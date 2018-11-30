I had another dream. . . and some biology

For some reason I’ve remembered my dreams recently, though I usually forget them by morning. This is a short one from last night.

For some reason I was confined in a cold jail cell, and the cell’s heater was simply a series of heated squiggly tubes, like a television antenna, resting on a stand. The heater didn’t work well, and when I asked the jailer why it wasn’t working, he provided me with—and explained—a diagram of how a duck’s legs remain warm in cold water through the anatomical and physical process of countercurrent distribution.

That’s all, except the diagram and the amazing way a duck keeps its legs warm has absolutely nothing to do with the poor heat radiation of a thin, heated tube in a cell. But of course it was just a dream.

But here’s a chance to learn how ducks keep their naked legs and feet from freezing in chilly water. The explanation of countercurrent distribution comes from here.

Ducks, as well as many other birds, have a counter-current heat exchange system between the arteries and veins in their legs. Warm arterial blood flowing to the feet passes close to cold venous blood returning from the feet. The arterial blood warms up the venous blood, dropping in temperature as it does so. This means that the blood that flows through the feet is relatively cool. This keeps the feet supplied with just enough blood to provide tissues with food and oxygen, and just warm enough to avoid frostbite. But by limiting the temperature difference between the feet and the ice, heat loss is greatly reduced. Scientists who measured it calculated that Mallards lost only about 5% of their body heat through their feet at 0o C (32o F). To put this in perspective, the rest of the duck is covered with feathers and in contact only with air, not ice, but because the body is relatively hot, 95% of the heat loss is from the head and body. Meanwhile, the cool feet sit on ice and give up very little heat. More Info: In the diagram [below], without counter-current heat exchange, warm blood makes it all the way to the foot. This keeps the feet considerably warmer than the ice the duck is standing on. Remember that heat flow is roughly proportional to the temperature difference. With a large temperature difference, there is a large flow of heat from the foot to the ice.

In the second diagram [below], you’ll see that multiple branches of the artery are in close contact with branches of the vein. This intertwining of arteries and veins is called retia (singular – rete tibiotarsale). Because heat flows from the arterial blood to the venous blood, the arterial blood becomes colder and the venous blood becomes warmer. Less warm blood gets to the foot, keeping the foot cold and reducing the temperature difference between the foot and the ice. This reduces the flow of heat from the duck to the ice.

That’s today’s biology lesson.