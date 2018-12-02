Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, December 2, 2018, and National Fritters Day. Among American fritters, two types stand out: apple and corn. It’s also World Computer Literacy Day, and I’ll confess now that I cannot write programs, and in fact never produced a single line of code in my life. But I can use a Mac!

On December 2, 1697, St Paul’s Cathedral, Christopher Wren’s masterpiece, was consecrated in London. On this day in 1763, the Touro Synagogue in Newport, Rhode Island, was dedicated; it is still used and remains the oldest surviving synagogue in North America. More churchy stuff: on this day in 1804, Napoleon Bonaparte crowned himself Emperor of the French in Paris’s Notre Dame cathedral.

On this day in 1859, abolitionist John Brown was hanged in Charlestown, Virginia after his raid on Harper’s Ferry in October. And on December 2, 1908, Pu Yi became Emperor of China at the age of two. He was the Last Emperor, and ruled only until 1912, holding a variety of positions until he died in 1967, including a stint in prison. His life is documented in Bertolucci’s film The Last Emperor, which happens to be on YouTube in its entirety.

Here’s a bit about Pu Yi’s life in the Forbidden City:

Puyi never had any privacy and had all his needs attended to at all times, having eunuchs open doors for him, dress him, wash him, and even blow air into his soup to cool it. Puyi delighted in humiliating his eunuchs, at one point saying that as the “Lord of Ten Thousand Years” it was his right to order a eunuch to eat dirt: “‘Eat that for me’ I ordered, and he knelt down and ate it”. At his meals, Puyi was always presented with a huge buffet containing every conceivable dish, the vast majority of which he did not eat, and every day he wore new clothing as Chinese emperors never reused their clothing. The eunuchs had their own reasons for presenting Puyi with buffet meals and new clothing every day, as Puyi’s used clothes made from the finest silk were sold on the black market, while the food he did not eat was either sold or eaten by the eunuchs themselves.

And the three year old emperor:

On this day in 1942, Enrico Fermi’s team at the University of Chicago, about a block from where I sit right now, conducted the first artificial and self-sustaining nuclear reaction in the famous Chicago Pile-1. Exactly 14 years later, on a yacht named the Granma, Fidel Castro, Che Guevara, and 80 other revolutionaries surreptitiously landed in Cuba to overthrow the Batista regime. Batista’s soldiers were waiting and nearly destroyed the landing party. A few survived in the hills and jungles, and the rest is history. The yacht is on display in Havana. On December 2, 1982, Barney Clark became the first person to receive a permanent artificial heart, implanted at the University of Utah. Clark lived for 112 days before dying.

On this day 30 years ago, Benazir Bhutto became the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the first woman to lead the government of an Islam-majority state. Finally, it was on this day in 1993 that drug kingpin Pablo Escobar was shot and killed in Medellín, Colombia.

Here’s the trailer for a documentary of Bhutto (a Harvard grad; her classmates called her “Pinkie“, a childhood nickname given because of her light skin). Bhutto was of course assassinated in 2007 while attempting to regain her position as Prime Minister:

Notables born on this day include Georges Seurat (1859), Maria Callas (1923, died at just 54), Giannia Versace (1946) and Lucy Liu (1968). Those who died on December 2 include Hernán Cortés (1547), Garardus Mercator (1594), Marquis de Sade (1814), John Brown (1859; see above), Desi Arnaz (1986), Aaron Copland (1990), Pablo Escobar (1993; see above), Charlie Byrd (1925), and Odetta (2008).

Here’s Byrd playing a lovely version of Jobim’s bossa nova song Corcovado:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is surveying her kingdom from the upstairs windowsill:

A: What do you see? Hili: the horizon.

In Polish:

Ja: Co tam widzisz?

Hili: Horyzont.

Why did the salmon cross the road? The answer’s in a tweet sent by both reader Nilou and Matthew (I hope the fish were okay.)

Salmon crossing a road in Washington pic.twitter.com/8YxMMyP4xw — Gaml .y (@m_yosry2012) November 30, 2018

Tweets from Grania. Look at this lovely ammonite in pyrite!

Hello World! I'm finally doing the social media thing and spend #myfirstTweet on #FossilFriday Look at this shiny beauty, probably an Upper Lias Harpoceras ammonite in a pyritic nodule pic.twitter.com/aWC4yZvgPY — Marie-Claire Koschowitz (@mariesbones) November 30, 2018

Big cats from the Fluff Society:

"Takes special care not to step on each other and then lays right down on top." pic.twitter.com/hNt8gySFAo — Fluff Society (@FluffSociety) November 29, 2018

Is this really so erroneous?

One heck of a correction from the WSJ today pic.twitter.com/4YoNJfDcvk — Roberto Ferdman (@robferdman) November 29, 2018

A Maru wannabe:

Sometimes, it takes little to comfort ourselves … !! 😺🧐👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/EjkmywQzDA — Stefano S. Magi (@StefanodocSM) November 29, 2018

This viral clip is actually a dying ribbonworm, and you can read about it at the Earth Touch News Network:

When a similar clip went viral back in 2015, nemertean specialist Dr Sebastian Kvist, who is also an associate curator of invertebrates at Royal Ontario Museum, noted that the animals sometimes fall apart if handled. When this happens, the severed pieces can continue wriggling around like animated copies of a parent worm. We checked in with Kvist about this more recent encounter, and he confirmed that the ribbon worm in the video was in very bad shape. “My best guess is that the worm is dying and that’s why it’s breaking apart,” he explained. There isn’t much information about where the sighting was filmed, but we suspect that the worm belongs to the genus Gorgonorhynchus. Out of the 1,000 or more known species of ribbon worms, only a handful possess a branching proboscis like this one. The fleshy tube is an infolding of the body wall that can evert like the finger of a rubber glove – and if you watch the footage closely, you’ll notice that the worm actually discards it. “The reason for the expelling of the proboscis is that the worm thinks that it is attacked,” said Kvist. “It’s trying to leave the proboscis behind for the predator so that it can escape – it’s trying everything to stay alive.”

So while this clip is intriguing, it’s also sad:

Ribbon worms pic.twitter.com/VZBDoCPBQQ — Life Under Water 🐋 (@LlFEUNDERWATER) November 28, 2018

This cat has learned some rudimentary sign language to ask for food:

The cat who has adapted to the fact that his owner is deaf and that sign language is a better way to ask for food 🐱 #pets #smartanimals 🐈 pic.twitter.com/KnsKKB9wv2 — Chris van Blerk (@Christophe77) November 28, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. It’s Hanukkah now, and this picture conjures up two attacks thousands of years apart:

View this #photo of a #Hanukkah #Menorah from the Posner home in Kiel, Germany, 1932. It is pictured against the backdrop of the #Nazi flags flying from the building across the street. See more Hanukkah artifacts from the #Holocaust here https://t.co/uxveCjStXY pic.twitter.com/8XO4YFp0hu — Yad Vashem (@yadvashem) December 1, 2018

Well, this photo doesn’t rule out that insects have six legs, as the beetle is simply a developmental anomaly.

Maybe I don’t get it, but I find this über annoying rather than joyous.

I must be one of the few people to have never seen this before today. It is truly joyous. Watch with the sound up. pic.twitter.com/bAm06CRM8R — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) November 29, 2018

And some footy (Matthew’s a Man City fan):

Standard Liege vs Sevilla tonight, into added time, incredible stuff pic.twitter.com/ZskhFPs9PG — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) November 29, 2018