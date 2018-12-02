Religiosity and atheism: American scientists versus American public

There’s one sociologist who has made her name solely on accommodationism—funded by Templeton, of course. That’s Elaine Ecklund of Rice University, whose 2010 book Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really Think, is a masterpiece of spinning one’s data to fit one’s ideology (and pecuniary master), namely, that scientists are more religious than one thinks. On top of that is a bunch of tut-tutting that Ecklund does about how scientists are so nasty, and if we’d just be nice to the faithful, and respect their beliefs, Americans wouldn’t be so suspicious of evolution and science in general.
I’ve written a lot about Ecklund’s work and how she spins it to fit an agenda (go here and note that there are several pages of posts), and I’d largely forgotten about her until I was recently asked to write something about science and religion. More about that later, but I went to Ecklund’s book to look up the data on the religiosity of the American public versus that of scientists from 21 “elite” research universities (the University of Chicago is one). The book is pretty short on data and long on anecdote and tut-tutting, but here’s Table 2.2 (p. 16 in the book) comparing belief in God amongst the public vs. “elite” scientists:
The disparity is blindingly clear. If you use the first two rows as denoting “atheism and agnosticism,” then 64% of the scientists fit in that class versus just 6% of the public—a tenfold difference. If you add the third row (I won’t) to denote “theism” versus “nontheism”, then 72% of scientists are nontheists versus just 16% of the public.
If you add the last three rows as an indication of “sometimes or always believes in God” versus “never believes in God”, you come up with 28% of scientists versus 84% of the public.
This is a staggering difference, but no surprise to anyone who’s been around scientists. I’ve discussed it before, and will say only that it could mean two things: either nonbelievers are preferentially attracted to science, or that doing science erodes people’s religious belief. I suspect that both factors are at work, but will leave it there. The main lesson is that regardless of the reason for this disparity, it denotes some incompatibility between science and religion.
It’s interesting how Ecklund gets around this data in her book, and in fact distorts it, as Jason Rosenhouse (peace be upon that retired blogger) wrote in a review of Science vs. Religion. I’ll quote Jason from his review on ScienceBlogs:
Asked about their beliefs in God, 34% chose “I don’t believe in God,” while 30% chose, “I do not know if there is a God, and there is no way to find out.” That’s 64% who are atheist or agnostic, as compared to just 6% of the general public.
An additional 8% opted for, “I believe in a higher power, but it is not God.” That makes 72% of scientists who are explicitly non-theistic in their religious views (compared to 16% of the public generally.) Pretty stark.
From the other side, it is just 9% of scientists (compared to 63% of the public), who chose, “I have no doubts about God’s existence.” An additional 14% of scientists chose, “I have some doubts, but I believe in God.” Thus, it is just 25% of scientists who will confidently assert their belief in God (80% of the general public.)
For completeness, the final option was “I believe in God sometimes.” That was chosen by 5% of scientists and 4% of the public. Make of it what you will.
Now explain to me, please, how anyone can look at that data and write this:
As we journey from the personal to the public religious lives of scientists, we will meet the nearly 50 percent of elite scientists like Margaret who are religious in a traditional sense…. (p. 6)
This claim, that fifty percent of scientists are traditionally religious, is repeated in the jacket copy. The expression, “religious in a traditional sense” is never precisely defined, but I would have thought that a belief in God is a minimal requirement. With 72% of scientists explicitly nontheistic, and an additional five percent professing to believe in God only sometimes, it looks to me like 23% would be the most generous figure for the fraction of scientists who are traditionally religious.
Ecklund has also made a huge deal about some scientists being “spiritual” (see here), for of course Ecklund and Templeton like to lump “spirituality” together with “religion” to make it seem that “spiritual” scientists are essentially religious. Here’s what Jason said about that:
Another one of Ecklund’s findings is that 22% of atheists describe themselves as spiritual. In his jacket endorsement for the book, Ron Numbers cites this as the book’s most surprising finding. Personally I find this neither surprising nor interesting. “Spiritual” is not at all the same thing as “religious.” The term is often used as a way of describing awe and wonder at the mysteries of nature, and does not necessarily connote any supernatural belief at all. Atheists are as capable of such strong emotions as anyone else. Typically, using a term like spiritual is specifically a way to distance oneself from traditional religion.
Ron Numbers, a historian of science, has also devoted a substantial part of his career to touting the harmony between science and faith. But Jason’s right here. Even Richard Dawkins has described himself as a “spiritual” person, meaning that he harbors an Einsteinian awe and wonder before the universe. And so it is to many of us. We have awe and wonder, but no belief in the supernatural or in gods. But people like Ecklund and Numbers willfully ignore this difference in their headlong rush to make scientists seem religious.
If there’s a take-home lesson, it’s the figure above. Ponder the difference between scientists and the American public and think about what that means.
Jason hasn’t been blogging for four years, as he’s doing book projects and other stuff, and tells me he doesn’t plan to blog again, but might some day. It’s a shame, and I appreciate that he has larger fish to fry, but he put out a good site, and I miss it.
