How populist are you? A Guardian quiz

Greg Mayer sent me a link to this Guardian quiz, “How populist are you?”. Click on the screenshot to go to the 20-question quiz, which takes a bit of demographic information and then asks you to rank your views on various social, political, and economic issues.
Here are the positions of various leaders:
And my own position—on the line connecting Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders, on the populist left, firmly in the left, but close to the populist-nonpopulist line. I don’t know what this means except I’m on the right side (i.e., left side) of history.
Where do you fall? I’m sure some readers will have pungent remarks about the questions.
Least similar to tRump (what a surprise) and most similar to Iglesias. For whatever it’s worth, on US political spectrum quizzes I tend to fall into the libertarian left quadrant. I can’t help but to wonder how my more moderate answers affect the results, as I always answer in my head “well, that depends on…(what you mean exactly or the specific situation)”.
Also least like the snatch snatcher ,just below and to the right of AMLO.
ditto for me.
I ended up pretty much where the “Your score” arrow points.
Non-populist left, generally a little to the left of your own score and less populist than Obama
Ah – I was a tad below Macron!
A couple of hexagons below Jerry, just to the left of my msn, Barack.
It won’t allow me past the first question. Need my coffee?
I have the same problem (I use Firefox with some ad- and popup-blocking add-ons; perhaps that’s the cause).
It confused me at first, but for me the question fades out and is replaced by the next question in situ.
Well the bit that bothers me on this thing is that someone answered took the quiz for the politicians which means that their positions on the grid is really only a guess.
I hate that. You wouldn’t want someone to answer a quiz about you based on news bites and other snippets of information would you?
While those results MAY be accurate, I/we have no way to know that with any real certainty imho.
I am ambivalent about many of these things – for example I think marriage should be banned altogether! 🙂 I mean not recognised as a state institution. Whether people want to marry in some ceremony is up to them, but I do not see that it is anything to do with government, or why they should be advantaged in tax. I suppose that puts me at some extreme! 😉
Marriage is a wonderful institution…but who wants to live in an institution?
I knew a bloke who was always looking to see when his marriage licence expired .
Recognition for default inheritance purposes and protection of children makes sense, I think.
I was talking taxes with a New Zealand friend recently and was surprised to discover that NZ taxes every taxpayer as an individual without regard to marriage status – no change in rates. Quite unlike the US. But NZ does a lot to keep its individual taxation as simple as possible, and people with only salary/wage income have no need to file tax returns at all.
No pun intended but I fell almost exactly on top of Barack Obama. Not sure what that means.
I’m just below and slightly to the left of you. I align most closely with Obama and am, thankfully, way off Trump.
Ended where I expected, but that was the point of this ridiculous quiz. The questions are loaded (one could drive the answer any which way one wants as the the point of each question is obvious), simple minded and far too few to make any real predictions.
A parlor game at best.
Ended up in the 5th hexagon to the left on the x axis, most like Obama least like Trump. Easy to game these questions though if you could be bothered.
No shock here: non-populist right, about three ticks off both axes near the junction.I am closer to being non-populist left, than I am being populist right. Looking at the distribution of responses, it’s no surpose either where the majority of the Guardian’s readership lays. Impressive that they got Bernie and Angela to respond though. . . .
That’s just the part that bugs me DrBrydon. Bernie and the rest did NOT take this quiz.
Quoting, ” we asked a number of experts to take the same quiz as if they were the politician in question”
Yeah, that bit really bothers me and strikes me as wholly dishonest to the core.
How do we know that is where those politicians would have landed? It is pure speculation as I see it.
I would question the validity of their scoring, given how they rate Macron as almost middle-of-the-road in terms of populism. The man is an incredibly out-of-touch elitist investment banker. He makes Mitt Romney look salt-of-the-earth. His elitist policies nearly saw Paris burned to the ground in the last few weeks because he was more interesting in virtue signaling to his buddies at Davos than with the welfare of the working class people of France.
About 5 hexes WNW of Jerry, which is a bit further from both axes than I expected. I now should ponder both my ideological stance and the test’s validity, but what’s really on mind is finding a better way to describe a vector on a hexagonal tiling than using East-West, North-South terms.
A bit farther NNW than PCC(E)…closer to Bernie Sanders, but how do you pin down good answers to some of those one-word “questions”?
About 3 to the left of the line. Like Obama most unlike Trump. Never really understood the agree verses strongly agree answer.
6 hexagons to the left of Barack Obama. I “feel” slightly more centrist and even less populist than that…
I am one hex above Bernie Sanders – more exactly, my position with respect to Sanders is the same as Sanders’ position with respect to Iglesias.
A bit left & up from PCC
(The Guardian test reminds me of the long-existing Political Compass — http://www.politicalcompass.org)
An anecdote: far away and long ago (Buenos Aires, early 1960s) an earlier version of the political compass was posted in the halls of the Science Faculty. One stood at the posting and “took” the test by totting up scores in one’s notebook — so essentially anyone around could see one’s results. It was amusing when one of the more rabid left-wing activists (a Communist Party member, too) discovered that his score put him close to Fascist & Nazis. He was not amused but many of us were…
Turns out, I AM Barack Obama. This explains why I thought that he makes a lot of sense 🙂
I’m midway between Bernie Sanders and Barack Obama, about where I would expect to be.
