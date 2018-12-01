Readers’ wildlife photos

Today we have some photos by reader Joe Dickinson, who says “Here are a few photos from Paceco Pond in Marin County, CA.” His captions are indented:

First, sunrise over the pond.

Tule fog on a field adjacent to the pond also caught nice light from the sunrise.  For those who know the area, I believe that is Mt. Diablo in the background.

The lighting makes identification tricky, but I believe these are coots (Fulica americana).

A mute swan (Cygnus olor, introduced from Europe) seemed to be sleeping with its head tucked under a wing when I spotted, it but proceeded to go through a picturesque sequence of stretching and preening in the nice morning light.

  1. Randall Schenck
    Some great photos. The swan is an amazing bird.

  2. Merilee
    The swan photos are especially beautiful.

  3. ThyroidPlanet
    Beautiful

    ASCII text just doesn’t capture my reaction here…

  4. rickflick
    The coots are a familiar sight here on the Snake River too. They are the most abundant and widespread rail in North America.

    https://birdsna.org/Species-Account/bna/species/y00475/introduction

  5. darwinwins
    Lovely pictures. Thanks.

  6. Jenny Haniver
    All beautiful and soothing to look at on this dripping gray day in Berkeley.

  7. Liz
    I love the mute swan pictures. Beautiful.

