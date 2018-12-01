Caturday felid trifecta: Cat flaps vs fat cats, cat exhibit at the British Library, 8-cub litter of cheetahs turns one year old—and lagniappe

I’m off to Costco to buy a gallon of dishwashing soap (that’s the only way they sell it!). While I’m fighting my way through the bargain hunters, please enjoy this selection of Caturday felids, with lagniappe.

I’m not big on fat-shaming cats, but who won’t laugh when they see Cats of Size struggling to get through their catflaps?

***********

If you’re in England and an ailurophile, you’ll certainly want to go to the British Library, which has an exhibit of literary cats, “Cats on the Page” going until March 17 of next year. (How can you miss?—it’s free!). Here’s their short ad:

Theo’s staff has promised to go and give us a report.

Smithsonian.com has a longer article on the exhibit, describing some of its wonders:

Titled Cats on the Page, the new show features relics that span from the 16th century to the modern era. Perhaps unsurprisingly, many of the works on display originate from children’s literature. There are, for instance, illustrations of Cat in the Hat, Mog (the feline protagonist of a beloved series by Judith Kerr) and a rendering of Beatrix Potter’s Kitty-in-Boots by Quentin Blake, the British artist best known for illustrating the books of Roald Dahl. One of the highlights of the exhibition is Lewis Carroll’s personal copy of the third edition of Through the Looking-Glass and What Alice Found There, in which the author scrawled his displeasure at a drawing of Alice holding her pet kitten. “Much over printed,” Carroll fumed. “Very bad.” According to Brown, Carroll was so angered by what he saw as the poor quality of the printing that he demanded his publisher destroy all 940 copies of the edition that it still held. (The publisher, mercifully, did not heed his orders.) The works of T.S. Eliot also feature prominently in the exhibition—the show is, in fact, timed to overlap with the 80th anniversary of his whimsical poetry collection Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, according to Ailis Brennan of the Evening Standard. . . . Not all of the items on view, however, are quite so fuzzy in nature. Visitors can see a late 16th century pamphlet describing the alleged misdeeds of four women accused of witchcraft. A woodcut illustration in the pamphlet depicts a black cat purported to be one of the witches’ “familiars”—wicked spirits that took the form of animals and fed on the witches’ blood. “The range in which [cats] have been used is just astonishing,” Alison Bailey, lead curator of the exhibition, tells Brown. In a statement, Bailey notes that the show was able to feature only some “of the hundreds of paws prowling the pages of [the British Library’s] books and manuscripts.”

Here’s one item displayed on the Smithsonian site. Look at the bad kitty getting its ear pulled!

And, from a Guardian article on the exhibit:

It is an apparently sweet illustration of Alice holding her black kitten Kitty before going though the mirror but it absolutely infuriated the writer Lewis Carroll. “Much over-printed … very bad,” is his testy, underlined scribble. Carroll’s Trump-like anger at the printing of his book Through the Looking-Glass and what Alice Found There is revealed in a new exhibition opening at the British Library which explores and celebrates cats in literature. On display for the first time is a rare book recently acquired by the library: Carroll’s own copy of the third edition, one of only three known to exist Carroll took delivery of the book on 21 November 1893 and was enraged at what he saw as poor-quality printing. He went though it marking up the pages which angered him most, including the illustration with Dinah’s black kitten. He also wrote in the copy and later his diary “the pictures [were] so badly printed that the books are not worth anything”. Carroll was so incensed that he instructed his publisher, Macmillan, to destroy all 940 copies of the print run still held. Public announcements were hurriedly placed in the Times and the Daily News requesting the return of 60 copies which had already been sent out and the writer demanded “no more Wonderlands are to be printed … till I give permission”. Fortunately, the copies were not destroyed. By December Carroll had calmed down and decided they should be “presented for the use of Mechanics’ Institutes, Reading Rooms, etc”. Only three are known to have survived.

Here’s the rarity, with this picture captioned, “The page that annoyed Lewis Carroll.”

***********

Finally, a year ago—on November 26, 2017—the cheetah Bingwa (Acinonyx jubatus) at the Saint Louis Zoo gave birth to EIGHT cubs (the dad was named Jason). Now that they’re one, and have just begun, the Zoo has put out a video showing their birth and growth. Eight cubs is a HUGE litter! (The average number is three to five.) Since females can give birth every 17 to 20 months, this shows that the mortality of young cheetahs must be enormous. But these ones are safe, though in captivity.

I get the sense that these fast-running cats really want more space.

Lagniappe: Reader Greg found some nice cat art. He explains:

If reading WEIT on a daily basis has done anything for me, it’s raised my awareness of cats in art. I definitely noticed this cat in the Oklahoma City Museum of Art last week, but I only had my iPhone with me instead of a real camera. The placard states the title of the piece is “Dante and Beatrice II: The Wedding Feast”. The work was designed by Florence Jane Camm (1874-1960) for T. W. Camm & Co. (Smethwick, Birmingham) in 1910. It was part of a three-piece set commissioned for the English House at the International Exhibition of Modern Decorative Art in Turin. The piece includes stained, painted, and leaded glass.

See the tabby? Here it is!

h/t: Tom, Michael