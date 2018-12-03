Maybe people will listen to David Attenborough about climate change

Right now we are facing a manmade disaster of global scale, our greatest threat in thousands of years: climate change.
If we don’t take action, the collapse of our civilisations and the extinction of much of the natural world is on the horizon.
—David Attenborough
Some research has shown (I can’t be arsed to find it) that people tend to most trust the advice and beliefs of those considered members of their “tribe.” Well, who doesn’t see David Attenborough a member of their tribe? A few days ago, as The Guardian reports, there was a United Nations climate change summit in Poland, and Attenborough was chosen to be the one representative speaking for the world’s people as a whole. That’s a big responsibility! And he’s 92 years old.
As part of that summit, and to inform Sir David’s address, messages from many people were collected. Buttressed by their views, Attenborough delivered the following short but powerful two-minute talk, also presented by The Guardian:
We all know that he’s right, and that without immediate action on the part of industry, government, and the world’s citizens, our future—and that of many species—is bleak. Yet the disaster is far off, and people are too consumed by politics, their tribe, and their business interests to worry about a distant futurity. Steve Pinker holds out hope that technology can solve the problem, but where is the will to do that until the disaster is upon us, at which time it will be too late? The “simple everyday actions” that we can all take, and that Attenborough mentions, pale before what governments can do.
It is unfathomable to me how anyone can deny climate change…
If you are in your 50s or older (and do not care about the future) and have made a lot of money off fossil fuels, it is easy to deny climate change.
People will listen but not republicans. I have not yet understood that species.
I think it’s a mistake to use this kind of dramatic language. It’s too much like Paul Ehrlich who’s been warning of catastrophic disaster and collapse of civilisations for about the past fifty years. Most people just don’t take this kind of alarmist language seriously. Climate change is a problem for sure but not an insurmountable one and as the world gets wealthier humanity will be able to protect themselves better from the most serious effects of climate change. It’s important also not to forget that climate change could well bring benefits such as fewer cold related deaths and better plant growth due to more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere
I fail to see how the warmer they are predicting is better. Huge numbers of our population live on the coast all around this country. Going under water is not better. The warming will eliminate large areas of land from agriculture and water will run out eliminating more of it. Better you say?
You are mistaken! This is almost the new line of the climate change deniers – they are shifting the goalposts to say similar things to what you say [I’m not saying that YOU are such a denier David obviously]:
Your message is not to reduce CO2, but to use our ingenuity & wealth to ameliorate the effects.
The effects are going to hit the poorest nations the hardest & we are in for the biggest human migration of all time as water cycles change & traditional agricultural bread baskets turn to dust. We shall be needing some bloody strong walls to keep out the desperate!
But forget about us – change is going to happen quicker than ecosystems can adjust – the already too rapid extinction rate of entire species is going to increase. We are entering unknown territory & we should be frightened!
” Climate change is a problem for sure but not an insurmountable one […]”
Not insurmountable for humanity, perhaps, and for a fraction of the living organisms (invertebrates and unicellular). But for most of the Vertebrate species and numerous plants, it is another stress caused by humans* that may lead to disappearance because everything is changing too fast. Biodiversity is already impoverished without very few chances of recovery.
Especially since the world economy depends largely on the waste of natural resources.
* Other kind of pollution but also superstitious traditions (like Chinese traditional “medicines”).
Exactly.
You may be right that using dramatic language is like the Aesop’s fable of the sun & the wind, but – oh dear – that last sentence of yours ruins it.
You are looking at this from the perspective of someone in a wealthy country that will be, to some extent, rich enough to avoid some of the worst results of climate change. Cold-related deaths are broadly only a northern (= rich) hemisphere problem. They may well be replaced by heat related deaths in the same groups of vulnerable = poor people, plus the very poor in tropical countries will be affected by drought, population pressures, pressure on tropical soils, de-forestation, etc. Hotter soils start releasing CO2 into the atmosphere, plus methane is belching out from the arctic sea-bed & the Siberian tundra.
Besides you cannot tell a plant or insect or fish that humans being wealthier will protect them.
Plant growth relies also on water – that makes it a complex relationship of factors –
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/30290346
We may well have to genetically modify rice & cereals much more to make them more resistant to stress of weather extremes such as drought/flood.
Maybe they will, though not the hardcore denialists, including the one in The Oval who recently rejected the findings issued by 13 of his own administration’s agencies and 300 of its own scientists.
If we did not know about Mr Trump one would say ‘un-be-lie-vable’, but then, we know Mr Trump, he (and his cultists) will not heed to something as trivial as reality.
