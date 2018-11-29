Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Liz Strahle sent us a passel of bird photos. Her notes and IDs are indented:

Attached are some wildlife pictures I took in the last few months. I named the pictures to match the following IDs:
Black Vultures (Coragyps atratus):
Black Vulture (Coragyps atratus):
Bald Eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus):
Turkey Vulture (Cathartes aura):
Buffleheads (Bucephala albeola):
Buffleheads (Bucephala albeola) (Male and Female):
Mute Swan (Cygnus olor):
Bald Eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) (Juvenile):
Downy Woodpecker (Dryobates pubescens):
Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis):
Turkey Vulture (Cathartes aura):
This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on November 29, 2018 at 7:30 am and filed under birds, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

4 Comments

  1. drbobdrbob2
    Posted November 29, 2018 at 9:19 am | Permalink

    I particularly like the Black Vulture in running mid-step, a few inches off the ground. Good catch. Thanks.

    Reply
    • Liz
      Posted November 29, 2018 at 10:37 am | Permalink

      Thank you!

      Reply
  2. nay
    Posted November 29, 2018 at 10:47 am | Permalink

    Where did she find so many vultures (plus eagles/hawks)? Cool, but kinda scary.

    Reply
  3. Christopher
    Posted November 29, 2018 at 11:00 am | Permalink

    I love the artistic treatment you’ve given the much-maligned and supposedly “repulsive” vultures. They have a beauty all their own, and it’s nice to know that a handful of other people recognize it too.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: