? Does the photo say anything special about this dog’s particular loyalty or judgment, or is he just … there? Also, if dogs are subject to praise for obeying their masters, what do we do about the pets who eat their owners’ dead (or even just passed-out) bodies?
The photograph, in other words, is not proof that Sully is a particularly “good boy” or that “we don’t deserve dogs,” as countless swooning tweets put it on Monday. On its own, it says almost nothing other than the fact that Sully was, at one point in the same room as the casket of his former boss. This is simply a photograph of a dog doing something dogs love to do: Lie down. The frenzy around it captures something humans love to do, too: Project our own emotional needs onto animals.
Demented? Good Lord! And notice the whataboutery: “what do we do about dogs who eat their owners’ bodies?” Who the hell cares? It’s not relevant. And who is to say that Sully wasn’t sad in a dog-like way, or missed G. H. W. We just don’t know, and being touched by that picture can indicate many things beyond “projecting our own emotional needs onto animals.”
It’s bad enough that the Authoritarian Left tells us what we should think. Now they tell us what we should feel. If this weren’t a family friendly site, I’d use a certain two-word phrase to show how I feel about this article and its author, a regular contributor to Slate.
Here’s what Grania, who sent me the link, had to say:
This sort of left-wing article is just embarrassing. It’s a response to a photo that was going around the internet yesterday of the dog curled up on the floor near the coffin with a “mission accomplished” slogan on it.Much as I was not a fan of any of the Bushes and think that some of the recent eulogizing is a little over the top, all articles like this prove is that there are many on the left who are petty and spiteful.
And a response:
Chrissake, might as well make like King Canute by going down to the shore to command the tides to cease rising and falling.
Brilliant allusion, Ken!
Damn. I already spent my emotional energy on this! Why didn’t Slate tell me what to do earlier!? If I am going to rely on the media to tell me what to think, they need to be more timely. Maybe Slate should publish a list of rules for when we should find service animals heart-warning that we can use in situations like this? That was emotional energy I could have spent on the carbon-tax riots in France. Sheesh.
This is a clickbait article, clearly written to get attention. Negative attention, sure, but still attention.
Exactly. The author was probably one of those kids who kept crapping their pants until they were 11 for just that reason.
One may disagree with the thesis of the article, but I fail to see what it has to do with the authoritarian left. It doesn’t seem to me to be inherently leftist or authoritarian. It is not critical of Bush. It just questions what many people have read into the photograph.
If one read the article without knowing the author or where it was published, I don’t think the ideological leanings of the author would be the first (or second) thing that would spring to mind.
Graham is on the left; that’s pretty clear from her other articles on Slate and elsewhere. Her prescriptiveness here identifies her to me as a member of the Authoritarian Left. That’s all.
My understand is – This service dog is going to the big Hospital there in Washington to continue as a service dog for others in need.
I can’t wait for their article on the three star Admiral that recently committed suicide. Something like – no need to worry about him as his family will be well taken care of.
How dare this pucking frick (are spoonerisms family-friendly?) tell us what to feel or what an animal might feel, or how long it takes to bond, as if emotions are set like a kitchen timer.
How about this, I’ll meet the author halfway. I won’t waste any intellectual energy on reading Slate. Fair?
Remember The Hour of the Pig? The film about an animal trial from the Middle Ages?
Well, someone would represent the animal that ate its owner. If the owner was dead, what is the problem?!
I must point out to Graham that six months is a long time in a dog’s life! I guess dogs aren’t going to get the same respect as POC from the Authoritarian Left.
Having just acquired a dog (forgive me CC) for the first time 6 days ago, I can assure the author that she has her head up her ass.
A Redbone Coonhound cross, BTW. Quid pro quo with spouse allows me to get 2 cats once dog is settled.
Yes, Slate is turning into another HuffPo. I guess this is the way of the world these days, the voice of the censorious, hectoring, moralistic Left. I read some of the comments to the article and, frankly, I was disgusted. They sound like they’d step on and squash a turtle or a frog if it was in their way — the lower on the chain of being the animal is, the less it concerns them — and they’re like that with people, too — people who don’t agree with them and who won’t regulate their emotions in the manner Graham et al., prescribe.
Prescribe and proscribe.
Wow. Just…wow. Using the loyalty of a dog and the death of a president to gain political points. How vile can you get?
Ruth Graham is a miserable person.