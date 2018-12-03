Readers’ wildlife photos

The response to my call for photos has been tame, and I might have to start putting up photo posts on a sporadic basis. If you have good photos (and I emphasize “good”), please send them to me.

Today’s post involves my favorite brand of waterfowl: DUCKS! It comes from reader William Savage, whose notes are indented.

Here are some ducks for you, all photographed a few years ago in and around Tucson, AZ, where many overwinter from further north.

Blue-winged Teals (Spatula discors), male and female.

Northern Shoveler (Spatula clypeata), male.

Northern Pintail (Anas acuta), male.

Bufflehead (Bucephala albeola), male.
American Wigeon (Mareca americana), male and female.
Ruddy Duck (Oxyura jamaicensis), male.
Group of Ring-necked Ducks (Aythya collaris), with Shovelers mixed in amongst them.
And, as lagniappe, an overflight of Snow Geese (Anser caerulescens) against an Arizona sky.

4 Comments

  1. Graham
    Posted December 3, 2018 at 7:41 am | Permalink

    We used to have lots of ruddy duck round here, comical little fellows. They shot them all.

    Reply
    • Christopher
      Posted December 3, 2018 at 11:38 am | Permalink

      I was going to comment on the lovely photos but that just depressed the crap outta me. 😥

      Reply
  2. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted December 3, 2018 at 8:09 am | Permalink

    Some of these are exceptional

    Personal favorite: Northern Shoveler – don’t know why…

    Wow

    Reply
  3. rickflick
    Posted December 3, 2018 at 12:18 pm | Permalink

    I’ve seen all these species here in Idaho. The Buffleheads are the only ones in any great numbers left, the rest having scooted south. The snow geese are returning from their northern breeding areas in the arctic and pass by at altitude on their way to winter spots. In the spring, they’ll be back here grazing by the thousands in farm fields.
    And, yes, most mornings the boom boom of hunters disturb the natural patterns of nature.

    Reply

