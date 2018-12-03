State government apparently sponsors religious trip

The Charleston, Illinois Parks and Recreation Department is giving local citizens the opportunity to visit, yes, Ken Ham’s Ark Park and Creation Museum. The links are below, and there’s a fee for the trip, but that doesn’t matter: it violates the state sponsorship of religion prohibited by the First Amendment. It’s like a city government sponsoring a trip to mass at the local Catholic church.
From their Facebook page:
And the full flyer giving the details:
And their contact information, including Facebook messaging.
Call (217) 345-6897
. . . and the message I sent them via Facebook:
Time for another brick in the wall of separation.
Hey, Creationists just wanna have fun.
“When the work’n day is done…Oh Cretins just wanna have fu-un.” The net effect of a trip like this will be an increase in per capita IQ for both IL and KY.👏
Delete “per capita” insert “total”.🙊
The FFRF should look into this. I guess that the organizers of this trip had no idea that a first amendment issue is involved. I am also guessing that in that part of Illinois, creationism is so universally accepted that no one thought twice about visiting Mr. Ham’s museum.
As an aside, Charleston, Illinois was one of the sites for the famous Lincoln-Douglas debates of 1858.
I sent it to the FFRF, as usual with these things.
Good show…
… I look forward to hear the many ways of how it’s ok to do this