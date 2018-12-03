The response to my call for photos has been tame, and I might have to start putting up photo posts on a sporadic basis. If you have good photos (and I emphasize “good”), please send them to me.

Today’s post involves my favorite brand of waterfowl: DUCKS! It comes from reader William Savage, whose notes are indented.

Here are some ducks for you, all photographed a few years ago in and around Tucson, AZ, where many overwinter from further north. Blue-winged Teals (Spatula discors), male and female. ), male and female.

Northern Shoveler (Spatula clypeata), male.

Northern Pintail (Anas acuta), male.

Bufflehead (Bucephala albeola), male. ), male.

American Wigeon (Mareca americana), male and female. ), male and female.

Ruddy Duck (Oxyura jamaicensis), male. ), male.

Aythya collaris), with Shovelers mixed in amongst them. Group of Ring-necked Ducks ), with Shovelers mixed in amongst them.

Anser caerulescens) against an Arizona sky. And, as lagniappe, an overflight of Snow Geese ) against an Arizona sky.