Lion attacked by hyenas but saved by pal

This segment from Attenborough’s BBC Earth was put up November 26 and already has over two million views. A young male lion is attacked by over twenty hyenas, and has a tough go of it, but in the end is saved by the appearance of his pal Tatu.

Listen to those hyenas laugh! Nasty creatures, they are.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on November 30, 2018 at 3:00 pm and filed under animal behavior, felids. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

9 Comments

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted November 30, 2018 at 3:06 pm | Permalink

    That is great stuff. Hard to watch.

    Reply
  2. Simon Hayward
    Posted November 30, 2018 at 3:08 pm | Permalink

    Those look like spotted hyenas – they have their own problems. I’m sure we’d all get grumpy if we shared their reproductive physiology!

    Reply
  3. Frank Bath
    Posted November 30, 2018 at 3:18 pm | Permalink

    The BBC series is currently being broadcast under the title ‘Dynasties’. A different animal each time. The latest was a lion family.

    Reply
  4. Ken Kukec
    Posted November 30, 2018 at 3:24 pm | Permalink

    “Gotcha back, bro.”

    Reply
    • W.T. Effingham
      Posted November 30, 2018 at 3:52 pm | Permalink

      “Not a minute too soon, bro. “

      Reply
  5. Stephen Barnard
    Posted November 30, 2018 at 4:02 pm | Permalink

    Incredible clip. It’s clearly assembled and edited, partially, from material out of the narrative, but not the less for that. A beautiful story well told.

    Reply
  6. Lee
    Posted November 30, 2018 at 4:03 pm | Permalink

    If only Scar had a better relationship with the lionesses there at the end of Lion King, he might have survived. It’s hard to survive in this world without friends..

    Reply
  7. grasshopper
    Posted November 30, 2018 at 4:06 pm | Permalink

    I vaguely remember a British TV comedy series about hyenas. I think it was called Carrion Laughing.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: