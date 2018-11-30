Lion attacked by hyenas but saved by pal

This segment from Attenborough’s BBC Earth was put up November 26 and already has over two million views. A young male lion is attacked by over twenty hyenas, and has a tough go of it, but in the end is saved by the appearance of his pal Tatu.
Listen to those hyenas laugh! Nasty creatures, they are.
That is great stuff. Hard to watch.
Those look like spotted hyenas – they have their own problems. I’m sure we’d all get grumpy if we shared their reproductive physiology!
The BBC series is currently being broadcast under the title ‘Dynasties’. A different animal each time. The latest was a lion family.
You took the words out of my typing fingers!
“Gotcha back, bro.”
“Not a minute too soon, bro. “
Incredible clip. It’s clearly assembled and edited, partially, from material out of the narrative, but not the less for that. A beautiful story well told.
If only Scar had a better relationship with the lionesses there at the end of Lion King, he might have survived. It’s hard to survive in this world without friends..
I vaguely remember a British TV comedy series about hyenas. I think it was called Carrion Laughing.