I’m with Pinker and techno-optimism, if for no other reason than the alternatives seem to me improbable without an unacceptable level of coercion.
I’ll also be interested in the response of the Woke to having an elderly, white male representative of the colonial past and patriarchal present telling those who they see as having been prevented from enjoying the fruits of industrial economies that they now have to make “sacrifices.”
All the Republicans who dont accept climate science.
There is a white, evangelical christian climate scientist from Texas who tries to persuade her fellow christians on climate change. They see her as a member of the other tribe
George Monbiot had a somewhat less hopeful opinion of Attenborough (written a month ago, before this announcement).
I do not altogether agree that what individuals can do pales before what governments can. But you need critical masses of people to co-operate, or leadership, & most people & political leaders only look a few years ahead.
Take the French fuel riots. Macron is doing the right thing in terms of leadership, slapping more duty on fuel to encourage electric vehicles & to make clear to the populace the real cost of fuel environmentally. Yet there is a huge protest from those who need/want cheap fuel, & perhaps that will force him to back down.
Those of us in rich countries who want to fly or drive, are not willing to reduce our lifestyle – & I am willing to bet if rationing of flying or driving or high carbon goods were introduced, there would be so much of an outcry that the politicians would be lynched for interfering with individual rights.
http://sciencenordic.com/norwegians-won%E2%80%99t-stop-flying-even-though-they-know-it%E2%80%99s-bad-planet
Of course poor countries want those same life styles so … we are frankly screwed.
Those who care don’t matter, & those who matter don’t care.
See also…
http://theclimatelemon.com/individual-collective-fixing-climate-change/
I tend to share your pessimism. The accelerating arc of human progress has largely been driven by motivated self-interest, the same force that makes arresting climate change so difficult.
My fear is that our procrastination will lead us to desperate geo-engineering, with unintended consequences that will further doom us.
I see plastics snd other toxic materials as dangerous to our and orher species as carbon dioxide.
“Plastics.”
This goes to my point about social justice undermining our attempts to correct climate disruption. Something like 90% of all plastic waste comes from just a handful of rivers in the world, and those rivers aren’t in Europe or North America. Basically, what we do in Europe and North America is negligible; without establishing standards for discharge at those African and Asian rivers, nothing will change. And attempting to institute any controls on those nations is viewed as imperialism (or, in some cases, they agree to sign the treaty and ignore it).
The United Nations would be a place to address those problems. And they may have already been working on the problems but they should be doing more.
You’re far more optimistic than I am about the UN’s capacity to institute real change. I think that any such proposal would be dismissed as imperialism on our part, or agreed to and promptly ignored.
The individual companies involved should be held libel in some way, I just don’t know enough about the law to know how.
“Well, who doesn’t see David Attenborough a member of their tribe?”
Well, certainly most who frequent this site would agree, as do I, but I have my doubts the general public will see him that way. In the US, Attenborough’s accent alone would label him an ignorable elite. In a very real sense, he comes off as self-serving tree-hugger since he is associated with those wonderful nature shows for which he is undoubtedly paid handsomely. Of course he’s a member of the climate change conspiracy. Duh.
Matthew was at lunch with the sainted David on October the 16th!
Don’t know about the collapse of civilization part. And if civilization does collapse, might it be good for the natural world? Encroaching civilization is causing a mass extinction of large non-human mammals.
The current mass extinction began 12,000 years ago with the die-off of the mammalian megafauna on most continents. Can’t exactly blame civilization for it. Civilization may have exacerbated the extinction, but it didn’t cause it.
The real issue is, how do we move forward? We can’t go back–we don’t even have the DNA with which to clone the animals we’ve lost, nor can we assume we know what all of them were even at a Family level–so all we can do is move forward. For my part, I do not believe we know enough about ecology to do so. So what we need to do, and fast, is learn how stable ecosystems function. Not sure how to go about it, but we can at least identify data gaps in our understanding of ecology and work to correct them.
(FYI, dental osteology in predatory mammals demonstrates quite conclusively [in my opinion, and that of many other researchers] that there hasn’t been an undisrupted ecosystem since the Pleistocene. ALL ecosystems–even “untouched” ones–have been disrupted by humans. So we need to be EXTREMELY cautious in using Holocene/Anthropocene ecological studies here.)
We have seen dramatic population reductions in most vertebrates, along with numerous extinctions of other species, just in the last century or two, but humans aren’t responsible for that? Seriously?
Please read what I wrote. I said CIVILIZATION isn’t responsible for it. Humans certainly are–the fact that African megafauna still exist is evidence of that–but the origins of the extinction are older than civilization. I tend to favor a modified version of the overkill hypothesis, but opinions vary. Civilization certainly affected how this extinction played out, of course.
