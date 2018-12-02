Science magazine conflates social movements with scientific breakthroughs

Reader Bryan called my attention to Science magazine’s contest in which readers can vote for the scientific breakthroughs of the year. As the site says (click on screenshot below):
It’s that time of the year again: Science’s reporters and editors are homing in on the Breakthrough of the Year, our choice of the most significant scientific discovery, development, or trend in 2018. That selection, along with nine runners-up, will be announced when the last issue of the year goes online on 20 December.
It’s pretty clear that the contest is about scientific breakthroughs. But one of them is not like the others:
Why is #MeToo in there? Science explains:
The #MeToo movement made significant gains in science. Several institutions upheld long-standing allegations against prominent scientists accused of sexual harassment, discrimination, or bullying, and a U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine report called for systemic changes to prevent such abuse.
This is a social breakthrough, not a scientific one, even if #MeToo had the effect described. Of course I applaud the recent trend to call out and weed out sexual harassment and abuse in science, as well as statements by scientific societies and universities that this behavior won’t be tolerated. But finding something out that’s true about the universe is not in the same class as purging bigotry and sexism from science. The first includes matters of fact, the second matters of morality. Once more (Nature did it recently), a scientific journal conflates ideology—though it’s one I agree with—with factuality.
At any rate, you can vote at the site for whatever breakthroughs you consider the most important, though I think people will tend to vote for things in their favorite area.
Well, I voted against my field (physics). And it wasn’t for #MeToo.
At the same time isn’t it too early to say that #metoo has made a lasting difference? It seems like there is always too much expectancy around social movements, and a tendency to declare the swallow makes a summer.
True. And the movement has happened at least once before but then faded. One difference now is the existence of social media which amplifies everything.
Reporter : “What do you think of the French Revolution?”
Ho Chi Minh : “It is too early to say yet.”
circa 1971.
(It has to be said that the reporter may have been asking about the 1792 or 1848 revolution, and Ho Chi Minh answering about the 1968 revolution. And it may have been Mao Zedong, not Ho Chi Minh, I forget.)
On the principle that scientific paradigm changes proceed one funeral at a time, then 2070 would be a good time to start looking at the long term effects of #MeToo.
I was looking through all the breakthroughs for one that seemed to be a real breakthrough rather than a cool discovery about something already known, or an important technological achievement. Nothing really jumped out at me, although the RNAi drug looks like it could be very important.
I also don’t see #MeToo as a breakthrough in any way. It is to a large degree the longing of social media users to be historically relevant.
Civil rights activists are now in an age where they ascend to cultural heaven, and are memorized as brave. Others, who did too little, or where on the “wrong side of history” are now condemned.
A new generation sees this, and of course want to be seen heroic. We all leave records and it seems everyone senses that their behaviour will be studied if not by historians, then by their own descendants, the line of children and grand-grand children. And many want to appear at their historically best. This is what I see as the woke’s church visit: showing the correct belief to a public, by showing up in best Sunday clothes.
That is not say that #MeToo isn’t important, but I consider the narrative totally false that before the hashtag, sexual asssault or harassment was acceptable and now it no longer is. That’s blatantly untrue.
The importance lies in social media, i.e. a technological advancement, not a moral one, that allowed publicity to give victims a voice, and leverage, which didn’t exist before (so that the powerful could more easily get away).
It also provided a direct, more relatable survey of the problem. This however has its own problems; learning about every robbery, bar fight, every crime — that more distorts perception.
Here woke and far right are once more alike: one side deems it important to learn of every sexually creepy behaviour (and worse), and it totally informs their views, and the others deem it important to know of every lowest crime and worse committed by the wrong group of people (usually immigrants, or refugees, other nationalities or skin colours and so forth).
If the MeToo movement wants to do some good, I’d suggest focusing on pro sports. As even though the recently released video of Kc football player Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a young woman got him released from the team, it happened months ago, the team knew about it but ignored it, and a recent local poll showed something like 56% of fans don’t think he should have been punished. After all, winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.
I voted “droplets”. That was after I saw the two big WEIT topics but after I really paid attention to the #MeToo topic description – thanks to PCC(E) – which appears to play a game with the word “science”.
in the first sentence of the #MeToo description, the exact definition for the word “science” is not clear. The sentences that follow suggest they mean a grand, general definition for it, such as a geographic description on a university campus map – “the science quad”. The reader is left returning to the attention-grabber “scientific breakthrough” to make their choice. Well, I guess if THAT’S what they mean, then… sure, but… if THAT’S what they mean, then….
I am ThyroidPlanet and I thought carefully before pressing the “Post Comment” button.
I voted for the Neanderthal/Denisovan hybrid. After having just read Who We Are and How We Got Here: Ancient DNA and the New Science of the Human Past by David Reich, I was primed to vote this way. New details about the story of our history as a species are just so breathtaking. Many of the other discoveries were also impressive and have the potential to profoundly effect future developments.