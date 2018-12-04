There was no sign of it next morning.

Barn Owls in Australia are irruptive. When conditions are good they breed up, then disperse and crash when a drought such as the one we are in hits. They don’t usually occur in the Canberra region except when they are dispersing from further inland. They are often harassed and injured to the point they can no longer fly. If they are lucky, a kind person will rescue it and take it to wildlife carer to rehabilitate. The local wildlife carers have been quite busy with injured Barn Owls.