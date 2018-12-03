Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday again: December 3, 2018, and National Peppermint Latte Day (shoot me now!) On a sober note, it’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which, as Wikipedia notes, started as a UN initiative in 1992 and “has been observed with varying degrees of success around the planet.” I’m not sure what they mean by “success” here.

On this day in 1775, the USS Alfred, commanded by John Paul Jones, became the first ship to fly the Grand Union Flag, a combination of a Union Jack and American stripes. It’s the first flag regarded as an “American flag,” and here it is:

On this day in 1818, Illinois became the 21st U.S. State. And on December 3, 1910, the first demonstration of neon lighting was put on, at the Paris Motor show, although another site says December 11. I am getting more and more dubious about the dates given by Wikipedia. If you believe that site, then it was on this day in 1927 that the first Laurel and Hardy film was released, Putting Pants on Philip. Here’s the entire 20-minute film:

On December 3, 1960, the musical Camelot, by Lerner and Loewe, opened on Broadway. You may remember that it became associated with the glamorous administration of John Kennedy and his wife Jackie. The movie was based on the T. H. White book The Once and Future King. On this day in 1967, Christiaan Barnard and his team in Cape Town performed the first heart transplant on a human. The recipient, Louis Washansky, died of pneumonia 18 days later.

On December 3, 1971, Pakistan attacked India, beginning the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It ended only 13 days later, making it one of the shortest wars in history. On this day in 1979, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini became the first “Supreme Leader of Iran.” Exactly five years later, the Bhopal Disaster occurred in central India: a leak of methyl isocyanate killed 3,800 people on the spot (6,000 more died of injuries later). Between 150,000 and 600,000 people were injured, making it the worst industrial accident in history. It was a Union Carbide plant, and the punishments for those responsible were light. Here’s an iconic photo of one small victim being buried:

Finally, on this day in 1990, Mary Robinson became the first woman president of Ireland.

Notables born on this day include Gilbert Stuart (1755), Joseph Conrad (1857), Anna Freud (1895), Sven Nykvist (1922), Andy Williams (1927), Jean-Luc Godard (1930), Julianne Moore (1960), and Amanda Seyfried (1985). Stuart is, of course, most famous for his 1796 (and unfinished) portrait of George Washington (below). It is the portrait that has adorned American one-dollar bills since 1869. Check your wallet.

Those who died on this day include Carl Zeiss (1888), Robert Louis Stevenson (1894), Mary Baker Eddy (1910), Oswald Mosley (1980), and Lewis Thomas (1993).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andrzej and Hili are discussing theology.

Hili: Is theology a social construct? A: Yes, supported by revelations, i.e., deluded voices.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy teologia jest konstruktem społecznym?

Ja: Tak, wspartym objawieniami, czyli głosami urojonymi.

A cartoon about cats and Christmas:

And another cat LOL:

A tweet sent by reader Gethyn. Listen to that purr! I hope the leopard is either released in the wild or given a sanctuary with a lot of space.

Rescued Leopard Loves Head Scritches pic.twitter.com/7cVcIMUNLM — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 1, 2018

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. Look at this beautiful and friendly white duck!

if you want something refreshing in your news feed, here’s a cute duck enjoy all the attention 🦆 pic.twitter.com/wzQXj8JjF4 — Ian Laking (@IHLaking) November 30, 2018

Tank cat!

Some tweets from Grania. An owl on a Segway—everything possible appears on the Internet:

I, for one, welcome our owl overlords pic.twitter.com/p5Cw17czDr — Daniel Rourke 📉 (@therourke) December 1, 2018

Confuse-A-Fox with arctic foxes (Vulpes lagopus):

Do you know this eagle? It’s endemic to Africa and parts of the Middle East. Watch the owl-like video:

Curious Bateleur Eagle pic.twitter.com/3QrA5chSZb — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 28, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. I heard about this story the other day, and it was scary. And how generous of Frontier Airlines to provide a FREE BREAKFAST VOUCHER!

WHOA! My aunt snapped this pic of a shredded engine on Frontier flight 260 from Vegas to Tampa. The plane was able to turn around and land. She says all passengers got a free breakfast voucher. pic.twitter.com/vc4t4uxMmh — Dan Ponce (@DanPonceTV) November 30, 2018

The largest known insect eggs, larger than some hummingbird eggs. Have a gander!

Hey @ColeopSoc, did you know that the largest recorded insect eggs are beetles? Bigger than some bird eggs. Here showing Blackburnium spp. by Terry Houston (https://t.co/7NdsjoUxzx). Check out the insect egg database to compare to other eggs: https://t.co/2VZNb7SCsn pic.twitter.com/SMGrx13Vpp — Bruno Medeiros (@brunoasm) November 30, 2018

Fossilized kitty and camel footprints. I’d dearly love to have this fossil:

For #FossilFriday, Miocene (12 myo) footprints from near Albuquerque NM, camel track (left) & felid/big kitty tracks (right). Cat registered rear foot on front, so double print. Seen in @NMMNHS during #2018SVP. #ichnology pic.twitter.com/fEd54WSVnR — Anthony J. Martin (@Ichnologist) November 30, 2018