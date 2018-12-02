G. H. W. Bush “passed”?

Humans have many ways to circumvent the reality and finality of death. Besides all my friends who are eating kale and quinoa to stave off the Reaper as long as possible, there are simple semantic fixes. When I visited Cornwall in 2005, I noticed that many gravestones in the local cemetery preceded the date of death with the line “Fell asleep on. . . “.
Twice today, in news reports about the death of George H. W. Bush, they used the euphemism “passed” for “die”—not even saying “passed away”. This one irks me a wee bit, as its blatant avoidance of the stark word “died” is so obvious. And it’s a bit ambiguous as well. Passed what?
When my mortal clay expires, I hope they’ll simply say, “Jerry Coyne died”.
By the way, I see Bush as a fundamentally decent man, totally undeserving of much of the hatred I’ve seen on social media (you can see a particularly noxious specimen here). This spewing of venom over political differences, to the point of gloating that Bush is “writhing in hell”, is just another instance of the kind of churlish behavior I discussed earlier today.
If the deceased was evil or hurtful to others, like Jerry Falwell, then it’s okay to denigrate him after death, though I’d ration that kind of hatred carefully.v(Postmortem hatred may indicate you aren’t such a nice person yourself.) But Bush was no Falwell; the hatred we see is based solely on political disagreements.
He believed that he would be reunited with the dead people in his family, so he passed from the world of the living to the world of the dead.
In light of his beliefs, I don’t mind the press using a word he’d like.
Many of them avoid verbs altogether and state “[famous person] dead at [age].”
It is not just the use of “passed”; it is the change of expression. “Passed” is replacing “passed away” or “passed on”. To older people used to the latter two, “passed” seems odd (my first thought is passed what? Gas? Go?) and even more of a euphemism.
May I respectfully remind you of Willie Horton, Lee Atwater, “I was out of the loop” (Iran-Contra). Better than Reagan, his son, or the current occupant, but fundamentally decent may be a bit over the top, Jerry.
I agree with you about the euphemism “passed” though, and I always think of gas when I hear that.
I guess you don’t think that people who make mistakes, or sometimes do bad things, can’t be “fundamentally decent.” No human on this earth would pass your test.
I stand by “fundamentally decent.”
Perhaps if he had admitted, as Atwater did, that what was done was fundamentally *not* decent, then maybe. We are where we are in large part due to “decent” folks allowing such things. As John Stewart Mill (an actual “fundamentally decent” man) said: “Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing.”
Not everything George pere did was evil, but enough for me to strongly question his fundamental decency.
Strange how giving a murderer a weekend pass to torture and rape a woman is considered decent, but pointing it out is considered indecent.
You, sir, are indecent in suggesting the pass was given with the knowledge it would lead to torture and rape. You know that isn’t true, but you try to suggest it anyway. Farewell, indecent sir.
Someone of Jamaican origin that I knew would always used “passed” instead of “died”. I think this usage was common in her circle.
“Passed” as in “passed away,” gone to a “better place” than this “vale of tears.”
Me, I prefer “died” too. And think of how a minister in “Hud” uses this euphemism with a young man whose beloved grandfather has just died.
The young man replies, “No, I don’t think so. Not unless dirt’s a better place than air.”
I hate it even more when people say “we lost (insert name here) in (insert date/time here)”. I resist the urge to ask if they have filed a missing person report. Not really but I often think of it. I have been collecting replacement terminology for “died” from local obits and am hoping that PCCE would one day ask for a list from readers, but I would never make such a suggestion. It’s Da Roolz!
Lost doesn’t bug me as much as passed, or passed away. The person has been lost to his/her loved ones.
Yes. My standard condolence is “I am sorry for your loss.” As an atheist I often struggle for words of condolence for family members when someone dies.
My mother, in her mid 80s, seems to know an alarmingly large number of the recently deceased, she’ll often tell me that “so and so lost a spouse” and I’ll pretty much always say “that was clumsy” it seems the only reasonable response and she’s expecting it now – would probably be disappointed with anything else!
