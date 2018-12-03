Annual Christmas Grinch-ery: “Baby It’s Cold Outside” once again gets the thumbs down from the Outrage Brigade

Yes, it’s that time of year: holly, mistletoe, fruitcakes, eggnog, premature Christmas music—and the carping of Authoritarian Leftists who want to ban the song “Baby it’s cold outside” for its supposed lack of affirmative sexual consent.
Here are two older articles from the Washington Post and Vox explaining why the outrage brigade demonizes the song. In short, “Baby it’s cold outside” is rape-y and sexually malevolent, and even implies that a woman’s drink was spiked (it wasn’t). Click on the screenshot to read more—if you don’t already know the story.
From that Post report:
The piano notes, the crooning voice — it’s unmistakably “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” And how does that make you feel?
Icky, we’re guessing. The Christmas song that has been a romantic classic for decades is becoming notorious for being creepy at best, encouraging of date rape at worst. The lyrics haven’t changed; the female role in the duet has always been singing “the answer is no” as the man pressures her to stay. But society’s evolving views on the prevalence of rape, especially between non-strangers, has pushed criticism of a Christmas classic into the mainstream.
Vox, surprisingly, gives a more balanced take, giving the pro and con arguments for considering the song misogynistic and even dangerous:
But this controversy continues yearly, for social-justice outrage is ever busy and needs feeding, and won’t rest until everything considered ideologically impure is banned.
Below is a piece from Entertainment Weekly reporting that station WDOK in Cleveland, Ohio just banned the song from its week-long 24-7 Christmas rotation (who can stand incessant Christmas music?) because, as radio host Desiray emphasized, “People might say, ‘oh, enough with that #MeToo,’ but if you really put that aside and listen to the lyrics, it’s not something I would want my daughter to be in that kind of a situation. The tune might be catchy, but let’s maybe not promote that sort of an idea.” (Another announcer echoes those sentiments in the station’s blog post.)
Eleven months ago, I examined the controversy brewing at that time, and posted the entire song. You should listen to the whole thing (the roles get reversed) and read the Persephone Magazine piece below before you pass judgment. As I said before posting the original movie version and the new sanitized version:
Here’s the original version of the song “Baby It’s Cold Outside”. The first half shows Betty Grable and Ricardo “Corinthian Leather” Montalban; the second Red Skelton and Red Skelton and Betty Garrett. The song was written by Frank Loesser in 1944, was sung by him and his wife at parties, and first appeared in this movie: “Neptune’s Daughter” (1949):
As you probably know, this song has been strongly criticized for showing sexual malfeasance, though people apparently haven’t seen the role reversal that starts at 2:27. Well, women can be domineering too, but I can see why this song would raise a lot of hackles were it recorded today. (Lady Gaga is apparently complicit.) Given the symmetry of roles, and the fact that it’s older than I am, I can’t get very worked up about it, though.
Why doesn’t the second part, showing sexual symmetry, ever get mentioned in the ubiquitous calls for banning? I don’t think it’s because women are seen as rape-y. But read on about the mores of the time.
The humorless earnestness and heavy-handedness of the Control-Left is absolutely evident from the revised and bowdlerized version published by The Current. As I wrote:
The consent-friendly version below, however, is the response of 2018. Rather than just pointing out the difficulty of negotiating an acceptable sexual relationship in these fraught times, people go back and rewrite the past. This rewrite makes me absolutely cringe, not because of the need for “affirmative consent”, with which I agree, but because it’s so heavy-handed with the virtue—and not humorous to boot. Yes, we get it! We don’t need to be beat over the head with a ball peen Virtue Hammer. (Note: the site says a portion of the proceeds will be donated to good causes; I think they should donate all the proceeds.)
“How about The Cheesecake Factory?” Really?
But if you want the definitive refutation of this song as rape-y, read the piece below, written by Slay Belle (click on screenshot) and published at Persephone Magazine. Read it for yourself; it’s summarized below in a series of tweets by comedian and writer Jen Kirkman.
A short excerpt:
If we look at the text of the song, the woman gives plenty of indication that she wants to stay the night. At the time period the song was written (1936), “good girls,” especially young, unmarried girls, did not spend the night at a man’s house unsupervised. The tension in the song comes from her own desire to stay and society’s expectations that she’ll go. We see this in the organization of the song — from stopping by for a visit, to deciding to push the line by staying longer, to wanting to spend the entire night, which is really pushing the bounds of acceptability. Her beau in his repeated refrain “Baby, it’s cold outside” is offering her the excuses she needs to stay without guilt.
Let’s look at the lines. As she’s talking about leaving, she never says she doesn’t want to stay. Her words are all based around other people’s expectations of her — her mother will worry, her father will be pacing the floor, the neighbors will talk, her sister will be suspicious of her excuses and her brother will be furious, and my favorite line that I think is incredibly revealing, — “My maiden aunt’s mind is vicious.” Vicious about what? Sex. Unmarried, non-good girl having, sex.