It’s important to know the cause in order to figure out how to move forward. We can’t go back to a previous version of the ecosystem because every ecosystem we have ever studied directly–EVER. SINGLE. ONE.–has been drastically altered by human activity. If we went back to “pre-industrial” conditions we’d only be going back to an earlier portion of this transitional period.
It (Megafauna extinction) did not start 12 000 years ago, maybe in the Americas, but in, say, Australia it was about 50 000 years ago, and in NZ or Madagascar much later. In fact it coincides pretty well with the appearance of modern humans. Which, I’d say, were kinda civilised. It is curious that in Africa, where modern humans evolved, the Megafauna extinction was less pronounced. Could and did they somehow adapt?
It has accelerated with the advent of agriculture.
For the rest I can but agree with you.
” In fact it coincides pretty well with the appearance of modern humans. Which, I’d say, were kinda civilised.”
I would strongly disagree. Civilization is something very different, ecologically speaking, from hunter-gatherer groups. To give one example: civilization creates new biomes, ones that didn’t exist before (cities); hunter-gatherer lifestyles do not.
As for Africa, I once asked a senior paleontologist about that. He said “Coevolution”. Basically, animals in Africa learned to avoid the funny-looking hairless apes before humans became very good at hunting said animals. As our technology improved, the animals’ avoidance mechanisms improved. Contrast that with Australia, where humans arrived already fairly good at killing things.
And remember, it’s not just killing that disrupts ecosystems. Humans are competition for the local predators and herbivores. Africa’s had time to adjust to this disruption in ways that other continents haven’t.
Well, contrary to you, I don’t think we actually disagree about what happened, only about what the words “civilised” or “civilisation” mean.
They got fire (a mark of civilisation in my thesaurus), arrival of humans in, say, Madagascar, is marked by a thin but ubiquitous layer of ashes. They did change the biome. They got expert killing methods, such as bow and arrows, atlatl, poison, etc.
And they often specifically targeted Megafauna, changing the biome even more than by fire alone.
At this point we need to shift the rhetoric from “Did humans cause climate change?” or even “How do we stop climate change?” to “How do we deal with changing climate?”
The global community has no interest in serious efforts to fight climate change. And I’m not talking about the debate in the USA. The real issue is that the international community wants to give “developing” nations a pass, as reparations for imperialism. (I use scare quotes because some of those “developing” nations are pretty freaking developed.) I get the idea, and have some sympathy for it, but the practical upshot is that as long as we let nations opt out for social justice reasons they will do so; fossil fuels are convenient. And as long as they opt out, there’s little we can do. We can lower our CO2 emissions as much as we want, but if other nations ramp UP their CO2 emissions it’s a wash.
The other advantage is that it removes the moralizing. It doesn’t matter WHY the world is warming, what matters is THAT it’s warming. Make it clear that we’re ignoring the why and focusing on the what. Sea level rise is an objective, measurable issue; permafrost melting is as well; shifts in rain patterns are as well. How do we address these issues? Even if we assume that this is a natural cycle, those issues remain and must be addressed. And hopefully that will circumvent the tribalism that dominates these discussions.
Objectivists talk about something called the Divine Right of Stagnation: the idea that we have a right to have things be the way they were in the past, without changing. Typically this is discussed in terms of economy, but it works in ecology as well. There’s no reason to assume that climate is going to be stable (in an ice age it’s better to assume it will NOT be stable). Knowing how to cope with climate changes is as important as knowing how to cope with economic changes.
I don’t agree. It matters that we recognize that climate change is due to mankind’s actions because a large part of the fix is for mankind to stop doing them. Without this, those who do not want to do anything about global warming will simply throw their hands up and say (as they do already), “This warming is part of the natural cycle. How can we dare to stand in the way of Mother Nature!”
“It matters that we recognize that climate change is due to mankind’s actions because a large part of the fix is for mankind to stop doing them.”
As I stated before, I believe that our current attempts are doomed to failure, for specific reasons. Until those reasons are addressed (and re-stating “Humans are causing it” isn’t addressing the issues I presented), I see no hope for curbing anthropogenic climate change. We will have to live with it, and the only relevant question is how we will do so.
As for “throwing their hands up”, that’s a possibility, but an unlikely one. Republicans and Libertarians aren’t known for refusing to stand in the way of Mother Nature. And if they do, that’s fine–they have assumed the risk. If their house gets flooded, their crops fail, etc., that’s on them, per their own philosophic framework.
