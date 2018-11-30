Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s the last day of the month: November 30, 2018, and I can eat again! Right now I’m nomming two pieces of toast with butter and the world’s best jam: Wilkin & Sons Tiptree “Little Scarlet” Strawberry Preserves. After that I’ll tuck into a huge latte. It’s National Mousse Day, which is National Mouse day for cats. It’s also Regina Mundi Day, celebrating a South African church that was important in the anti-apartheid movement.

Another scanty day in history. On November 30, 1803, the Spanish officially gave the Louisiana Territory to the French who, just 20 days later, sold the same land to the U.S. as the “Louisiana Territory”. The French price to America was a pittance: 828,000 square miles for just sixty-eight million francs ($15 million at the time)—just $18 per square mile.

On this day in 1872, the world’s first international soccer game took place between Scotland and England. It was played at Hamilton Crescent in Glasgow and ended in a 0-0 draw. On November 30, 1936, the famous Crystal Palace in London was destroyed by a fire that started in the women’s cloakroom. On this day in 1947, according to Wikipedia, “Civil War in Mandatory Palestine begins, leading up to the creation of the state of Israel.” Who knows how things would have turned out if the territory had been Optional Palestine?

Here’s a strange tale of a human struck by an extraterrestrial object. Again from Wikipedia, on November 30, 1954, “In Sylacauga, Alabama, United States, the Hodges meteorite crashes through a roof and hits a woman taking an afternoon nap; this is the only documented case in the Western Hemisphere of a human being hit by a rock from space. The 34-year-old woman was badly bruised on one side of her body, but was able to walk.”

Here’s the meteorite, the hole and the victim, Ann Hodges (all from National Geographic‘s story):

Finally, on this day in 1982, Michael Jackson released the album Thriller, which remains the best-selling album in history. My favorite song on that album is “Human Nature.” Here’s Jackson performing it “live” (not sure if there’s any lip-synching) at Wembley in 1988:

Notables born on this day include Andrea Palladio (1508), Philip Sidney (1554), Jonathan Swift (1667), Mark Twain (1835), Winston Churchill (1874), Gordon Parks (1912), Efrem Zimbalist, Jr. (1918), Dick Clark (1929), Abbie Hoffman (1936), and David Mamet (1947). Mamet is the only one still alive.

Those who died on November 30 include Oscar Wilde (1900), Zeppo Marx (1979; real name Herbert Manfred Marx), Tiny Tim (1996), and Jim Nabors (last year).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili wants a portrait of herself:

Hili: Print it out, please. A: What? Hili: What do you mean “what”? Me, when I’m washing myself while sitting on the printer.

In Polish:

Hili: Proszę to wydrukować.

Ja: Co?

Hili: Jak to co? Mnie jak myję się na drukarce.

Reader Nilou reports that the Central Park Mandarin duck is taking breaks in, of all places, New Jersey! He’s slumming!

Big news on the MANDARIN DUCK'S past! Ashley Hernandez found him on Woodcliff Lake in 80th Street Park, North Bergen, NJ on October 19, a week after his initial Central Park appearance. Same zip-ties on right leg. Video by 📷@BrandukoM pic.twitter.com/7DBLZLOH84 — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) November 26, 2018

Three tweets found by reader Tom from this collection. The first one is way creepy:

I literally cannot stop thinking about this pic.twitter.com/ZseUD3kGi6 — roxanne (@roxgranat) November 14, 2018

Rat + slice of bread = Kangaroo rat:

Remember the roadrunner?

Why did the last cat run like it was in a cartoon 😂 pic.twitter.com/T0N6nL4K8c — Peter (@OkigboXL) November 21, 2018

Tweets from Grania. This one she calls “Grim but amazing footage”:

Removing a bullet lodged against the ascending aorta. Luck kept this patient from dying. Lack of reasonable gun laws resulted in his/her shooting in the first place. #ThisIsMyLane pic.twitter.com/roMs9vFoo8 — Babak Sarani (@saranimd) November 28, 2018

Cat vs. ostriches (cat loses):

Look at that shock wave! Mt. Tavurvur is in Papua New Guinea.

The spectacular explosion of Mount Tavurvur on August 29th, 2014. Bonus: the impressive visible and audible shockwave https://t.co/pOGIAAYyeM pic.twitter.com/UCVLCsK3xe — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 28, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. The first one is amazing:

Stunning: Resonance from a violin bow creates beautiful geometric images on a surface. pic.twitter.com/nRXyu3CWYs — Scientists for EU (@Scientists4EU) November 29, 2018

I believe this adorable creature is a sugar glider:

The way he jumps pic.twitter.com/tyUboPqHp1 — viral viral (@xxlfunny1) November 27, 2018

Why do these obese cavies do this?

The floor is lava 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6XdOsBjW2A — The Dodo (@dodo) November 27, 2018

Even if a cat did write this, it’s right!

Did a cat write this https://t.co/ygkVh50UEi — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) November 27, 2018