Later in the song, she asks him for a comb (to fix her hair) and mentions that there’s going to be talk tomorrow – this is a song about sex, wanting it, having it, maybe having a long night of it by the fire, but it’s not a song about rape. It’s a song about the desires even good girls have.
. . . The song, which is a back and forth, closes with the two voices in harmony. This is important — they’ve come together. They’re happy. They’re in agreement. The music has a wonderfully dramatic upswell and ends on a high note both literally and figuratively. The song ends with the woman doing what she wants to do, not what she’s expected to do, and there’s something very encouraging about that message.
A precis in tweets:
Can’t we go back to the good old days when the Left was unified in waging its “War on Christmas”?
Yeah, remember the good ol’ days, when alongside our coffe overlords, we launched evil attacks on xmas with plain red disposable coffee cups and telling people “Happy Holidays”…Archie Bunker was right. Those were the days!
*coffeE. Damn autocorrect, or in this case, lack there of.
Sprightly tune, odious words. It’s amazing how many of the old standards are set to words whose implications, or in fact stated meanings, leave us at least a little bit nauseous. Autre temps, autre moeurs. Those of us who lived in those days, grew up with those songs (I was born in 1940) are appalled, looking back, at the crap we swallowed whole. Let’s write new words, if the music merits them, let’s just play the music, or — here’s a suggestion — let the rock musicians sing them. I haven’t understood the words of rock music since the heyday of the Rolling Stones
Odious does not begin to describe it. And not just by today’s standards. It has been called the Christmas Date Rape Song.
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=christmas%20date%20rape%20song
I don’t think date rape drugs were around whenn it was written (1944) but this lyric is just horrible –
“Say, what’s in this drink”
Actually, rereading the headline, I’d nominate another old song for the creepiest classic. It’s ‘Witchcraft,’ which manages to excuse male horniness by shifting all the responsibility to the woman’s ‘witchcraft’…
You arouse the need in me…
What you’re leadin’ me toooh…
Check the lyrics online.
I originally thought ‘The Girl that I Marry’ was the creepiest, but learned that it was written as a specific satire on the attitude it depicts. Check the lyrics on this one, too, but note that it comes from ‘Annie Get Your Gun,’ whose heroine is the opposite of all the qualities in it.
I would allow this one
I’m sorry, Kirkman’s defense of the song really isn’t. It’s contrived and a waste of space.
I cringe when watching that video–yes the whole thing. I recall how I tried to play that game when I was young and it never worked well for me (and, I suspect many other women). I recall how the power dynamic was always on the man’s side.
In both parts of the video someone is grabbing the other person–it’s more overt in Montalban’s side.
There’s another issue with the two scenes, whey didn’t the studio put Betty Grable (seen as a sex symbol) in the begging role and Betty Garrett (a comedian not typically portrayed as “sexy”) in the resisting role? The counter scene is meant to be comedic and what’s more comedic than a woman acting this way? (Or what was more comedic at the time?)
It doesn’t really matter if she actually WANTED to stay and was just making excuses (I really doubt she was planning to stay–she hadn’t taken off her wrap). Montalban grabs her, he blocks her way. This is real, it really happens to women. It’s a winning game for men and often was a losing game for women. This sort of thing is all too real in dating (I suspect it still is–I have a teenage daughter and hope not). And the games harmed women much more than men.
I truly want slut shaming to go away, but holding up this song as anything more than a man trying to “win” sex from a woman is ludicrous. I used to think the song was cute too, it took me a long time to wake up to see it wasn’t.
Because this cute song requires waaaay too much explanation to make it palatable–to our daughters and sons–it should probably be dropped from holiday playlists.
Yes, the whole vintage “your lips say no no, but there’s yes yes in your eyes” trope may occasionally be true, but it definitely gives an underlying message: guys, don’t take “no” for an answer. It’s creepy at best. This particular song pushes it hard. I think it’s not much of a stretch to say it hasn’t aged well.
Another example of old-fashioned Romance which can’t stand up to modern mores is the Rogers and Hammerstein musical “Carousel” and the way it justifies wife beating. When you love someone and they hit you, you don’t even feel it, the wise main character realizes. Just, no.
Would be nice if these leftists spent their time at least trying to make the world better. Guess that doesn’t give them the same rush as senseless attacks on the trivial.
we are and this isn’t trivial. My entire early life was spent trying to play along with the games that would “get me a husband”. It was expected of me–even if I was also expected to have a career.
I was not the type of girl who could give in, like Grable does in the end, because the cost of giving in damaged me more than it damaged a beauty like her.
Sorry, if you have a daughter, or even know any young woman, this isn’t at all trivial.
Just so I get the idea across more clearly. I did give in and it damaged my reputation totally.
That’s really interesting. It would good to document this (and compare and contrast with the modern versions). The common wisdom on the left is that these things no longer exist, or exist as a fucntion of the “patriarchy” which seems unidimensional to me and denies the reality of female-female competition. Do have more detail you could supply please?