Attenborough is a special person calling out our destruction of the natural world and most animal life as well as pressing the climate change issue. Unfortunately, with most humans, greed and reproduction win out almost every tine. No sign of this short term thinking idiocy changing yet!
It’s already too late, the forces are already in motion and cannot be reversed. And humanity is incapable of acting in coordination, there is no way to reduce, much less stop, the burning of fossil fuels. Too many individuals will act in self-interest rather than change behavior for the greater good.
Vertebrate populations are already down 60 percent, and it turns out insect populations are in collapse as well, not just due to climate change but to other things humans do.
Our only choice now is to figure out how to adapt to this looming catastrophe.
No. No they won’t. People who loved Bill Nye now point out that “he’s not a scientist”. The vast majority of the population’s stance on anything informed by science isn’t informed by science. It’s informed by politics and ideology. And positions like that don’t change easily if at all.
Wish I could be around to see Mar-a-Lago under water. See, climate change can have a good side.
I wish Mr Trump would be around to see that. But then, he will probably ascribe it to a lax liberal mopping policy.
It would certainly cut into those $200,000 a year entry fees.
There is more than climate change, but it is definitely the biggest problem we are aware of.
Although there are many causes, the thing that is really new(-ish) is the burning of fossil fuels for energy. The elephant in the room.
That can be addressed without too much of a sacrifice: we should go solar.
The sun (a giant nuclear fusion reactor) delivers virtually unlimited energy, about 23000 Terawatt of energy annually to the Earth. That is about 14 times more than all fossil fuel reserves (coal, oil and gas) + Uranium (fission) combined. At present we use about 19 Terawatt per year.
https://www.iea-shc.org/data/sites/1/publications/2015-11-A-Fundamental-Look-at-Supply-Side-Energy-Reserves-for-the-Planet.pdf
That energy can be harvested by photovoltaic cells (PV’s) or CSP (concentrated solar power).
PV’s have become logarithmically cheaper, more efficient and better looking (solar tiles indistinguishable from real tiles, except for being more solid) over the last decade. Electric cars have proven to be superior to the Ferraris and Porsches by showing them their exhaust pipes if they had them. Batteries have become better, and easier in use, some can be wall-mounted (Tesla). Battery block mega-units can be used to store Megawatts. The latter, linked to a CSP unit, take less space than an open coal mine. I mean, the technology, although it could undoubtedly still be improved, is here.
Incentives: allowing two-way electricity meters, no VAT on PV’s, batteries and electric cars for, say, a decade.
Giving some subsidies, a fraction of the subsidies into fossil fuels and nuclear?
Of course this will not solve all our problems, the manufacture of PV’s, batteries and CSP plants is not really ‘clean’ yet, and we have the petrochemical industry.
I think the West -and third world countries- could go masinly solar within a decade or two.
It definitely is the most sensible and careful way to go, by far.
Hiw does compare with wind. I would think wind would be as valuable as solar.
I disagree, wind can only provide about 25 to 70 Terawatt annually. But at what price? Wind-farms take a humongous amount of space, they are esthetically not really pleasing (I know, that is subjective) and cause a hecatomb among migrating birds.
So yes, wind can contribute, but compared to solar it is boorish, clumsy, medieval (as it actually is).
With growing populations and energy demand in India and China I don’t have much hope that enough people are willing to voluntarily limit their energy usage or to elect leaders who will limit it for them. Especially if increased energy usage helps decrease poverty.
Home here in the U.S. I see so many people giving no thought to wasting energy. Sitting in their parked car texting with engine running. Leaving lights on all night. And it seems increases in efficiency (e.g., LED lights replacing incandescent bulbs) are offset with increased usage. People figure they’re LEDs so why bother turning them off? And then there are all the new battery powered toys marketed in the name of mobility and freedom. Look at the new scooters. Look at the camera drones. It seems somebody is always inventing a new toy that consumes power.
The Republicans and libertarians hate regulations that help protect the environment, preferring to leave it up to individuals. But as we see too many individuals put self-interest above community or global interests.
I agree. Also, there’s more reason than just individuals’ self-interest to put reduction in the hands of governments. They can fund the research into reducing power usage and how best to make use of new sources of power. I don’t have zero self-interest, of course, but I don’t want to be 100% responsible for doing the research into how to save power. I want regulations to do it for me and for my neighbors.
Of course, regulations have to be managed well. However, the fix for bad government is good government, not no government.
I may be mistaken -I’m not sure where I read this-, but I think around the Paris Agreement, the Indian Government vowed to get half of it’s energy from solar within two decades.
If true, a clever move, IMMO.
A great culling of the species has begun. Ours may perhaps survive – heavily culled like enough.