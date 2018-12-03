The Sarah Palin of the Left gets her facts wrong again

Before you call me an “alt-righter” because I criticize Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, let me point out that both the Washington Post and PolitiFact—hardly right-wing sites—have called out the new Congressperson for her repeated misstatements and/or lies. I prefer to think that she’s just ignorant rather than mendacious, but her combination of persistent uninformed claims and overweening love of the limelight reminds me of a combination of Sarah Palin and Bill Nye. Ocasio-Cortez is also beloved by Linda Sarsour and HuffPo, which should make us at least a bit wary.
Truly, I don’t understand why Ocasio-Cortez has become a hero of progressives, unless it be that she’s a “woman of color” (she’s Hispanic) and does have a progressive agenda, though she advances it with claims that are palpably false. If we’re to have a Democratic Leader of the Future, let it be one who learns rather than spouts nonsense. I predict, given her love of attention, that Ocasio-Cortez is not going to mature into the leader that liberals want.
Here’s a gaffe she made yesterday: a claim, based on an article in the Nation, that the Pentagon somehow had 21 trillion dollars that it hid or misplaced, and that money could fund medical care for all. Here’s AoC’s tweet.
But if you go to the Nation article (click on screenshot below), you’ll find that the $21 trillion wasn’t money ever had by the Pentagon. It reflects the sum of many money transfers that could not be documented.
A quote from the article:
In all, at least a mind-boggling $21 trillion of Pentagon financial transactions between 1998 and 2015 could not be traced, documented, or explained, concluded Skidmore. To convey the vastness of that sum, $21 trillion is roughly five times more than the entire federal government spends in a year. It is greater than the US Gross National Product, the world’s largest at an estimated $18.8 trillion. And that $21 trillion includes only plugs that were disclosed in reports by the Office of Inspector General, which does not review all of the Pentagon’s spending.
To be clear, Skidmore, in a report coauthored with Catherine Austin Fitts, a former assistant secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development who complained about similar plugs in HUD financial statements, does not contend that all of this $21 trillion was secret or misused funding. And indeed, the plugs are found on both the positive and the negative sides of the ledger, thus potentially netting each other out. But the Pentagon’s bookkeeping is so obtuse, Skidmore and Fitts added, that it is impossible to trace the actual sources and destinations of the $21 trillion. The disappearance of thousands of records adds further uncertainty. The upshot is that no one can know for sure how much of that $21 trillion was, or was not, being spent legitimately.
Either Ocasio-Cortez didn’t read the article or misunderstood it, but she should have checked before she tweeted. For that she was called out, even by liberals:
The left-wing Vox also corrected Ocasio-Cortez, noting that “Indeed, there simply hasn’t been $21 trillion in (nominal) Defense Department spending across the entirety of American history.”
Yes, I too want government-regulated medical care for all, but adding free college tuition on top of that makes the whole platform unfeasible.
Ocasio-Cortez aside, the accounting procedures in the Pentagon must have been woefully inadequate for many years for $21 trillion of expenditure to be untraceable. How on earth could such a discrepancy not have come to light before?
Did you see her recent tweet where she blamed pharmaceutical lobbyists for why her HS science fair project was not pursued further?
Her error reveals that she doesn’t have an order-of-magnitude feel for costings, which is surely a pretty crucial thing for a senior politician.
$21 trillion is 35-years worth of US defence expenditure at the 2018 level. Is it likely (or even possible) that the Pentagon has wasted 35-years worth of money?
For that matter, $32 Trillion for Medicare for All?? I know that US healthcare costs are insane, but really?
I don’t think the comparison is valid. Ocasio-Cortez is a 29-year-old political neophyte and congresswoman-elect. Sarah Palin was a forty-something governor of Alaska (and former mayor of Wasilla) who was running for the office that would’ve put her a heartbeat away from the US presidency.
If AOC remains willfully ignorant after occupying office for her first term (as Sarah Palin remains willfully ignorant to this day), then I’ll gladly can revisit the comparison.
That sounds fair.
The comparison is that both shot their mouths off about things they didn’t know about. It’s perfectly fair to call out Ocasio-Cortez for her misinformed statements and tweets since she should have known better. So should Palin.
And they both love publicity.
I agree that calling out Ocasio-Cortez is fair and I suspect she will settle into her new role and learn from her mistakes. I don’t think the comparison to Palin is fair. Palin was (and is) aggressively anti-intellectual and such an obvious grifter, given how she has comported herself since 2008. I do not see anything close to those traits in Ocasio-Cortez.
She’s even sciency! According to Wikipedia:
“Ocasio-Cortez attended Yorktown High School, graduating in 2007,[20] where she won second prize in the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair with a microbiology research project on the effect of antioxidants on C. elegans’ lifespan.”
I thought the early promise of antioxidants to improve health were quashed by more in-depth research. In fact, aren’t high doses of antioxidants now thought to have a mildly negative effect if they have any effect at all? I wonder if that’s why AOC’s high school project was never pursued by Big Pharma.
Maybe her results were negative. At this point, just a demonstrated interest in science is a plus.
