Man builds miniature village for mice in his yard

The mettle of a person can be seen by how they treat animals that nobody thinks about. Some people even try to kill animals that simply annoy them—like mice and squirrels. But here is a rodentophile with extra heart, as described on the site Inner Strength. The article describes the handiwork of wildlife photographer Simon Dell, who found mice in his garden. His affection for the rodents mushroomed into a project: a full-blown Mouse Village.
This man loves his mice as much as I love my ducks. Look at that multicourse spread!
Here’s a video. The voice is robotic and probably computer generated, but it’s still a good story.
h/t: Casey
Terrific.
AWW
There is indeed a fine line between pets and pests..
Cue Louis Armstrong singing “What a Wonderful World”…
Didn’t say if it was heated in winter.
I wonder what the carrying capacity of this little eco-community is, and how might it be maintained? Maybe there should be a cat-house addition to this delightful scene to ensure its continued existence.
I must learn to embrace voles. After years of feeding on seeds fallen from the birdfeeders, they had grown to the size of rats!
So cute! Better keep a close eye on them, though. Now that they’ve reached this stage, industrialization might be next, which could lead to war with the Catsis Powers.
What a wonderful man. You can tell a lot about him by the way he treats those weaker than himself. Wish we could all be like that.
Cute! We have a family of shrews living under our shed. Unfortunately, they are very skittish and normally only come out at night to collect their seeds and nuts, so I only get glimpses and can’t get pictures. I find it amazing that these tiny animals survive our -30 Fahrenheit winters!
As soon as I saw the headline to this post I thought, “The measure of a person is how he treats animals” — and then I read the first line, which pretty much mirrors my sentiment!
Of course, many of us eat animals, so I don’t know how far my sentiment can be extended.