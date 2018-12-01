Today we have some photos by reader Joe Dickinson, who says “Here are a few photos from Paceco Pond in Marin County, CA.” His captions are indented:

First, sunrise over the pond.

Tule fog on a field adjacent to the pond also caught nice light from the sunrise. For those who know the area, I believe that is Mt. Diablo in the background.

The lighting makes identification tricky, but I believe these are coots (Fulica americana).

A mute swan (Cygnus olor, introduced from Europe) seemed to be sleeping with its head tucked under a wing when I spotted, it but proceeded to go through a picturesque sequence of stretching and preening in the nice morning light.