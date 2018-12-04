Reader Duncan McCaskill from Canberra, Australia sent a series of photos documenting a kerfuffle between ravens and barn owls. Ravens always win a confrontation like this if there are more than one of them. Duncan’s notes are indented:
Back in August, I heard a great commotion amongst the local birds around my home in Canberra. I went to investigate and found that the object of all the fuss was a Barn Owl (Tyto alba or Tyto javanica or Tyto delicatula depending on which authority you use). The poor owl was being mobbed by many birds, such as Pied Currawongs (Strepera graculina) and Australian Magpies (Gymnorhina tibicen), but the most vicious and persistent of the attackers was a pair of Australian Ravens (Corvus coronoides).The mob forced the owl to the ground where I found it getting a brief respite from the attacks:
But as soon as it tried to fly away, the ravens forced it down again:
It got another brief respite as I approached, but it was now showing quite a bit of feather damage:
Again it took flight, and was again driven to the ground:
The ravens were extremely vicious.
Above this scene, Sulphur-crested Cockatoos (Cacatua galerita) made their loud contribution to the racket:
Eventually it flew into a tree where it managed to find shelter from attack, and the mobbing birds mostly gave up. It stayed there till dark.
There was no sign of it next morning.
Barn Owls in Australia are irruptive. When conditions are good they breed up, then disperse and crash when a drought such as the one we are in hits. They don’t usually occur in the Canberra region except when they are dispersing from further inland. They are often harassed and injured to the point they can no longer fly. If they are lucky, a kind person will rescue it and take it to wildlife carer to rehabilitate. The local wildlife carers have been quite busy with injured Barn Owls.
Great photos. They raise the question of why the ravens and magpies are mobbing the beautiful barn owl. Wikipedia: “Barn owls specialist in hunting animals on the ground and nearly all of their food consists of small mammals which they locate by sound, their hearing being very acute.” So it does not appear to be competition for food, or even defense of eggs and nestlings. I had naively assumed there was some good evolutionary incentive for the examples of bird mobbing I have personally witnessed. Can the ornithologists out there enlighten us?