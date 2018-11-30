CNN op-ed attacks free speech

Free speech is under attack from all directions these days, including from a lot of colleges and now the media, or at least in an op-ed on CNN.
I didn’t know CNN did editorials or op-eds, which shows that I haven’t been paying attention. And of course they have a right to do that, so long as they make clear that it’s one person’s view and not the website’s. But I would have expected better from CNN than this Authoritarian Leftist call for censorship of “hate speech” and other “speech that incites immediate violence,” even when it doesn’t.
Here’s the editorial by Noah Berlatsky, self-identified as a “freelance writer and editor.” (Click on screenshot to see it.)
Berlatsky starts his “Nazi” screed by calling attention to this infamous “Nazi salute” picture taken by a photographer of a bunch of guys attending their high-school senior prom in Baraboo, Wisconsin:
Yes, it looks like the famous Nazi salute, and has been circulated as such by white-supremacist groups all over the place, but are the kids really thinking, “Sieg, heil!” It’s not at all clear. The Internet and the school (which decided not to punish anyone), is outraged, although the photographer says he simply asked people to wave goodbye to their parents (the senior prom, a dance, marks the end of high school). I’m not sure why the photographer would ask a bunch of people to give a Nazi salute, or raise their arms to mimic it, but his explanation is nevertheless somewhat credible, and until we learn that he’s a secret Nazi sympathizer, or that all those boys are being white supremacists, I think we should let this one go.
As CNN reports, the school did let it go:
In a recent letter to parents and the community, Baraboo School District Administrator Lori M. Mueller said the district made the decision after a 10-day review. She said district officials are unclear about some key details surrounding the photograph despite their efforts.
“As previously stated, we cannot know the intentions in the hearts of those who were involved. Moreover, because of students’ First Amendment rights, the district is not in a position to punish the students for their actions,” Mueller said in the letter, which Baraboo School Board of Education President Kevin Vodak shared with CNN.
CNN affiliate WISN previously identified the photographer as Pete Gust. He told the station critics took the photo out of context.
. . . . Gust said he asked the students to wave goodbye to their parents. “There was no Nazi salute,” he said.
Convinced that this was a Nazi salute mistakenly protected by the First Amendment, Berlatsky calls for punishment of all the students, and then issues his real beef: these guys got off because they are white, using the mantra of “it was free speech” (it doesn’t need to be defended that way if it was a wave), while black students wouldn’t get off:
Perhaps Gust was just confused, but the mix of explanations (“it’s free speech”; “they were just waving goodbye”; “who knows what’s in their hearts”) suggests that the issue is less any one principle, and more a general desire to exculpate students. Black students apparently need to be disciplined rigorously and constantly in schools across the US, but white students are good kids who deserve protection, even when (especially when?) they make the sign for white power.
The school could have mandated detention or banned students from school activities for a time. Gust should be reprimanded by the school. The school has said it’s going to put in place “restorative practices,” which is good. But if there’s no sanction of any kind, how seriously will students view those efforts?
And so we get the usual reason for attacking free speech: it disempowers minorities, who are said to be unable to answer it or incapable of their own counter-speech, and free speech can incite hatred and violence (he raises the issue of Heather Heying’s murder in Charlottesville, in which the car-driver is being tried for murder). We already have laws that ban speech if it incites immediate violence, and in Charlottesville that was not the case, as the white supremacist speakers didn’t urge their followers to go out and kill Lefties.
Berlatsky proceeds to make a number of misleading statements, which include the following (I haven’t the heart to repeat my refutations again, but you’ll know them). For example, this is wrong is a lot of different ways:
Speech by white people is often seen as unobjectionable, no matter what its content; who you are is more important than what you say. Defending the speech of white kids doesn’t necessarily protect the speech of marginalized people, just as All Lives Matter in a racist society does not in fact mean that Black Lives Matter. Racism is built on inequality and disproportion; you can’t confront it by pretending that we’re all in this together when we manifestly are not.
In fact, in practice free speech for Nazis is often itself a threat to free speech for everyone else, because Nazis use their freedom to violently suppress their opponents. Giving free speech to fascists to rally can reasonably be expected to curtail the free speech rights of other people, which means that organizations like the ACLU, and judges, need to balance interests, rather than just treating free speech for fascists as in itself increasing free speech.
