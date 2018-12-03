The response to my call for photos has been tame, and I might have to start putting up photo posts on a sporadic basis. If you have good photos (and I emphasize “good”), please send them to me.
Today’s post involves my favorite brand of waterfowl: DUCKS! It comes from reader William Savage, whose notes are indented.
Here are some ducks for you, all photographed a few years ago in and around Tucson, AZ, where many overwinter from further north.Blue-winged Teals (Spatula discors), male and female.
Northern Shoveler (Spatula clypeata), male.
Northern Pintail (Anas acuta), male.
Bufflehead (Bucephala albeola), male.
American Wigeon (Mareca americana), male and female.
Ruddy Duck (Oxyura jamaicensis), male.
Group of Ring-necked Ducks (Aythya collaris), with Shovelers mixed in amongst them.
And, as lagniappe, an overflight of Snow Geese (Anser caerulescens) against an Arizona sky.
We used to have lots of ruddy duck round here, comical little fellows. They shot them all.
I was going to comment on the lovely photos but that just depressed the crap outta me. 😥
Some of these are exceptional
Personal favorite: Northern Shoveler – don’t know why…
Wow
I’ve seen all these species here in Idaho. The Buffleheads are the only ones in any great numbers left, the rest having scooted south. The snow geese are returning from their northern breeding areas in the arctic and pass by at altitude on their way to winter spots. In the spring, they’ll be back here grazing by the thousands in farm fields.
And, yes, most mornings the boom boom of hunters disturb the natural patterns of nature.