I wonder if death euphemisms is an English language phenomena. I see so many German headlines from Der Spiegel that just say “is dead” or “the death of”. An Anglo Saxon thing that differs from our Germanic cousins?
Is this simply a demonstration of the [more than average] formal nature of German language usage in print [I’m guessing]? Here are four euphemisms/metaphors I found:
Das Gras/die Radieschen) von unten betrachten — To look at the grass/the radishes from below
De Schirm zue tue — To close the umbrella (Swiss)
Den Löffel abgeben – Give away the spoon
In Gras beißen – Bite into the grass
I feel the same when people say “rest in peace”. I want to shout “He isn’t resting, he’s dead.” But, of course, I don’t.
I agree 100% with Jerry on the aspect to do with “passed”–and with any similar euphemism designed to elicit implicit agreement of the listener with the speaker’s likely nonsensical beliefs about life after death.
As for decency of the man or otherwise, the following aspect of H W’s career should appear here, definitely a negative one unless my facts are wrong.
And clearly this is not hate for this dead man nor for anybody else:
As a non-USian, I’m less interested in hagiographic recollections concerning US presidents than some might be here. In the largely rogues gallery since 1968, Obama being a notable exception, H W is among the best few of the rest of these former presidents.
(As an aside, I find it nice that at least the village of Bohunk doesn’t refer to its 3rd last dogcatcher vote victor as Dogcatcher Jones; he just reverts to being Mr. Jones. Too bad that whole country looks so juvenile when it comes to the most glorious political position there.)
More seriously, and to get to the point of my anti-hagiographic remark in this internationally excellent non-blog, we notice that there is much in the news lately about dictator-ordered assassinations in other countries. I doubt H W ever did that, nor was he a dictator of course.
But H W headed the CIA in the year 1976. Pinochet was the murderous dictator of Chile at the time, having been essentially installed by the US, and having his predecessor murdered. ‘The’ opposition leader was Letelier, living in the US. Now from wiki, I can’t be sure of accuracy, and maybe someone else here knows the history better, and differently—but:
‘ According to John Dinges, author of The Condor Years (The New Press 2003), documents released in 2015 revealed a CIA report dated April 28, 1978 that showed the agency by then had knowledge that Pinochet ordered the murders.[21] The report stated “Contreras told a confidant he authorized the assassination of Letelier on orders from Pinochet.”[21] ….
According to Dinges, documents released in 1999 and 2000 establish that “the CIA had inside intelligence about the assassination alliance AT LEAST TWO MONTHS BEFORE Letelier was killed, but failed to act to stop the plans.” The intelligence was about Condor’s plans to kill prominent exiles outside of Latin America, but did not specify Letelier was the target. It also knew about an Uruguayan attempt to kill U.S. Congressman Edward Koch, which then-CIA director George H.W. Bush warned him about only after Orlando Letelier’s murder [3] . ’
Were the four assassins simply allowed into the US with knowledge at some level in the CIA? …even with their boss, George H. W. Bush, knowing?—even the president, Ford, at the time?
The mass psychology in US during a former president’s funeral period is not entirely dissimilar to that which a large portion of celebrity-mongers exhibit all the time.
It’s not my psychology.
George H. W. was better than most, but that’s not saying much.
Love this comment!
A few more euphemisms for you. . . .
Dirt Nap
for Jerry Coyne
I sure won’t be palaverous
or given to greed or avarice
when I’m cadaverous.
No more sin or sex or lust,
nothing left to be discussed
when I’ve bit the dust.
Won’t matter how well I’m attired,
or what I once thought was required,
when I’ve expired.
Won’t worry about growing old,
or clutter or dirt or dust or mold,
when I’m stone cold.
And there’ll be no cause for alarm.
I won’t need any good-luck charm
when I’ve bought the farm.
Nothing will matter in the least,
just hope my friends will hold a feast
when I’m deceased.
I’ll be the unknown addressee.