I’m dreading the day the Outrage Brigade discovers the old Sean Connery James Bond movies. There’ll be hell to pay.
I fear more for Pepe LePeau. Though at least he was the butt of the joke.
Wow, when Pepe takes a shot, what could be next. My wife’s Pepe LePeau watch will probably be recalled.
One of my favorite movies is Its a Wonderful Life. In the lead up to the famous scene where Jimmy Steward is about to jump off a bridge he’s driving so plastered drunk he drives off a road into a tree. I guess drunk driving is not high on the list for social outrage.
If you don’t like it, don’t listen to it. That’s how I deal with current pop, rap, hip hop, and what they claim is country music these days. I turn it off. Simple, yes, but effective. If I hear that dreadful christian band with that song about a little boy buying shoes for his dead mother, I turn that sh*t right off. Easy peasy. Why this incessant crusade to intervene in other people’s lives? Why can’t everybody else leave everybody else alone?
I’m not sure you have appreciated how tough it is for people caught in a piety spiral. They orbit in every decreasing circles until they disappear up their own…inter-sectionality
The most important lyric, which occurs within the first two verses is this one: “I ought to say no, no, no sir. At least I’m gonna say that I tried.”
She’s GONNA SAY that she tried. The only reason she’d have to say that she tried is if she stayed, and she is GONNA SAY that. Because she had made up her mind, before the song even began, that she was going to stay.
That doesn’t require “waaaay too much explanation to make it palatable”. It’s about as basic as can be even with even a cursory knowledge of the context.
What really isn’t palatable is people listening to a classic piece of music* and having a gut reaction to it and then expecting everyone else to conform to that reaction. No one else is allowed to listen to it! Get it off the radio! It’s more domineering than the man in the song by the worst interpretation.
*An aside: Who just listens to the lyrics of a song without the context, music, and emotion it’s performed with? That’s like reading the dialogue in a movie and cutting away the rest of the scene–the background, the acting, the setting.
For example, if you saw this dialogue:
Person 1: “Come over here.”
Person 2: “Okay.”
Person 2 walks out of the room without coming over.
You might think, “How rude! Person 2 said she’d to come over and then just left!”
But now add the context:
Person 1: “Come over here,” said Person 1, while holding her finger up to her lips and then pointing frantically toward the door.
Person 2: “Okay,” said Person 2, pointing to herself and then over to the door. Person 1 nodded.
Person 2 quickly left the room…
Anyone who would argue that Person 2 was rude to leave after hearing the context and saying, “You’re over-analyzing the story to justify the dialogue,” would be regarded as silly, right?
That’s what’s happening with this song. Everyone wants to cut out all the things that make it romantic so they can be all cold on it because they found something “wrong” with the lyrics. Well, no. Context matters. The tone and warmth of the song matters. The fact that it was written by a man to perform with his wife and his wife loved it matters. She consented. The women in the song consented. Period.
Oops! The woman* (and the women who’ve performed it since and acted as that woman) in the song consented
For casual listeners, and young people learning social and dating skills, that is a lot of explanation.
The thing about reviewing it in context, when viewed as a film clip, the lack of consent at the grabbing is one thing, and the looks she gives add another.
Then if you simply listen to the audio, you can see it quite differently–consent isn’t an issue, just reminders of how silly these games worked.
To my mind, this song reflects a time before reliable birth control and safe, legal abortions when women really had to be cautious about non-marital sex.
I don’t like the song and would give it a thumbs down on Pandora, but I don’t think protesting it is a worthwhile use of time.
There was a lot more to it than pregnancy. To have sex was to damage the commodity, the commodity that men desired in a bride. Pregnancy simply made that damage VERY visible. But even without it, gossip did it just fine.
Even though I grew up in the 70’s, this was what I learned and was taught in overt and covert ways.
I’d never seen the updated version, though I’d read various negative descriptions, but I decided to watch it this time. I was pleasantly surprised, because it struck me as deliberately funny— the woman wants to stay, but the man keeps agreeing that yes, she ought to go. She’s fishing for a protest. Can’t get one anymore: we made them too considerate.
Now, given the intent of the remake and the date they make at the end, I probably misinterpreted it. Though it’s a common enough situation even without any sexual tension. “Oh, this is so fun, but I don’t want to intrude, I suppose I really ought to get going …” “Okay! I’ll run and get your coat!”
If you want to be mean (and blow their tiny inter-sectional minds) then post Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Jordan’s version
Oh noes! It’s black people singing the forbidden song…we can’t criticise them because it would be punching down…(that’s why we dont target the rampant misogyny in rap) but its “clearly” (for a given SJW defnition of “clear”) about sexual coercion…whatever shall we do? Arrg! Caught in the agony of racism of low expectations!
(Like I dont know what they will do–go after the identity of the poster)