It’s International Cheetah Day!

How could I have missed this. Reader Michael called this to my attention, but Cheetah Day is almost over in the UK, and has about 9 hours to go in the US. Well, here’s the main website for the Day, and there are lots of things to read as well as cheetah-related activities in various American cities:

What you can do:

Here are some things you can do to celebrate International Cheetah Day on December 4th:

Learn about cheetahs – scroll down to see our cheetah facts Participate in one of the ICD events listed on our site here. Wish everyone you meet a very “Happy International Cheetah Day!”. Get yourself one of the Save The Cheetah International Cheetah Day shirt from CCF’s Bonfire fundraising campaign. Read Freeda The Cheetah by Picklefish Press! The Kindle version is free to download on Amazon. Download Cheetah Conservation Fund’s Conservation Passport and The Living Desert’s CHEETAH FUN! K – 12 Activities. When you finish the activities print out your very own Certificate of Cheetah Achievement! Join the conversation on Twitter by using hashtags #SaveTheCheetah & #IntlCheetahDay. Use our Tweet Sheet to send tweets simply and easily. Just log in to your Twitter account and then open the Tweet Sheet. Click the TWEET button to instantly post to your Twitter page. Share a cheetah image on your social media profile for the day, week or month. Host a Namibia: Land of the Cheetahs viewing party. Invite your friends and share the Born to Explore special by Richard Wiese now available on Amazon. Visit the places where cheetahs live. Visit a zoo on December 4th or make a plan to visit Africa (many conservation organizations gladly accept volunteers and interns). There are conservation organizations working in research facilities, around the world and in the field, to help save the cheetah. They need YOUR help, so please consider making a donation to one of the organizations that is making a difference TODAY! I’m putting up a cheetah image on Facebook now. And remember, cheetahs are the only species of cat whose claws cannot retract. Here’s a short video of cheetah vocalizations, also sent by Michael (and you can see other new Cheetah Awareness Day videos here):