Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s almost December now: we’re at the penultimate day of November, i.e., the 29th of the month in the year of our Ceiling Cat (fleas be upon him), 2018. It’s National Chocolates Day, but I can’t have any as I’m fasting. It’s also the feast day of Our Lady of Beauraing, celebrating five Belgian children who saw visions of Mary in 1932-1933. Why, by the way, is it always Mary who appears in these visions? Why not Jesus, or even God? That alone shows that this is an infectious meme. After all, God did appear to Moses, to Job, and to Abraham.

This is another skimpy day in history. On November 29, 1781, a horrible event took place: the crew of the British slave ship Zong simply threw 133 Africans overboard, killing them because the ship’s water was running low and the owners could claim insurance money (they lost). Here’s J. M. W. Turner’s 1840 painting “The Slave Ship”, inspired by the Zong’s perfidy (click to enlarge):

On this day in 1877, Thomas Edison first demonstrated the phonograph that he’d recently patented. 22 years later, F.C. Barcelona was founded by Catalan, Spanish, and English men. It remains a great team. On November 29, 1929, Admiral Richard Byrd made the first successful flight over the South Pole. On this day in 1967, three months into my first year at college, U.S. Defense Secretary Robert McNamara, beleaguered and unsure of his mission to prosecute the Vietnam war, resigned. Finally, on this day in 1972, or so Wikipedia claims, “Atari release[d] Pong, the first commercially successful video game.” I don’t know from Pong.

Notables born on this day include Amos Bronson Alcott (1799), Christian Doppler (1803), Louisa May Alcott (1832, Bronson’s famous daughter), C. S. Lewis (1898), Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. (1908), Jacques Chirac (1932), Felix Cavaliere (1942), and Rahm Emanuel (1959).

Cavaliere was of course the titular head of the rock group The Young Rascals (also known as The Rascals), and here’s their most famous song: “Groovin“, from 1967. It became a #1 hit for the group. First some background from Wikipedia:

Written by group members Felix Cavaliere and Eddie Brigati and with a lead vocal from Cavaliere, it is a slow, relaxed groove, based on Cavaliere’s newfound interest in Afro-Cuban music. Instrumentation included a conga, a Cuban-influenced bass guitar line from session musician Chuck Rainey, and a harmonica part, performed first for the single version by New York session musician Michael Weinstein, and later for the album version by Gene Cornish. The result was fairly different from the Rascals’ white soul origins, enough so that Atlantic Records head Jerry Wexler did not want to release “Groovin'”. Cavaliere credits disc jockey Murray the K with intervening to encourage Atlantic to release the song. “To tell you the truth, they didn’t originally like the record because it had no drum on it,” admits Cavaliere. “We had just cut it, and he [Murray the K] came in the studio to say hello. After he heard the song, he said, ‘Man, this is a smash.’ So, when he later heard that Atlantic didn’t want to put it out, he went to see Jerry Wexler and said, ‘Are you crazy? This is a friggin’ No. 1 record.’ He was right, because it eventually became No. 1 for four straight weeks.”

And the song, which you’ll remember if you’re close to my age:

Those who died on this day include Cardinal Thomas Wolsey (1530), Hans Holbein the Younger (1543), Giacomo Puccini (1924), Natalie Wood (1981), Cary Grant (1986), and Jim Nabors (2017).

Holbein, official portraitist of Henry VIII, did a famous painting from life of the king (1537) that was destroyed in a fire in 1698. Copies remain, though; here’s one from around the same time, and below that an original Holbein showing Henry:

An original portrait by Holbein (1534-1536):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Cyrus are bantering:

Cyrus: Do you think that your shadow is afraid of my shadow? Hili: No, they know each other.

In Polish:

A tweet from Heather; both of us would dearly love to be this guy!

Best Hug Ever 🤗… in this Sanctuary for Big Orphaned Cats !! 🦁💞 pic.twitter.com/BoGeX4rygZ — Stefano S. Magi (@StefanodocSM) November 28, 2018

Reader Nilou sent a tweet from the Tower of London’s Beefeater “Ravenmaster,” who is shamelessly flogging his new book:

This is a charmer! Life w. the legendary ravens at the Tower of London! Chock full of wild things you didn't know. One raven fell in love with a metal monkey. Heck, when all else fails.. #birds #history #London THE RAVENMASTER, Christopher Skaife,

Review @MargaretAtwood pic.twitter.com/SdROQgfeDD — Ravenmaster (@ravenmaster1) September 9, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. In the first series he expresses his disapprobation about the Chinese scientist who claims to have genetically engineered two babies using the CRISPR system, removing a gene that makes people susceptible to HIV infection (why would one even want to do that?):

Now that some data on the CRISPR babies have been presented, and we know the mess that has been created IN TWO BABY GIRLS I am so angry at He (the arrogant, foolish and uncaring researcher who did the experiment). He should never be allowed in a lab again. This is an outrage. — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) November 28, 2018

The damn experiment failed, producing two girls with different genetic variations. One is a mosaic for the intended deletion, the other is heterozygous for an unintended deletion. This is not “editing” it’s hacking at DNA. Awful. — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) November 28, 2018

Eric Topol is a well known geneticist and researching physician.

After the data presented:

I would add "criminal"—@Dereklowe

"It's even more appalling and abhorrent now"—David Liuhttps://t.co/I2wd2QDc6r — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 28, 2018

That experiment is really, really wonky, and would be illegal in the U.S. We simply don’t know enough about how to use CRISPR responsibly to justify this kind of manipulation.

More tweets from Matthew. The first one makes a strange claim. How can that bee? The thread after this tweet gives the bizarre solution:

We recently identified a honey bee with two fathers and no mother! Here is the story behind this bee. pic.twitter.com/FHoYs6DPP4 — Dr Isobel Ronai (@IsobelRonai) November 28, 2018

I wonder if someone lost his job over this. . .

Tweets from Grania. The first is the “on” button of a cat:

Press boop button to activate paws pic.twitter.com/AgsCoGqzw1 — Awkward Animals (@SoVeryAwkward) December 24, 2016

As Grania says, “This is an outrage.” Truly!

Jokes about how GoFundMe is becoming an integral part of our insane health insurance system are no longer funny. pic.twitter.com/47DrOXsc1r — Every billionaire is a policy failure (@DanRiffle) November 24, 2018

Nothing that Trump says surprises me any more.

Holy shit, this actually happened and I can't stop laughing. I thought it was a meme. THIS ACTUALLY HAPPENED. https://t.co/M4in3CBcmi — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 22, 2018