“I believe in a higher power, but it is not God.”
Would it be The Force?
My higher power is Mother Nature. She even came to earth once in a margarine commercial to deliver her message: “It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature.” Alas, climate change deniers have been trying to fool her for a few decades now.
So you’re the one responsible for me watching Yet Another Star Wars Movie this evening.
Whatever it is, may it be with you.
More specifically, it’s a way to distance oneself from traditional religion while trying to retain the respect of the traditionally religious.
Sub
I like her (Ecklund’s) subtitle: What Scientists Really Think. That phrase is a time saving red flag. Of all people to stereotype, scientists are more diverse than most groups of professionals. If I want to know what PCC(E) Coyne thinks about something, I’ll check around on this site. If I want to know what some reality deniers that spew out creationist garbage are up to, I’ll slither into AIG or some similar fantasyland (briefly as possible).
This might be mere nitpicking, but it seems to me that the phrase “I have no doubts about God’s existence” includes both of the following positions:
1. I have no doubt that God exists.
2. I have no doubt that God does not exist.
Some atheists, blowing quickly through this survey, might think opinion #2 above (as subset of “I have no doubts about God’s existence”) better states their view than “I do not believe in God.”
If so, then a portion of “no doubts about God’s existence” responses would have to be reallocated to the atheist side of the ledger.
Questions and statements with unintentional multiple interpretations are – IMHO – common in questionnaires like this.
“Are you worried about the direction the country is going in?”
This statement, common in political surveys, will easily garner “yes” votes from people at both ends of the political spectrum. Righties worry that we’re free-falling into a snowflake nannystate; lefties worry that we’re rushing headlong towards fascist authoritarianism.
It’s a variant on the “When will you stop beating your wife?” gambit.
I try to avoid the use of spiritual because many people automatically take that to mean religious. In the scientist world it would be interesting to know the percentage who became atheist as a result of the career. I would guess it is quite high.
I started out atheist here in the public world but seldom find others who have always been.
There is at least one Archbishop of Canterbury (who’s probably a DD too, not that that means much) who would not agree that “belief in God” is a necessary part of being religious. But that’s probably “sophisticated theology”, not traditional (thunderbolts, spurting blood and screaming victims on altars) religion.
Spurting blood??
The third option — “I believe in a higher power, but it is not God” — probably includes, especially in the case of the scientists surveyed, those who accept the metaphysics of “Spinoza’s god” (or “Einstein’s god,” as it’s sometimes referred to), viz., “Nature in Action.” I consider those folks functional non-believers (agnostics at least, if not outright atheists).
A sense of spirituality without a spirit world, numinousness without numina, “soul” without souls — seems to me something a lot of us non-believers can get down with.
Reason being, there’s really no other language that’s adequate to the task.
Thank god for atheists
I don’t understand those who answer “I do not know if there is a God and there is no way to find out” (when they actually don’t believe in God). Couldn’t that be said of any idea (flying spaghetti monsters and such)?
It strikes me as some kind of BS philosophical logic that shed’s no light on a person’s attitudes, and couldn’t such logic be taken to the next absurd level? — I do not know if tables are real since my perceptions and those of others could be mistaken or dreams or…
Some of these people don’t like the word “believe” but it just means “opinion.” My opinion is that tables are real and God is not.
It seems you posted this as I was pulling my teeth out trying to say the same thing in a more cock-eyed way below. I shoulda stood in bed and let you do the talking.
If God is defined specifically, like Yahweh or the equally probable Spaghetti Monster, I will certainly say I know that God doesn’t exist. But if God is left undefined as some imponderable, I will go with the agnostic response. We are just smart chimpanzees, so I accept there could be something incomprehensible to us.
Maybe I’m being nitpicky here, as well, and perhaps someone can help me think this through better, but I get bothered by the second choice: “I do not know if there is a God and there is no way to find out.” The fact that it’s a compound sentence doesn’t help: The first part of the sentence admits ignorance while the second asserts knowledge. I think it is possible to imagine either believers or non-believers affirming the “I don’t know part” while scratching their heads in answer to the “way to find out” part (they could simply acknowledge an inability to imagine such a way while remaining very skeptical — or, for some believers, relatively confident — about its possibility).
In any event, this choice of response seems to dodge the issue of belief, which is the real matter here. The choice looks likes it’s trying to reach some epistemically safe position (nodding toward knowledge as justifed true belief) but it just strikes me as muddled and somewhat weak-kneed.
Possibly the second choice appeals to those who wish to suspend belief one way or the other until they have knowledge, but the “no way to find out” position derails their believing that could ever happen.
I don’t want to begrudge anyone their sincere response; I’d prefer to better understand it. Personally, I’ll stick with the first choice on the list for my response.
Sounds like a simple case of lying for Jesus. They must feel that deceitful research analysis is excusable when the goal is to bring more souls to the God’s temple. What crap!