So how did they get all those world leaders to take their quiz? 😁
Non-populist Left; on the edge of the map. Guardian has identified me as exactly opposite of Donald Trump.
Most of my answers reveal that I do not hold politics against anyone and that politics has very little to do with the success (or failure) of civilization.
Exactly midway between you and Barack Obama.
How did they get his score, or the scores of other people on the display?
The summary picture shows a kind of ‘heat map’ where people tend to be, I think, and if so it shows that most people are to the left.
Exactly the same place as PCC-E. Like most of these “surveys”, the generality of the questions asked render the results almost meaningless. And I wonder who might fall in the “non-populist left” (I don’t consider Obama, the quintessential centrist, to fall in that category).
Non-populist centrist here. I’m exactly on the y-axis and a few hexagons down on the non-populist side of the x-axis. Most like Macron and least like Sanders (no surprises there). If I’m honest I didn’t expect to be quite so non-populist, especially in a Grauniad test. It also confirms my self-perception of being fairly centrist (I despise far left and far right in roughly equal measure).
I’m here:
Populism runs along two axes, but neither necessarily aligns with “Left” and “Right.” Among Americans, at least, there are “cultural” populists, like Pat Buchanan and George Wallace (and, now, Donald Trump). And there are “economic” populists; two of the most representative examples from the last century would be Robert M. La Follette from Wisconsin and Ralph Yarborough from Texas. And, then, there’ve been politicians who’ve been both (think Louisiana’s Huey Long).
I abhor cultural populism. And while I’m not an economic populist (I support free enterprise and free trade), I can make common cause with them on some issues. Which is why I ended up on the grid within spitting distance of Barry O. and Manny Macron, I guess.
Hm. I am most similar to Evo Morales (although some six hexes less populist than him) and least similar to Donald Trump.
Nevertheless, I think the results are a bit distorted by local circumstances. I guess strongly believing that important information is being concealed in the interest of a few is a populist answer, but it is a matter of fact where I live, in a maffia-controlled country.
I was exactly on the horizontal line two dots to the left of the vertical line. About as close to the exact center as anyone could possibly get. Just to the right of the French president who was my closest match. I was furtherest from Trump.
Absolutely dead center. As a Libertarian, this is a surprising place to find myself considering most of these quizzes put me at an extreme.
I like being far from both Trump and Sanders but I am too close to Obama for my comfort.
The interesting thing about being dead center is that the anti-me is also in the center. I reversed all my answers and ended up only two hexes differently. Apparently, opposites cancel out on this quiz which makes sense.
You presume that the creators of this test used some methodology other than pulling it out of their collective asses.
My impression is that a populist is someone the Guardian management don’t like.
Another popular expression is ‘extreme right’ sometimes used, especially by the BBC, of foreign politicians who are in reality to the left of the British government in most ways.
Yes, “populist” used by the elite for ‘ordinary folks who reject our globalist economics and unfettered immigration policies, and whom we’d like to dismiss by mischaracterizing them as neo-fascists.’
According to the test I am in the non-populist left quarter, but much closer to the center than to the extremes. I am most similar to Emmanuel Macron and least similar to Donald Trump (that’s good 😃).
The result corresponds quite well to my own assessment, since in recent years I have often agreed with the views of the German Alliance 90/The Greens, especially with the so-called Realo-wing.
I took that test last week, and landed about three hexes to the right of your plot.
It’s a tendentious, garbage test, full of undefined terms and loaded, moralistic judgements.
I ended up in the non-populist quadrant, just under the horizontal line and far to the left.
And that’s fair, I suppose. I don’t think “ordinary people” should be listened to any more or less closely than non-ordinary people (equal voice in the vote is necessary, but I think scientists and health experts should be “listened” to most when it comes to matters of science and medicine that “ordinary people” are likely to be clueless or hold unfortunate views about, for example).
But I also think that I answered a couple of questions differently than the quiz-makers intended. For example, the question about government officials bothered me because I’m sure they meant high-level politicians, but to me a government official is anyone from the President/Prime Minister down to your local city utility, and so judging their behaviors in aggregate is difficult.
I came out closest to Tyrian Lannister.
I think I might have pressed the wrong button.
I occupy the hexagon exactly midway on a line between AMLO and Barack Obama. More specifically, my political tendance is like that of Rufus T. Firefly in “Duck Soup”.
Remarkable that the new, rather general questions in the survey pegged us so well.
That is “few” (not new) general questions.
Just below you in X-axis
Huh. I ended up at nearly the exact same coordinates as Jerry.
Many of the questions are of course horrible. For example, what exactly do they mean by “Socialism?” Do they mean something like the typical MAGA chanter’s conception of socialism or something more like the socialism actually practiced by the USSR?
I too ended up very close to Jerry’s coordinates – according to their evaluation I’m most similar to Barack Obama and least similar to Donald Trump. I find this oddly reassuring, though the whole premise of the test is a crock.