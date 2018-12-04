A successful face transplant

Note: This guy’s face before surgery may freak some people out, so be aware before you watch this. I’m posting it because it’s amazing what medical science can do (the surgery lasted 25 hours!). I’ve put the full before and after pictures below the fold.

The face transplant, which of course had a donor, was done at New York University, who posted this video with the notes below. Cameron tried to commit suicide by shooting himself in the head, but lived. The damage was severe. I’d like to know more about how doctors do this. At any rate, here are some details:

Cameron Underwood, a 26 year-old man from Yuba City, California, travels across the country to enroll in NYU Langone Health’s preeminent Face Transplant Program after suffering a severe facial injury. In January 2018, Eduardo D. Rodriguez, MD, DDS, chair of the Hansjörg Wyss Department of Plastic Surgery, and the Helen L. Kimmel Professor of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, performed the most technologically-advanced face transplant, replacing much of Cameron’s upper, mid, and lower face and jaws — ultimately allowing Cameron an extraordinary second chance at life. Cameron’s story culminates with meeting his donor’s family in an emotional reunion, which takes place less than a year after the life-changing transplant was performed.

Click “read more” to see Cameron before and after the surgery. The transformation is absolutely stunning.

Cameron before and after the face transplant: