Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s almost December now: we’re at the penultimate day of November, i.e., the 29th of the month in the year of our Ceiling Cat (fleas be upon him), 2018. It’s National Chocolates Day, but I can’t have any as I’m fasting. It’s also the feast day of Our Lady of Beauraing, celebrating five Belgian children who saw visions of Mary in 1932-1933. Why, by the way, is it always Mary who appears in these visions? Why not Jesus, or even God? That alone shows that this is an infectious meme. After all, God did appear to Moses, to Job, and to Abraham.
This is another skimpy day in history. On November 29, 1781, a horrible event took place: the crew of the British slave ship Zong simply threw 133 Africans overboard, killing them because the ship’s water was running low and the owners could claim insurance money (they lost). Here’s J. M. W. Turner’s 1840 painting “The Slave Ship”, inspired by the Zong’s perfidy (click to enlarge):
On this day in 1877, Thomas Edison first demonstrated the phonograph that he’d recently patented. 22 years later, F.C. Barcelona was founded by Catalan, Spanish, and English men. It remains a great team. On November 29, 1929, Admiral Richard Byrd made the first successful flight over the South Pole. On this day in 1967, three months into my first year at college, U.S. Defense Secretary Robert McNamara, beleaguered and unsure of his mission to prosecute the Vietnam war, resigned. Finally, on this day in 1972, or so Wikipedia claims, “Atari release[d] Pong, the first commercially successful video game.” I don’t know from Pong.
Notables born on this day include Amos Bronson Alcott (1799), Christian Doppler (1803), Louisa May Alcott (1832, Bronson’s famous daughter), C. S. Lewis (1898), Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. (1908), Jacques Chirac (1932), Felix Cavaliere (1942), and Rahm Emanuel (1959).
Cavaliere was of course the titular head of the rock group The Young Rascals (also known as The Rascals), and here’s their most famous song: “Groovin“, from 1967. It became a #1 hit for the group. First some background from Wikipedia:
Written by group members Felix Cavaliere and Eddie Brigati and with a lead vocal from Cavaliere, it is a slow, relaxed groove, based on Cavaliere’s newfound interest in Afro-Cuban music. Instrumentation included a conga, a Cuban-influenced bass guitar line from session musician Chuck Rainey, and a harmonica part, performed first for the single version by New York session musician Michael Weinstein, and later for the album version by Gene Cornish.
The result was fairly different from the Rascals’ white soul origins, enough so that Atlantic Records head Jerry Wexler did not want to release “Groovin'”. Cavaliere credits disc jockey Murray the K with intervening to encourage Atlantic to release the song. “To tell you the truth, they didn’t originally like the record because it had no drum on it,” admits Cavaliere. “We had just cut it, and he [Murray the K] came in the studio to say hello. After he heard the song, he said, ‘Man, this is a smash.’ So, when he later heard that Atlantic didn’t want to put it out, he went to see Jerry Wexler and said, ‘Are you crazy? This is a friggin’ No. 1 record.’ He was right, because it eventually became No. 1 for four straight weeks.”
And the song, which you’ll remember if you’re close to my age:
Those who died on this day include Cardinal Thomas Wolsey (1530), Hans Holbein the Younger (1543), Giacomo Puccini (1924), Natalie Wood (1981), Cary Grant (1986), and Jim Nabors (2017).
Holbein, official portraitist of Henry VIII, did a famous painting from life of the king (1537) that was destroyed in a fire in 1698. Copies remain, though; here’s one from around the same time, and below that an original Holbein showing Henry:
An original portrait by Holbein (1534-1536):
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Cyrus are bantering:
Cyrus: Do you think that your shadow is afraid of my shadow?Hili: No, they know each other.
Cyrus: Czy myślisz, że twój cień boi się mojego cienia?
Hili: Nie, one się znają.
A tweet from Heather; both of us would dearly love to be this guy!