I’ll be out of my misery,
and R.I.P.
Wow! Thank you! This is a keeper! (Got a smile on my face.)
Yea, but isn’t there an evolutionary benefit to believing that life doesn’t end when you take your last breath?
It depends who you ask – it isn’t decided. If we adjust your question to “is there an evolutionary benefit to religious belief” then we have two broad hypotheses:
Religious beliefs & practises…
[1] …evolved due to natural selection & they are an adaptation.
[2] …emerged as by-products of other adaptive traits. [Gould’s spandrels]
There is a suggestion by Richard Dawkins that religion is a memetic mind virus – which broadly fits part of Daniel Dennett’s thesis too, but I think those sorts of ideas probably [I’m unsure] fit into one or other of the above two options.
At the moment I favour [2], but for bad reasons such as I don’t want to believe that religion can’t be killed stone dead. For ever.
Perhaps for our early ancestors, the shortness and brutality of life led them to develop “theories” for why things are so crappy, by positing a future life where things will be made right, or will at least be better, and that in turn gave them the hope to keep on going in this life. Otherwise, the more advanced primates may have died off by mass suicide.
Archaic humans [I’m including Neanderthals] are the only species known to bury [or inter in caves] their dead. Also to decorate the corpses & provide with grave goods [pets, tools etc]. That evidence ONLY takes us back 100k years I think. That’s the only ancient evidence we have of religious belief/practises in any animal. More recently we have stone structures [dolmans, henges] that might be in part religious, but these things are very recent – less than 6k years.
Homo sapiens [anatomically modern humans] emerged close to 200k-300k years ago & they carried on a long time before caring for their dead in ways that have been preserved to our day. As far as we know they were not jumping off cliffs in despair. I would also be surprised if they were bothered by the shortness & brutality of life, which is I suspect an outdated misconception about the hunter/gatherer lifestyle.
It was religion & agriculture that enabled the hierarchical style of ‘civilisation’ that led to such horrors as Victorian masses crammed in their hovels & breathing industrial air – surely they had it much worse & lived with a horrific death rate among new born & toddlers?
I doubt that ‘religion’ this has any DIRECT evolutionary advantage [1. above] – I favour that religious belief is just one cultural result [of a few cultural results] of our pattern/agency-seeking nature & it is that which has evolved in us & has always been present in humans [2. above].
Does religion console a mum who has witnessed the death of her beloved baby? I dunno – the religious are as broken in grief in my experience. Just my opinion.
I don’t think so. Our instinct is to avoid death as long as possible. Belief in eternal life implies death shouldn’t matter. If we really believed that, we wouldn’t be so death averse. Death is so horrible many even can’t talk about it, yet the faithists think it is a gate to heaven.
As far as euphemisms go, I couldn’t help but think of this Johnny Carson skit from the Tonight Show. Please excuse the video quality, as it’s clearly taken from an old VHS machine with bad tracking.
That has to be the. funniest. thing. I’ve heard about death since I don’t know when. When I turn up my toes and am pushing up daisies I want this video played!
I don’t say “passed”. I say “die”. And I use the noun “death”. (I’ve been heard to say “croaked”, too, actually…)
Since euphemisms are so fashionable these days I have to say I feel a bit weird being often the only one who said, “She died.”
Actually I’m not always the only one. It hasn’t really been all that long that I got an email from my friend to tell me that our mutual friend had died. Died. Joan died. That’s what she went and did and that’s what my friend wrote in the email.
And I appreciated the plain unadorned language. Joan is dead, died the afternoon before the day I was going to drive up to Ithaca and visit with them. We had plans, were going to get together again. Dead as a smelt, as an old friend from Ohio used to say.
Yes, hilarious video! Is that Johnny’s real hair, or is it an undertakerish wig?
