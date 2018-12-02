Readers’ wildlife photos (and video)

It’s time for my sporadic plea for more photographs from readers. While I have about ten sets in reserves, that will last for only a week and a half. If you have good wildlife photos, please send them to me soon. And thanks to all the photographers who have obliged me in the past!

Reader Rick Longworth sent a lovely video of a hawk. His notes:

Buteo jamaicensis ) appeared. The temperature was in the 20s and the trees along the river were coated in frost. This morning we awoke to a blanket of fog. As the sun began to burn through, a handsome young red-tailed hawk ) appeared. The temperature was in the 20s and the trees along the river were coated in frost.

Reader pyers sent some photos of Barbary macaques (Macaca sylvanus) from the Rock of Gibraltar. While the animal is distributed spottily in Morocco and northwest Africa, there’s a colony of 300 individuals (in five troops) inhabiting the rock of Gibraltar. The Gibraltar apes have their own Wikipedia page, and used to be under the care of (indeed, considered part of) the British Army. When I was in graduate school, I made a bet with a fellow graduate student that the apes were indeed given ranks and had a daily roll call by the army. I won the bet, and still have the letter from “the chief officer of ape administration” that I got from Gibraltar.

Here are pyers’s notes:

Caught these whilst at the top of a rather damp Rock of Gibraltar last week. . . Because they are used to humans, it is frequently forgotten that they are wild, free-living animals which will bite if threatened. They have learned to undo rucksack zips, emptying the contents everywhere in the search for food: I had to use my walking cane to loudly tap on the ground to get one of the animals to let go of a tourist’s rucksack ! Last July, pyers also sent a bird photo, which I forgot until now:

A rook – Corvus frugilegus …….PS: Yes … it is where you think it is !