Reader Nilou sent a tweet from the Tower of London’s Beefeater “Ravenmaster,” who is shamelessly flogging his new book:
See?
Tweets from Matthew. In the first series he expresses his disapprobation about the Chinese scientist who claims to have genetically engineered two babies using the CRISPR system, removing a gene that makes people susceptible to HIV infection (why would one even want to do that?):
Eric Topol is a well known geneticist and researching physician.
That experiment is really, really wonky, and would be illegal in the U.S. We simply don’t know enough about how to use CRISPR responsibly to justify this kind of manipulation.
More tweets from Matthew. The first one makes a strange claim. How can that bee? The thread after this tweet gives the bizarre solution:
I wonder if someone lost his job over this. . .
Tweets from Grania. The first is the “on” button of a cat:
As Grania says, “This is an outrage.” Truly!
Nothing that Trump says surprises me any more.
I don’t know from Pong.
An example of an idiom that always baffles me… what does it actuallly mean?
Surely it means our host doesn’t play Pong or care about Pong. It was a breakthrough at the time but not that interesting to play.
Poor Jimmy Carter, how he must cringe every time he hears someone refer to that moron as Mr. President. And then the exchange in that last video.
You realize that Trump was talking about aircraft launch catapults, not the power system for the carrier itself.
10 of 11 carriers have steam catapults and … A chief problem for the Ford has been getting the electromagnetic catapults to work.
That’s outrageous!
I do now ,shame on cnn ,there is more than enough stuff out there that proves the snatch snatcher is a thicko .
Trump repeats stuff he hears thinking it will make him sound smart. It doesn’t as he mangles it and, even if he didn’t, we know that it isn’t his area of expertise. (Insert joke here.)
I agree that the mainstream media should leave stuff like this alone. While Trump’s personality quirks as a whole are of interest, drawing attention to this kind of stuff just comes off as petty. It diminishes the stuff that really deserves our outrage.
Been a Young Rascals fan myself since their breakthrough hit, “Good Lovin’.”
Also a fan of “People Got To Be Free,” their blue-eyed soul entry in the civil-rights anthem genre that’s topped by Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions’ “People Get Ready” and, of course, Mr. Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come.”
Happy birthday, Felix Cavaliere!
I was shocked. How could PCC(e) be so wrong? Groovin’ the Rascals best known song? No and yuck. Seriously, what I need, all I really need!! Good lovin’, baby!
Baby please, squeeze me tight.
Now don’t you want your baby to feel alright?
My view of the songs that made the civil rights movement of the 1960.
Prelude – Blowin’ in the Wind. Pops Staples reportedly said – why did it take a white boy to write that song. Well Bob Dylan did propose to Mavis Staples and she turned him down. Then Sam Cooke (who live near the Staples family in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood) covered the song. Still the best version.
Then Cooke came out with A Change is Gonna Come in 1964. Followed by Curtis Mayfield with People Get Ready in 1965. Then Marvin Gaye with What’s Goin On in 1971. Listen to all three (or four including Blowin’) in order.
What am I missing with the statue?
Click or tap to see the full image. …
Thanks, Michael. Wrong name I guess. I was looking for something wrong with the toes, like polydactyl kitties.
OIC.
Problem exists between chair and desk with order form on it.
Does anyone remember learning to program on these or their cousins, and getting your typos back a week later. Very educational.
OMG, Yes! Thems were the days🙀
Back in a week if you were lucky!
In answer to PCC(E)’s parenthetical question, to make the offspring less susceptible to HIV infection.
– Which is something that you can achieve by not indulging sexual activity, but try getting that one to stick with adolescents.
– And of course not having blood or other tissue transplants. I don’t know if this has been proven to be and effective infection route – compared to sex – but since it’s probably how the organism jumped hosts into humans (self-inoculation with tissue during butchery), it remains a valid concern.
