Reader Liz Strahle sent us a passel of bird photos. Her notes and IDs are indented:

Attached are some wildlife pictures I took in the last few months. I named the pictures to match the following IDs:

Black Vulture (Coragyps atratus):

Turkey Vulture ( ): Cathartes aura

Buffleheads (Bucephala albeola) (Male and Female):