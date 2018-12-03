State government apparently sponsors religious trip

The Charleston, Illinois Parks and Recreation Department is giving local citizens the opportunity to visit, yes, Ken Ham’s Ark Park and Creation Museum. The links are below, and there’s a fee for the trip, but that doesn’t matter: it violates the state sponsorship of religion prohibited by the First Amendment. It’s like a city government sponsoring a trip to mass at the local Catholic church.

From their Facebook page:

And the full flyer giving the details:

Their status:

And their contact information, including Facebook messaging.

Call (217) 345-6897

. . . and the message I sent them via Facebook: