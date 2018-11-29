I had a dream

Every night I wake up in the wee hours for a short while before going back to sleep. If I’ve had a dream before that 2 a.m. awakening, I’ll often remember it vividly, but I always forget the details when I wake up for good in the morning. I usually try to impress the details of such dreams on my brain, but it doesn’t work: unless I have a dream right before I wake up for good, I forget it.
Last night I had another vivid dream, but was up for a while after having it, and while awake I tried hard to remember the details. Mirabile dictu, when I woke up this morning I did remember them! Here’s how it went (note: I have a cancer-phobia).
I was standing at one end of a long, low brick hospital, and at the other end were three guys who were yelling at me. I have no idea what the altercation was about, but I proceeded to give them the finger, whereupon they started running toward me. I was also carrying a big bag of chocolates, and I didn’t want to get beaten up or have these angry men steal my chocolates.
I ran into the hospital looking for a place to hide. It was nearly empty, and I made my way into a suite full of fancy-looking white machines. Somehow I realized that these machines were used to treat cancer. Nobody else was in the suite.
I continued running through the hospital looking for safety, and wound up in the fancy office of a hospital official: a kindly woman who said she’d give me refuge. But, she said, to do that I’d have to go with her as she dealt with three patients, all children, and one of whom had cancer.
I went into the room with the woman, and shortly thereafter the childrens’ mother came in with her offspring. They were all mutants, looking like human tadpoles, and one of them resembling the Creature from the Black Lagoon:
Then CEO of the hospital came in, and the woman explained to him that the “black lagoon” child had cancer of the head, and proceeded to demonstrate how, when she pressed on the child’s head, it created an indentation that remained indented. That, she said, was a sign that the cancer was serious.
I then woke up.
I have no idea what this dream means, if dreams mean anything. I recount it simply because it’s bizarre, and it’s one of the few dreams I remember.
If you have a recurrent dream, or have had a weird one recently, do put it in the comments below.
I once tried to log my dreams by keeping a notebook bedside. If I woke from a dream, I would write down what details I could remember. Dreams can be very meaningful! If I have a dream of going from bathroom to bathroom in an institution/building only to find them broken, or out-of-service, I need to wake up and go to the bathroom!
My other dreams were chaotic, fast cut, bizarre episodes that were they to have any meaning I am afraid I wouldn’t like it.
Keeping a dream log helps their recall – I use the calendar on my phone.
What they mean – psychobabblologists differ. Mine doesn’t think they’re important – though I’ve definitely heard of the “chasing around dream = need to urinate” equation before. Whether that is cause (the equation), or effect (the dream) is probably a question best settled with twenty psychobabbologists, ten battle axes, a closed room, and after the successful interpretation walks out, a hosepipe.
My psychobabblologist ignores them, except as an indication that a patient has a disturbed sleep “architecture”. As you say, normally after your first bout of dreaming sleep, you get a second bout of deep sleep in which you forget about the first set of dreams. And if you awake normally, you’ll forget about the second bout of dreams too.
I have two sorts of recurrent dreams.
1) The giant dilapidated mansion that I’m somehow responsible for maintaining.
2) The back-in-grad-school dreams. Usually it is just before the end of the term and I haven’t been to class. Sometimes I find I’m enrolled simultaneously in two universities in two separate states.
Dreams are god’s way of making you ask “What da fuc?”
I get the following recurring dreams:
I took a weird course in university and I didn’t go to any classes & now I have to write the exam.
I go to an apartment that doesn’t exist in real life and either live there or think about living there (it’s a really nice apartment).
I’m in an elevator & something weird happens like it turns upside down or the floor opens up.
I go somewhere to use the toilets & they are weird: they are attached to a shower & I can’t use it without getting sprayed by the shower, they are out in the open, they are dirty with poop all over the floor (usually I have to go to the bathroom when I have these dreams).
I discover I have a bunch of fish tanks I forgot about. Sometimes they are in amazing shape & I marvel at how the fish & plants are so healthy despite having forgotten about them OR they are a mess & I am stressed about them.
