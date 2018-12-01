Saturday: Hili dialogue

The News of the Day: President George H. W. Bush died in Houston yesterday at age 94. He was one of the rare presidents that not only gave birth to another President, but also was not re-elected after one term in office, and the first Vice-President to be elected as President since 1836. I didn’t know he had Parkinson’s disease, which is probably what did him in, but it seems like just yesterday he was jumping out of airplanes. Well, he was a better President than his son. Here’s what he did four years ago:

And here’s the letter Bush left in the Oval Office for his successor Bill Clinton:

Back to the regular posting. It’s December!: Saturday, December 1, 2018, and the month in which winter begins. Fortunately, I’ll be in Hawaii for several weeks starting at the end of the month. It’s National Fried Pie Day, but you’re likely to find those treats only in the American South. It’s also National Pear Month, National Fruitcake Month, and National Eggnog Month. (Of these, only pears are worth consuming.) It’s also World AIDS Day, devoted to raising awareness of this disease.

On this day in 1824, we had the first case of a President elected while losing the popular vote. In an election involving four candidates, Andrew Jackson won the most votes, but nobody got a majority, ergo the House of Representatives voted to decide who would be President. The winner was John Quincy Adams. On December 1, 1862, Lincoln gave his State of the Union Address, affirming that slavery must end—something he’d proclaimed ten weeks before in his Emancipation Proclamation.

On December 1, 1913, the Ford Motor Company introduced their moving assembly line. Exactly six years later, Lady Astor became the first woman Member of Parliament to be seated in the House of Commons.

More civil rights: it was on this day in 1955 that Rosa Parks refused to give up her bus seat to a white man, got arrested for violating segregation laws, and thus inspired the Montgomery, Alabama bus boycott: a bellwether of the Civil Rights Movement. On this day in 1969—and I remember it well—America held its first draft lottery since World War II. We were all sitting around watching it in the dorm, and the third ball they drew from the container read December 30—my birthday. At that moment I knew I’d be drafted and probably sent to Vietnam. But I had a strong record of antiwar work and eventually got my I-O (conscientious objector) status from the Newport News draft board. I worked in a hospital as my “alternative service” for 13 months before, realizing I had been drafted illegally (nobody was drafted into the military that year), I brought suit against the government with the help of the ACLU, won, and was released along with about 2,500 other men.

There were two plane crashes on this day in 1974: TWA Flight 514 crashed near Dulles Airport in Washington, D.C., killing all 92 aboard. On the same day, Northwest Airlines Flight 6231 (another Boeing 727) crashed near JFK Airport, killing all aboard, but the plane was empty save three crew members. Finally, it was on this day in 1990 that the UK and France sections of the Channel tunnel met under the sea. Yay!

Notables born on this day include Marie (Madame) Tussaud (1761), Georgy Zhukov (1896), Lou Rawls (1933), Woody Allen (1935), Richard Pryor (1940), Bette Midler (1945), Pablo Escobar (1949), and the great Sarah Silverman (1970).

Those who died on this day include George Everest (1866), Aleister Crowley and G. H. Hardy (both 1947), geneticist J.B.S. Haldane (1964), David Ben-Gurion (1973), James Baldwin (1987), Alvin Ailey (1989), and Stéphane Grappelli (1997). Here’s a rare live video of Grappelli and his guitar-playing pal Django Reinhardt, the swingingest guitar/violin duo ever, playing with the Quintette du Hot Club de France. Note that Reinhardt, because of a childhood accident, could use only the thumb and two fingers on his fret hand.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has a serious question about extraterrestrial life:

Hili: Is it possible that in the whole Universe cats exist only on Earth? A: It’s likely. Hili: How can we check it? A; We have to listen out for meowing coming from afar.

In Polish:

A Happy Owliday tweet from reader Barry, who sent four tweets:

Also from Barry; who knew a plastic spoon could give such pleasure to a bird?

How to spoon a cute birb. 🐥 pic.twitter.com/4Dxu3IkRDi — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 30, 2018

Jerk cat:

Friendly high-fiving cat:

Tweets from Matthew. Friendly people help a mole (I love moles and can’t bear to see people kill them):

Here at ⁦@FloridaMuseum⁩ we help moles cross the road and find a safe place to burrow. pic.twitter.com/tXf53OneTx — Verity Mathis (@mammalgirl) November 21, 2018

Yep, the ontology argument is bonkers, but people still think there’s something to it. If you don’t know it, read about it here:

Alright guys, it was a good joke for like a thousand years, but let's all stop pretending that the ontology argument isn't totally stupid. — Existential Comics (@existentialcoms) November 21, 2018

Why isn’t this guy afraid? And why aren’t the fish afraid?

Tweets from Grania. The first one shows the huge pre-Christmas scrum at holiday sales in Britain. I bet it’s even less crowded in Canada!

The carnage of #BlackFriday has reached the British high street. pic.twitter.com/2kAJGCwaBQ — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) November 23, 2018

Be sure to look at the link:

Carbon nanotube muscle is so light it floats, but it can run motors & lift impressive amounts of weight https://t.co/piaPlQE51w pic.twitter.com/HtepyI1Xrk — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 22, 2018

Cuddly kitten wants cuddles:

This looks like the perfect spot for me. pic.twitter.com/kwsbJGGY2p — Nate Kraemer (@ViRaLvIdS1234) November 22, 2018

And a tweet from the fake DPRK news feed:

Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un refuses to meet with blood soaked Saudi monarch Mohammad Bin Salman, citing illegal foreign assassinations. — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) November 30, 2018

