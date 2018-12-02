In which I unfriend people on Facebook for wishing that Trump would sicken and die

A few days ago one of my Facebook friends posted a comment on their timeline wishing that someone would send Donald Trump E. coli-contaminated romaine lettuce, with the clear implication that this would sicken or kill him. Much as I despise Trump and his views, I found that comment insupportable, and after a testy remark I unfriended the person. (The concept of “friends” on Facebook is weird anyway, as I haven’t even met most of these friends, including the Death-to-Trumper.)

I then posted this comment visible my “friends” (the duckling is there as a Comfort Waterfowl):

My view, which I try to promote on this site, is that you can disagree with someone without insulting their looks, their family, or (especially) wishing that they were dead.

Imagine my surprise, then, when in the comments to my post appeared several people who shared the Miscreant’s sentiment. One said that the comment was excusable for several reasons, including that those romaine-eating people might have gotten sick and died because of the FDA’s lax food-monitoring rules, made more lax under Trump. And indeed, that may be true, but it’s still no reason to wish Trump dead—any more than it would be to wish Obama dead because he kept U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, enforcing a futile policy that ensured that U.S. soldiers would die. Should we wish Obama dead for the foreseeable effects of that policy?

The argument continued: Trump deserved to die because of his immigration policy (which I oppose), or because of his failure to express sympathy for the death of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville (which is reprehensible, as was Trump’s statement that there were “good people on both sides”). But to me, none of that justifies wishing death or illness on someone. If you don’t like someone’s policy, campaign against it, write Trump or the Congress, picket, and so on, but don’t wish someone dead.

Yes, if Trump died a natural death right now, I wouldn’t have anything good to say about him, but he does have family and friends and presumably values his own life. It seems mean and churlish to wish that life would end. (Yes, it might be salubrious for America, but there are a lot of people whose deaths would be salubrious for America, and we shouldn’t wish them dead.)

When I said it would be equally odious to wish for the death of Barack Obama, a correspondent said no, it would be more odious because Obama did good things and wasn’t nearly as horrible as Trump. That, I think, instantiates this meme:

Someone else said that “Just the thought of Trump eating poisoned lettuce made my day a little brighter”. That’s a horrible thing to say, and doesn’t make me think better of the person. I gave that one a chance to repent, but if she doesn’t she’s gone. (I have no illusions that my unfriending someone will make them sad; I just don’t want to be “friends” with people whose behavior is like this.)

Why are people doing this? For the same reason people accost Republican officials or congresspeople in restaurants, calling them out and making them leave. It’s a form of performative morality, in which people try to demonstrate their goodness in public (in this case, hatred of Trump = moral virtue), hoping that they’ll win social currency from their “friends”. People have become so invested in their identities that they find it unable to demonstrate the merest social civility toward someone else. You don’t have to like them, and it’s okay to snub them, but wishing them dead?

This is one of the bad effects of the Internet, which has not only allowed much of the world to stick their nose into your tent, but, even worse, makes people behave worse than they would were they to talk to you in person. And one reason for that is anonymity, which gives you a shield to express views that would make you a social skunk were they attached to their name. The other is that, even if you attach your views to your real name, you are separated from your communicant by many miles and two computer screens, and so are free from the social niceties accompanying face to face communication. (One thing I liked about Christopher Hitchens was that he didn’t say anything behind people’s backs that he wouldn’t say to their face.) This is the same reason why you can curse people during fits of road rage in your car, and curse them in a way you’d never do if you were actually talking to them.

So much of social media involves people flaunting their self-styled virtues to gain approbation from others. That, of course, is the way life often works, but on social media the virtue-flaunting seems to have become more extreme, not only because of the extension of your village to the world, but because of the absence of face-to-face discourse.

I won’t put up with that kind of incivility on Facebook, and I try to keep it to a minimum on this site. You may disagree with me, of course, but please don’t tell me that I should keep people as friends (even “Facebook friends”) who wish for the illness and death of others. You can do what you want on your own Facebook page. I don’t get pleasure out of pondering the illness and death of anyone—even Trump—and if you foster these sentiments on this website, you’ll most likely be bounced.

Have a brood of ducklings!