I just reenrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to audit a class in the Spring. (Free for people 60+ in Wisconsin!)
I’m hoping the fact that I am a student again will make that class of dream go away.
I sometimes dream I’m doing another degree and I’ve never worked anywhere. In the dream I am thinking “good grief, I already have two degrees, why am I doing this one?”
I’m hoping that just being an auditor, and therefore not obligated to take tests or actually do anything, I will erase the sense of panic in education dreams.
Then again… it could get worse!
But what happened to the chocolates?!
I have a phobia of cancer because of having gone through cancer treatment that was “cancer lite” compared to what many people go through. My good friend died of metastasized brain cancer last year. Around this time last year, she could not swallow & went to the hospital where they found the cancer had spread to her brain. She then underwent whole brain radiation & steroid treatments which were horrendous for her. She was dead by mid-January at 35.
Next week I’ve scheduled an argument with my surgeon who insists on yearly mammograms that I think are useless given the density of tissue and the scaring making detection of abnormalities impossible. My clinic is going to get a tomosynthesis machine next year but I still think that MRIs are more for me. October-early December is full of anxiety for me since there is Pinktober then November I get scanned since it’s my cancerversary then in December I usually meet with my surgeon. I take the whole day off for both medical events.
The dream reflects conflict between the fact that you know you should eat less unhealthy food because rationally you know it increases your risk of getting sick, while irrationally you don’t want to give it up.
Most of my dreams, I tend to forget the details, some are so vivid that I wake up with a great sense of relief, and the people that I know within dreams are all dead in the real world, what’s that about? In one I was lying on a bed in a Cell when the door burst open and 3 men that were dressed like Mexican Federales dragged me out, and I awoke just as they placed a Noose around my neck, again, where do these dreams come from I have never been to Mexico. They say Dreams are just the Brain cleaning house so to speak, and it probably is, but I would love to experience Lucid Dreaming, where your aware you’re in a Dream, but you have the ability to control the events within that experience.
You must have a sense of dread or anxiety that your brain is trying to make sense of.
Years ago I had a lucid dream where I was in a park in Washington DC.
There was a festival of some kind going on, a stage in the distance, lots of colorful balloons and flags and banners and people sitting on patterned blankets in the bright green grass. I was on the edge of a busy road, and after pondering the festivities a bit, I turned to follow some people across a concrete bridge high above a creek. Halfway across, I realized I was dreaming. It was a bracing sense of unreality and an odd sense of control. I realized I could do anything I wanted!
I turned and walked back to the festival and started approaching the crowd. I thought “there is a message for me here…I should ask someone a question!” I approached a couple on a blanket and said “Excuse me… excuse me… what do I need to know?” The man turned his head ever so slowly. I tensed in excitement. Then he very calmly and deliberately stated, “Blah blah argh bleh mumble mumble….’
Yeah. That was it.
dreams are weird …
just to add some of my own recurring dreams/nightmares
1) like a lot of people I dream of showing up for exam week for a class that I haven’t attended … usually a math class but not always
2) variations on the theme of claustrophobia … dark tunnels that gradually get smaller, revolving doors that get stuck, etc. My last one of these involved travelling in a train(?) where I had to sit behind another person in a very small cramped seat with walls and ceiling pressing down. The person in front left his seat and I crawled over it and squeezed through the exit (a tunnel of course) of the train(?) to freedom. Then I woke up. The nice thing about these dreams is that I now recognize them while dreaming … and can usually wake myself up.
anyone had a dream within a dream? I dreamed many years ago that I was dreaming a very scary dream but couldn’t bring myself back to dream #1 to get away from the scary one. Confusing & hard to describe. Was to travel the next day so presumably spending more time in light, REM,sleep. I can still see one scary scene of that dream though I never remember them in as much detail as JC.
Yes. But then I have lucid dreams (where I know I am dreaming). You can train yourself to do this (its not hard)
Yeah, I’ve had those before. Very disorienting.
The “remains indented after being pressed” is called edema and might happen with build ups of fluid (as after long flights or wearing tight clothes).
I find it interesting that the dominant theory in modern psychology is that dreams are by-products of neural clearing. Often they have stories (like this one) and although I have no idea whether all such stories have anything much to say about the person, they sometimes do (Einstein dreamed of being an alram clock on a beam of light for instance) and the mere fact that a sort-of coherent story is being generated makes me suspicious of the “nothing to see here” hypothesis.
All this actually happened to you in the past. It’s a repressed memory.
For grins and giggles, I use this website =
http://hyperdictionary.com/dream = upon
awakening and remembering dreams’ details.
Use its alphabet, insert there a word or phrase
recalled, and see what this “dictionary”
defines as its possible meanings … …
from inside your remembered dream !
Blue
If you teach yourself to lucid dream-often a more arduous task than simply recalling dreams- then you can ask the dream characters what they mean! -most often leading to even weirder dream content.
What I find most fascinating about dreams is the facility of the brain/mind to come up with metaphors or analogies,storylines-often very accurate and detailed about our feelings or ideas about our experiences. Discovering that within oneself tends to loosen up our personal habitual ways of expression and perhaps more insight into how other people do it differently. It also can be quite unsettling.
My recurring dreams are:
Not studying for an school exam.
Can’t find my school locker or can’t remember its combination.
Taking-off from my local airport or flying through its airspace without contacting the control tower.
Less frequently:
A “taboo” dream I won’t detail here.
I dream about working at my family business when my father was still alive. (I rarely dream about my deceased mother.)
I have have crazy, vivid dreams almost every night. If they are bad, I am sometimes able to realize it and wake myself. My girlfriend rarely sleeps with me anymore because I talk and move too much for her to be able to sleep.
I think dreams have a purpose, but no “meaning.”
When I go through a period of a lot of migraines, I get night terrors & scream in my sleep, usually waking me up.
Dunno what it means, but David Lynch could definitely turn it into a screenplay.
It’s got all the Lynchian elements — a sense of impending violence, odd background machinery, physical deformities, the juxtaposition of the the banal (chocolates) and the malevolent, and, perforce, a surrealistic, dreamlike quality.
Think Elephant Man meets Blue Velvet meets Eraserhead.
Have done animal rescue all my life. Recurring dreams, always at least once a month, are always the same: I open a door or a cabinet and find some little creature- a pet mouse or hamster that is near death- because I forgot to feed it and put it in there by mistake. (Once in my life that *did* happen, with a pet mouse, rescued from work. Didn’t realize the water bottle was empty. Mouse recovered fine, but I felt- and was- so guilty about that, the dreams started.)
Then it would just became mostly cats. Would finish caring for all I thought I had, and then discovered another one, two, four! that were also under my care. Dreams then morphed into special needs cats: I’d be out somewhere and find a hamster sized cat, or a tiny kitten that had fallen into water, or something that no one was caring for, but I was supposed to be at work and couldn’t find someone to look after it, so I had to carry it around with me. Next dream phase was kittens about two inches long, so small that it was really hard to carry them around and do work, and had to put them down temporarily to do something, then find them again.
After about 50 years of that, have a new twist that I like better: the ones I find are really not mine or my responsibility and they are not in need of rescuing. I can just check to see they are OK, and leave.
Stream NPR in the lab. This was the conversation one day last week:
http://www.wbur.org/onpoint/2018/11/20/alice-robb-why-we-dream
I’ve had a variant of the usual school dream. Being a former professor, I dream that there’s a class that I’ve been forgetting to teach.
Setting aside the dream itself, the title of the post is a tad ironic in the light of the Mississippi run-off election.
I have a dream that one day the deep south will rejoin the union. It’s getting closer, but the neo-Confederates hung on to another one. (Hyde-Smith had a lotta baggage, but no credible kiddie-diddling allegations à la Roy Moore).
Reminds me of Blake’s Ghost of a Flea–