All 435 congresspeople who will be sworn into the House of Representatives next month love publicity — that’s one of the reasons they’re politicians. Ocasio-Cortez gets it simply because she’s fresh and young and bubbly. But there’s no reason she should be getting any more attention than any other incoming freshman congressperson-elect (such as my own, Debrie Mucasel-Powell, about whom I still have to think twice to get the order of her last name correct, and about whom I’ll bet the rest of the country knows virtually nothing).
AOC should do what any smart freshman congressperson does — keep her head down, her eyes and ears open and cerrada la boca, except to ask questions or to speak out on the key issues she ran on if no one else is doing so. In the meantime, we oughta give her a chance to grow into the job.
On your last paragraph: that was one of the qualities I loved about Al Franken. Once Franken was elected, he never sought publicity or even went on news panels. He said he refused to do them because he wanted to spend his time learning how to work in the Senate and become the most effective representative he could be for his state and the country’s interests.
“If we’re to have a Democratic Leader of the Future, let it be one who learns rather than spouts nonsense”
That would be an improvement indeed, however it would be even better to learn valuable lessons rather than nonsense.
(the big bang made me do it ;))
What her appeal is, I think;
1. She is a hard worker (or appears to be)
2. She unseated an establishment candidate thought to be unbeatable.
3. When attacked, she fires back and doesn’t hold back.
As far as her ignorance of basic facts: from what I’ve read and seen, *MANY* in Congress are ill informed or just downright dumb. I’ve seen sitting members of Congress:
a) say climate change is unimportant because god will step in (is in control)
b) hold up a snowball as part of proof that climate change is a hoax
c)argue that using wind turbines will lead to a hotter earth surface (uses up the wind)
d) worry out loud that an island (Guam) might tip over if loads on the island aren’t carefully distributed
In her book (Living History), Hillary Clinton states that were members of Congress who didn’t know the difference between Medicare and Medicaid.
This, of course, doesn’t excuse her ignorance. But sadly, she appears to fit in.
She stands out simply by having more attention focused on her.
She hasn’t apologized for this gross mistake, at least not as far as I can tell. That is worse than the mistake itself. I still don’t think she should be lumped in with Palin just yet. At least AOC’s sentences make sense.
Hey, not apologizing for being totally, completely, absolutely, and bat-shit-crazily wrong has worked well for conservatives, it was only a matter of time until the left tried it too! Now, if she’s truly learned her lessons from the right, she’ll double down on her mistakes and get them printed on signs, bumper stickers, or maybe an ugly hat…
I wish I could disagree.
I think the words for Ocasio-Cortez would be – Ready, Fire, Aim. When those about you have doubts about your abilities, why open your mouth and remove all doubt.
going off half cocked??
opening mouth before engaging brain?
A stupid, heedless mistake – smacking slightly of arrogance, self-indulgence.
Give her some time to learn? Her true colors will out.
(hope that word “colors” is still permissible when used in the flag sense. You never know these days).
Oh, I thought for a second there you were talking about the president.
The US Federal Gov spent ~ $500 Billion on average per year over the last few decades on Defense of the Nation, which is the entire military budget.
It would take 42 years of the ENTIRE military budget (at 5B average) to equal $21 Trillion.
According to Wikipedia:
“For the FY 2019 President Donald Trump proposed an increase to the military to $681.1 billion.”
Since he also wants less involvement in foreign wars and allies to pay a bigger share of their defense, one wonders what the extra budget is for. Parades?
Space Force with laser wielding space troops, the newest and bestest arm of the military…my arm…MAGA!
If you really want to be depressed..this is from someone I respect.
The reason anyone pays attention to her is because she’s striking/good looking.
If she were ugly, she most likely wouldn’t be in congress, and if she were in Congress and average looking, no one would be listening to her.
Without her looks, all the attention (including the post above and this comments section) wouldn’t exist.
Same for it was for Palin.
ugh typos.
Congress isn’t known for its lookers; that’s how Washington, DC, earned the sobriquet “Hollywood for ugly people.”
Speaking of comparisons of one politician to another – I think of Bush one and two. Remember how many criticized H Bush for ending the war too soon in Iraq. And look what happened when W Bush went in.
Right. HW was the smarter Bush for ending it at the border.
Supposedly, HW did so to maintain the regional coalition that had backed Gulf War I. Going on would have lost the key Arab partners and he was hoping to secure a bigger prize in the Middle East. I’ve no idea if that is true, or wishful thinking based on hindsight. But either way, it left the path open to Dubya’s rematch…
There is that other thing and I suspect H Bush believed it – You buy it you own it. Something his son never learned.
Too busy reading The Pet Goat, I expect. Boy, the days when the president could read sure are nostalgic, though…
The version I heard was, “You bought it, you wear it.”
Same effect, though.
And I agree about Bush senior vs Dubya.
cr
Comrade Alexandria also asserted that America didn’t have a capitalist economy at its founding, and that we didn’t have free public education until the 1950’s.
I’d say her head is filled with nonsense, but I doubt it comes close to being filled with anything at all.
It looks like the public conversation is in for trillions of years of Diane Abbott-like fun at the expense of young Alexandria Occasionally-Competent.