Since the subject has come up, I can’t help linking Tony Robinson’s Eulogy to What’s-his-name:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2CAQMr2Yqfw
cr
“Passed” and “passed away” have long been phrases that bug me. They are however shorter than “shuffled off this mortal coil and joined the choir invisible” and somehow “he’s bleedin’ snuffed it” seems a bit harsh. Especially when it’s not a parrot 🙂
Re civility, GHWB was, in my opinion anyhow, probably the only principled Republican president to have served in my memory (Nixon is the first one I can remember). Of course, there are probably two Democrats (Carter and Obama) that I view positively, so I’m not sure the difference is meaningful. I do agree that speaking I’ll of the recently dead without very good cause is not productive. Better to remain silent.
Gerald Ford? I thought he was one of the most decent men to be president.
I have come to believe that the English language is ill equipped to articulate feelings about death, especially grief. I sympathize to a degree with those who intend to soften the harsh reality of losing a person in life (did I do it there?), though I also am not keen on ‘passed’ sans ‘on’.
–
GHWB has a good run, 94 long years. I agree that he was fundamentally decent, while also paving the way for the leaders we currently have. I don’t think he could have realized what his legacy would be like.
US presidents can order the usage of chemical warfare on civilians and burn them alive with flaming goo, and the US public still loves them because of their great hair.
The purpose of being nice to a deceased person is respecting the grief of their loved ones. But historical people are a different matter. Their bad deeds should not go unmentioned.
I agree that wishing someone ill, or vindictive smearing aren’t helpful. But factually pointing out what they did is perhaps motivation for one office holder to do better, just a little.
Should we some day lie about Trump, and focus on the great things he did? (I come up blank what that could be, maybe that he’s a rare president who only started a trade war so far?)
Here is Noam Chomsky frisking a Bush speech on the Iraq war.
Here’s a USA death euphemism map [should enlarge if clicked]. Note there’s a large “DIED” constituency heading west from Prof. Coyne’s gaf & it has swallowed Wisconsin, Illinois leaped the Mississippi & hit the two Dakotas & Nebraska:
I kinda like “slipped away”.
When I “go” I want somebody to say, “he’s slip slidin’ away”.
“Besides all my friends who are eating kale and quinoa to stave off the Reaper as long as possible…”
If I have to eat quinoa and kale to live longer, no thank you.
I’ll have a porterhouse please.
I don’t know id they will live longer, but it will seem longer.
Oh, look at that, the “particularly noxious specimen” is from PZ Myers’ site. I’m shocked. Shocked, I say!
Also, it’s hilarious how PZ ensures that his comments sections never have a single comment that disagrees with him. He can’t stand even the slightest divergence in thought from his own. What an egomaniac.
I think euphemisms like “he passed” or “we lost” so-and-so is alright in some places, like at a funeral or memorial at which close family attend who are struggling with the loss. But in a wider context, euphemisms are cringe-worthy.
I am sorry that your husband died, Marge.
Sounds pretty cold. Almost anything us better.
I usually stop at I’m sorry, and try to look sympathetic.
Damn, PZ, I’m not a strict de mortuis nihil nisi bonum kinda guy — I see no problem in criticizing the recently dead the same way one would have done while they were still alive — but what’s the purpose of such vicious sniping?
As for the use of “passing” — I’m never sure how much these euphemisms represent squeamishness over death’s stark reality, and how much is a stab at elegant variation.
Have you ever known PZ to be anything but as nasty as possible to anyone people who disagree with him? Apparently, this nastiness extends even to those who have just died.
Yeah, actually I did. Maybe about a decade or so ago — back when he was attending screenings of Expelled with Richard Dawkins and swapping feline vs. cephalopod quips with our host. Then, seemingly all of a sudden, the worm turned, and PZ transmogrified into this nasty piece of work he remains today.
“Passed” irritates me, too, quite aside from the euphemism aspect. Passed what? (as PCC asked). Kidney stones? Slow traffic? Exams? The parcel?
Maybe it’s a case of rose-tinted spectacles, but I could never muster as much animosity towards Bush senior as I could towards Dubya. (And the antipathy to Dubya was, of course, his idiocy in Iraq which you can put down muchly to the evil bastards who ran him).
cr