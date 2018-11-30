How does he know?

When Justin Welby gives me evidence that there is a God, then I’ll start listening to how he knows God’s gender.
Click on the screenshot to see the fun:
At any rate, Anglicans had better replace “He” in the Bible with “They”.
Thor told him in a dream like the previous dream you had the other night.
XXY?
XYHVH!
At any rate, Anglicans had replaced “He” in the Bible with “They”.
That’s timely, since He is currently in deep doo-doo for messing around with CRISPR.
He pulled down its genes?
(Isn’t that the punchline to an old fruit-fly biologist’s joke?)
So Anglicans are polytheists now?
I consider Christianity a polytheistic religion. The Holy Trinity, the old Three-in-One, three persons, one god, so, presto-changeo, we’re monotheists — what semantic and theological hoo-haw. Christianity wants the dubious benefits of both, but the ‘primitive’ polytheism must be subsumed under this Trinity stuff. Once the ancient Israelites gave up worshipping their Baals and their Ashtoreths on the hills or wherever, they became monotheists; and Islam is a monotheistic religion Sura 112: Kull- who-allahu wahad, allahu samad. a bad attempt at transliteration here, but from the Koran “1 Qul huwa Allahu ahad 2 Allah hu samad
3 Lam yalid wa lam yulad4 Wa lam yakun lahu kufuwan ahad.”
“Say: He is Allah, the One and Only!
Allah, the Eternal, Absolute;
He begetteth not, nor is He begotten.
And there is none like unto Him.”
Yaweh won the battle of the gods and goddesses for the Israelites; Allah won the battle of the three separate deities worshipped at Mecca, the other two were female, allat and al uzza.
Very good, Ken, I didn’t know that one. The classic Drosophila joke among geneticists is this:
Time flies like and arrow
Fruit flies like a banana.
I agree, he is nothing!
I’m with you. My first thought was “such a bland statement.” It just says “God is not male and God is not female.” God is not a hippopotamus, either.
But shouldn’t Arch have used “nor”?
Either way, god is merely a parental figure, keeping one in a state of childhood.
As Freud said: “The idea of god was not a lie, but a device of the unconscious which needed to be decoded by psychology. A personal god was nothing more than an exalted father-figure. Desire for such a deity sprang from infantile yearnings for a powerful, protective father; for justice and fairness and for life to go on forever. God is simply a projection of these desires, feared and worshipped by human beings out of an abiding sense of helplessness. Religion belonged to the infancy of the human race…”
I really like the perspective and insights John C. Wathey has on this:
http://www.pointofinquiry.org/religious_belief_naturally_selected_-_with_john_c._wathey/
So we are suppose to think a female had anything to do with that old testament. It’s about like saying g*d could be gay.
Of course G*d is “neither male or female” – s/he doesn’t exist!
Bimodal God.
This seems part of an attempt to modernize Christianity in order to make it more appealing. If they take their project very far, it should be an endless source of humor in the coming years. Was Jesus also neither male or female? If so, what do they do with all the statues and paintings?