Man builds miniature village for mice in his yard

The mettle of a person can be seen by how they treat animals that nobody thinks about. Some people even try to kill animals that simply annoy them—like mice and squirrels. But here is a rodentophile with extra heart, as described on the site Inner Strength. The article describes the handiwork of wildlife photographer Simon Dell, who found mice in his garden. His affection for the rodents mushroomed into a project: a full-blown Mouse Village.

This man loves his mice as much as I love my ducks. Look at that multicourse spread!

Here’s a video. The voice is robotic and probably computer generated, but it’s still a good story.

h/t: Casey