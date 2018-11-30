Feynman memorabilia for auction, including his Nobel Prize! (Also, Darwiniana and Einstein’s palm print)

This is sad, and I’m not sure why Richard Feynman’s papers and even his Nobel Prize medal are up for auction rather than going to a museum or an archive (does the family need money?). But if you want some Feynmania, Sotheby’s auction house can accommodate you. You have to have a lot of dosh, of course. The auction site is below, and I’ll put up some selected items with their estimates. (The sale, by the way, started at 10 a.m. eastern time in New York, and you can watch live by going to the site):
There’s a lot more, too.
A cool million for the Prize medal!
Some other cool stuff. You want an Enigma machine?
Anything about Einstein with his signature is worth a ton! Especially his BIBLE!
And over here, you can even get Einstein’s handprint! Why isn’t this worth more than his autograph?
Finally, maybe some rich reader would like to give me a Christmas present:
h/t: Amy
Not necessarily. This stuff has real value, and that means that, in our current economy, it should be in the hands of those wealthy enough to afford it. Then maybe they’ll have it put in a museum or archive. How else would we ever know of their public-spirited generosity?
A lot of this stuff won’t make its way into museums or archives, I think.
I suspect Mr. Pidcock is parodying bourgeois noblesse oblige.
I think you are right. As I understand it, stuff that is auctioned off mostly goes to rich people’s personal collections. It is sad really. Some, of course, give the items to museums in their will or loan them to museums.
Damn it. I wish I was super-mega-rich enough to buy Einstein’s autographed manuscript. Or the Enigma machine.
It is a mystery to me why anyone would want a Enigma machine ,hahaha .
I wonder how many were brought back home by allied troops and are sitting gathering dust in attics and basements?
I’ll take one of each, please. Send the bill to Jerry Coyne, professor ceiling cat, emeritus.
I rather hate seeing anything to do with Feynman up for auction – somehow seems disrespectful… maybe some billionaire will buy it and donate to a museum.
“some billionaire” — Trump?!? Seriously however, is this not one for some organ of Government. I would like to think that were Hawking’s acadaemic papers to go on sale the UK Government would step in to purchase on behalf of the Nation as has been done many times so far as art works are concerned.
I’m surprised the topless bar menu is so costly — I thought Feynman had tons of them. So I gather the calculations weren’t just how to split the tips!
I can’t imagine succeeding to a Nobel Prize Medal and not establishing a trust whereunder it may be handed down through the generations with a final destination to a named or appropriate museum in the event of no close relatives (as defined) remaining in existence.
I gather that these things were in the possession of his descendants. Indeed, I can only surmise a dire need of cash to sell off the memorabilia of what possibly is the only Great in that family.
Tim Urban (of ‘The Oatmeal’) succeeded in convincing Elon Musk to finance a Tesla Museum in Tesla’s old workplace.
Let us hope that same happens for Feynman.
I’d rather have Feynman’s topless bar place mat than his Nobel Prize. Feynman rather disdained the pomp and circumstance of the prize.