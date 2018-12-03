The Sarah Palin of the Left gets her facts wrong again

Before you call me an “alt-righter” because I criticize Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, let me point out that both the Washington Post and PolitiFact—hardly right-wing sites—have called out the new Congressperson for her repeated misstatements and/or lies. I prefer to think that she’s just ignorant rather than mendacious, but her combination of persistent uninformed claims and overweening love of the limelight reminds me of a combination of Sarah Palin and Bill Nye. Ocasio-Cortez is also beloved by Linda Sarsour and HuffPo, which should make us at least a bit wary.

Truly, I don’t understand why Ocasio-Cortez has become a hero of progressives, unless it be that she’s a “woman of color” (she’s Hispanic) and does have a progressive agenda, though she advances it with claims that are palpably false. If we’re to have a Democratic Leader of the Future, let it be one who learns rather than spouts nonsense. I predict, given her love of attention, that Ocasio-Cortez is not going to mature into the leader that liberals want.

Here’s a gaffe she made yesterday: a claim, based on an article in the Nation, that the Pentagon somehow had 21 trillion dollars that it hid or misplaced, and that money could fund medical care for all. Here’s AoC’s tweet.

$21 TRILLION of Pentagon financial transactions “could not be traced, documented, or explained.” $21T in Pentagon accounting errors. Medicare for All costs ~$32T. That means 66% of Medicare for All could have been funded already by the Pentagon. And that’s before our premiums. https://t.co/soT6GSmDSG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 2, 2018

But if you go to the Nation article (click on screenshot below), you’ll find that the $21 trillion wasn’t money ever had by the Pentagon. It reflects the sum of many money transfers that could not be documented.

A quote from the article:

In all, at least a mind-boggling $21 trillion of Pentagon financial transactions between 1998 and 2015 could not be traced, documented, or explained, concluded Skidmore. To convey the vastness of that sum, $21 trillion is roughly five times more than the entire federal government spends in a year. It is greater than the US Gross National Product, the world’s largest at an estimated $18.8 trillion. And that $21 trillion includes only plugs that were disclosed in reports by the Office of Inspector General, which does not review all of the Pentagon’s spending. To be clear, Skidmore, in a report coauthored with Catherine Austin Fitts, a former assistant secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development who complained about similar plugs in HUD financial statements, does not contend that all of this $21 trillion was secret or misused funding. And indeed, the plugs are found on both the positive and the negative sides of the ledger, thus potentially netting each other out. But the Pentagon’s bookkeeping is so obtuse, Skidmore and Fitts added, that it is impossible to trace the actual sources and destinations of the $21 trillion. The disappearance of thousands of records adds further uncertainty. The upshot is that no one can know for sure how much of that $21 trillion was, or was not, being spent legitimately.

Either Ocasio-Cortez didn’t read the article or misunderstood it, but she should have checked before she tweeted. For that she was called out, even by liberals:

This is annoying because AOC is making a bad/self defeating argument for something I support. 1, "can't be audited because DOD is bad at accounting" is not the same as "wasted." Makes her look like she doesn't know what she's talking about. https://t.co/DVzrUB8bSr — David Solimini (@CommsDirector) December 2, 2018

The left-wing Vox also corrected Ocasio-Cortez, noting that “Indeed, there simply hasn’t been $21 trillion in (nominal) Defense Department spending across the entirety of American history.”

Yes, I too want government-regulated medical care for all, but adding free college tuition on top of that makes the whole platform unfeasible.