Berlatsky is using his own free speech to attack the behavior of white people; allowing speech by one group doesn’t endanger the speech of another; and free speech for Nazis, so long as it doesn’t produce “clear and present danger,” doesn’t curtail anybody else’s free speech. We can see this this from the regular counter-demonstrations that occur when Nazis or white supremacists appear, something that happened in Charlottesville. Berlatsky’s objection is that “hate speech” causes physical danger to others and prevents them from speaking. This is not true with the exception of the kind of speech that’s already outlawed. Berlatsky adds that “Fields [Heyer’s killer] used his freedom to make sure that Heather Heyer would never speak again.” That’s bullshit, to put it bluntly. If Fields was free to kill, how come he’s on trial for murder?
Berlatsky then goes off on a tangent about disproportionate punishment of black students. I’m not sure whether that reflects real racism or a difference in school or student behavior, but at any rate it has nothing to do with free speech:
. . . school officials have broad latitude to suppress and punish student speech and expression, on campus and off.
Inevitably, schools use that disciplinary authority disproportionately against marginalized students. Black students in 2013-14 were 15.5% of the US student population, but accounted for almost 39% of suspensions, according to data from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) released this year. Black students were also disproportionately subject to corporal punishment, expulsion, and school-related arrest.
In that context, the Wisconsin school board’s reference to the First Amendment sounds less like a principled stance and more like an excuse. Free-speech rights are important, and school officials are given far too much power to silence their students. But if you truly care about free speech, it’s important to acknowledge the ways in which free speech arguments can be leveraged to protect the powerful while others are silenced.
As usual, the problem is this: who gets to decide which speech to ban? Invariably it’s the person writing the editorial. But until Berlatsky can show me that allowing free speech for one group SILENCES the speech of other groups, I’m sticking with the courts’ construal of the First Amendment.
Pretty much every single sentence of that op ed is either argument by assertion, or a flat-out falsehood.
To me this is just another example of how divided we are. I read some of the articles about the incident. Some of the boys waved, some did not, others did not hear gay ggey were asked to wave. The photographer was surprised by the reaction and claims he only asked them to wave.
I am not sure how to restore trust and respect between divisions. Both sides blame the other. I will probably be called out again for bothism as I have been before.
Eh, there is certainly something to what you are saying. One of the news reports I read included a posting of the pic (by one of the students, I believe) with a caption of something like ‘we even got the black kid to do it!’, which would indicate they were indeed knowing that what they were doing was something offensive to people of color. Other former students of the school had less than glowing reports about their time there (but what HS doesn’t have disenchanted former students?).
Exactly, and this is one the reasons censorship is ultimately undemocratic. In a democracy there is a chance that people you disagree with will be in charge. If you have been restricting speech, they will now restrict the speech they don’t like. The only way to make sure you can prevent that is to make sure you are never out of power, which can’t be done in a democracy. The trouble with that argument, though, is that I think there are a lot of people who would prefer to control the people they don’t like, rather than have to live with them. There has been so much moral equivalence between the US and other regimes that many people (especially but not exclusively on the left) see no value in free institutions, because, people think, they provide no better outcomes than the alternative.
“Who gets to decide which speech to ban ?”
In Switzerland whe have a law against racist and antisemitic speech. It was not decided by an op-ed writer, but by a democratic vote of the population, following a public debate.
I definitely trust a democratic vote of the population regarding core human rights. Nothing could possibly go wrong.
Here in Oxford the local newspaper’s reporting on the outrage around Steve Bannon’s invitation to speak at the Oxford Union. Apparently it could damage Oxford’s reputation for inclusivity and diversity. I’m not sure how banning someone helps the cause of diversity. Not sure if they’ve really thought that one through.
Difficult to understand why CNN would go for this. Anyway it is an article struggling with itself. CNN just went through an experience with freedom of the press after their White House correspondent Jim Acosta had his press pass taken away by Trump. CNN then immediately sued and the press pass was restored. Trump loves to test the boundaries of everything and the first amendment is at the top of his list.
I disagree, it is not difficult at all.