– Then there is the attraction that HIV poses as a base organism for weaponising into a biological weapon … well, it seems like a useful starting point to me, particularly if your casus belli is cultural, not economic or political. Neo-fascist religious wingnuts, I’m looking at you!
– I’ve long been told that the proportion of males in South and East Africa who undergo circumcision as adults is significantly increasing since it was shown to have a significant protective effect against HIV infection. When condoms are not easy to get hold of (because they promote “immorality”), and have the textural desirability of a bike inner tube, some people obviously think it is worthwhile.
The father was HIV positive and the mother HIV negative. The claimed justification was that the modification would make the offspring HIV resistant and protect him/her/them from infection from HIV in the fathers sperm sample.
This is highly questionable. There are multiple ways to prevent HIV transmission to the child. For a start, the father could take antivirals that would reduce the HIV count to virtually zero. The sperm cells could be washed before in-vitro fertilization to remove HIV virions.
The Mother could also take antivirals.
The embryo could be screened for HIV before implantation.
Any or all of these measures have a much better chance of preventing HIV transmission compared to an untested crispr.
The offspring requires both copies knocked out for the procedure to be judged a success so in twin 2, at least, there is a wild type allele remaining so she remains unprotected.
I’ve seen some people say that twin 1 is a mosaic but I can’t see that in the data – it looks to me like the experiment succeeded in breaking the reading frame at close to the correct position (one allele has a 4 bp deletion, the other a single nucleotide insertion). The obvious test is to take T cells from the infant and check the CCR5 status – and perform an infectivity assay using HIV virions.
A critical point here is that one twin (twin 2) is clearly a failure of the intended deletion and this would have been known before implantation (so why was this embryo implanted?).
We don’t know what the consequences of the two CCR5 alterations in twin 1 (they are not the same as the delta32 truncation deletion).
It should have been possible to create a cell line from these cells – or to replicate the alteration, prior to implantation.
The reason this was not done seems to be due to an untimely rush to be the first to create crispr babies.
Queries: perhaps Dr Cobb or others know answers … …
To, say, Queen Elizabeth of now, what number of the
“Great – Great – Great ” – handle would
Henry VIII be ? a great, et cetera grandfather –
or a great, et cetera uncle – relative ?
She be some sort of direct, bloodline –
relative of his, not ?
Blue
400 years birthdate to birthdate ; about 25 years per generation, 16 generations, so about great^14-granddaughter.
W h o o o o a ! That, gravelinspector – Aidan, is WOWZA ! So Henry VIII to present – day’s
Queen Elizabeth is a Graat – GrandPAPA 14x earlier
… … d i r e c t l y !
Thank YOU !
Blue
I don’t know about that ,wot about the Dutch and German and Scottish monarchs the UK (haha) have had. But then again all them royals are more inbred than the bad guys in Deliverance .
Elizabeth is no descendant from Henry VIII; he had no (legitimate) grandchildren, but descends from his sister Margaret who married some Scottish king.
Oooo, interestin’, Peter: >that< is exactly
about what I was asking in re "direct" … …
So Henry of then to Elizabeth of now 'ld be
some ~14x – 15x a great – uncle, not ? Wow !
My thanks to you as well.
Blue
I’m definitely not an art historian, but I rapidly parsed that into English as “Made by MichaeL Rysbrack, 1749″. Since John Michael Rysbrack was a Flemish sculptor (b.1694, d.1770), it looks more like an unfamiliar signature convention to me.
I’ve got to admit, the delicate sandal initially made me think it was a sculpture of “MadamoiseLle Rysback,” but the cost of lumps of fracture-free marble rather precludes knocking off a quick “snap” of the sister …
What, I wonder, happens if a sculptor is half-way through their next Laocoön and the block splits … for they get a refund from the quarry? Or a discount on the replacement?
If you click you will get the full picture… much more worthy of the question 🙂
How fortunate that Trump is a very stable genius. Otherwise he would be quite unable to use his phone.