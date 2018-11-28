“Why are cat tongues spiny?”

If you have a cat, you’ve probably been licked by it, and thereby experienced the raspy, sandy feel of a cat tongue. That’s due to the tongue’s being covered by many “papillae”—recurved, backwards-pointing spines made of keratin, the protein that’s in hair, hooves, and the outer layer of our skin. The papillae are in fact as hard as human fingernails, and much harder than the tongue tissue itself.
The housecat has about 300 of these papillae, but all species of felid studied so far have the spines, and they’re all about the same height: ca. 2.3 mm regardless of the size of the cat. (The authors studied, beside house cats, bobcats, cougars, snow leopards, tigers, and lions.)
All cats have papillae, but their function hasn’t been systematically studied, and thus has been speculative. One impediment is that the spines weren’t even studied morphologically, so it was thought that they were solid.
Now two scientists from Georgia have published a paper in Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. USA (click on screenshot below; pdf here, reference at bottom, all free with the legal Chrome Unpaywall extension) that gives us more insight into cat tongues, something of great interest to us all. For one thing, they found that the spines aren’t solid, giving a clue to how they work. Be sure to see the figures and tongue movies shown here.
First, the tongues. The second series of photos show how the spines behave when the cat is licking itself.
There are four phases of grooming, shown in the figure below. As the authors describe them, they consist of “extension of the tongue, lateral expansion and stiffening of the tongue tissue, a sweep of the tongue through the fur, and retraction of the tongue in a U-shaped curl. During expansion, the spines rotate until they are perpendicular to the tongue, as shown in the high-speed film in Movie S1. This allows the papillae to stand erect to increase their contact area with fur.” As you see, a swipe takes about a quarter of a second. Go watch the movie if you can.
Cats spend a lot of time grooming themselves: the authors note that the average house cat sleeps 14 hours per day and spends about 24% of its waking time grooming itself. Therefore your moggie is licking itself for about 2.4 hours per day. Why is it doing this? Well, clearly it has some cleaning function, but whether that be to remove parasites, dirt, dead skin, or all of the above isn’t known. Thermoregulation is another possibility: since cats sweat only through their paws, spreading saliva on their fur can cause evaporative cooling of a hot cat. And maybe the papillae help the cat cut up meat or grip food better.
One clue comes from fine-resolution X-ray imaging, microcomputed tomography. This reveals that the papillae aren’t solid, but in fact hollow. There are in fact two hollow regions: at the base of the papillae, and one at the tip, where a U-shaped cross-section acts to wick up saliva by capillary action.
Here’s the hollow papillae, and then a figure showing it wicking up mock saliva (red-dyed liquid). Once in the papillae, the fluid is stable, and stays inside even when the tongue is upside down. It can them be deposited on any surface by pressing the tongue against it.
And here are photos of the papillae from six cat species:
And some figures showing how well these papillae wick up saliva:
The authors did a number of calculations, models, and measurements, and I needn’t go into the details here (they also did studies with tongues removed from dead cats—and I don’t want to know the details of how they did that). The salient results are these:
1.) The tongue of a housecat deposits about 56.6 microliters of saliva in a single lick: about 50% of the saliva on the tongue. The papillae themselves hold only about 10% of the deposited saliva, but even that allows the deposition of 48 grams (1.7 oz) of saliva per day onto the coat from the papillae.
2.) Even though most of the saliva on the tongue that gets onto the fur comes from the tongue and not the papillae, the papillae are vital. Measurements show that it’s only the papillae that can get to the cat’s skin through its two layers of fur: the thick guard hairs of the top coa, and the softer undercoat, which helps insulate the cat. Experiments with all six felids showed that, when licking, the cat compresses its fur sufficiently to allow the papillae to reach the skin. Thus, it seems, at least one function of these spines is to clean the skin and undercoat.
3.) But the deposition of saliva on to the skin (rather than the fur) also helps the cat cool itself. The estimates of evaporative cooling via saliva deposited close to the skin show that about 25% of the total cat cooling comes from skin-deposited saliva, with the remaining 75% of heat loss coming from radiation from the hairs, paws, and ears. The saliva deposited on the skin can cause a temperature difference of 17°C between the skin and the topcoat.
4.) If you have a short-haired cat, this is all good. But some breeds studied by the authors have fur too long to be penetrated by the papillae. As they say,
. . .if the papillae cannot reach the skin (h[papillae] < h[fur]), much of its fur cannot be accessed, making the cat “ungroomable.” Long-haired domestic breeds, such as Persian domestic cats, are notorious for their matted fur if not cared for properly. According to Veterinary Centers of America (VCA) animal hospitals, Persian cat owners should comb their cat daily and give it baths monthly to redistribute the fur’s natural oils . Consistent with these care instructions, two Persian breeds are the only animals to fall into the ungroomable region, as shown in the upper one-half of Fig. 3C.
Here’s that figure, showing the papilla length and fur length of various species and breeds, all of which (save the control chinchilla and the Persian cat) are able to reach and groom their skin:So be sure to comb and wash your Persians regularly!
Finally, I think there’s a new cat-grooming brush in the offing. The authors constructed what they call the TIGR brush (tongue-inspired grooming brush) with recurved spines like the papillae. It’s shown in the video below, and TIGR is much easier to clean than is a regular human hairbrush (perhaps those recurved spines help the cat, in its mouth, remove the fur more easily, of course leading to HAIRBALLS). I sense a patent and a new product!
So the next time you see your cat groom yourself, or feel the “scratchy” sensation when your cat licks you, perhaps you’ll have a new respect for what it’s doing, and for the marvels of evolution that helped produce those hollow and recurved spines.
Noel, A. C. and D. L. Hu. 2018. Cats use hollow papillae to wick saliva into fur. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
For anyone out there with cat allergies: when I had cats I found that the build up of saliva residue on a cat’s fur is a major trigger. When I began having allergic symptoms I would know it was time to wash the cats and after doing so the red eyes and runny nose would clear up.
That is why we have antihistamines with Pseudoephedrine and other things so we don’t have to wash the cats all the time. Of course the politicians think we are are running meth labs so we have to show id and sign for the pills.
Absolutely fascinating. I have two questions:
1. Since the papillae are made of keratin, do they wear down and grow back like fingernails and hair, or are they permanent? It seems from the diagram and description that they are in some ways like a cat’s claws, only hollowed out.
2. Why have some mammals evolved to meticulously groom themselves, while other animals — often very similar mammals in similar ecosystems or even the same regions. With something like a sloth, the answer is obvious: the sloth has a symbiotic relationship with all the crap that ends up on it, like moss. But what about other mammals that don’t groom and don’t have a symbiotic relationship with the parasites/bacteria/mold/other threats that might affect them?
Oh, and just a comment about this sentence: “Thermoregulation is another possibility: since cats sweat only through their paws, spreading saliva on their fur can cause evaporative cooling of a hot cat.”
This is definitely not the case for any of the cats I’ve ever owned. All of my cats have loved the heat. My current cat sleeps under the bed in the master bedroom once we turn the central heating during the fall because there’s a vent under the bed and the bedskirt traps it underneath. It must be 110 degrees under there. He also sleeps on the heated floor in the bathroom.
So many questions. Is the cat family unique in this way? Why are dogs’ tongues so darn smooth? Are cats’ tongues used for scraping flesh off of prey? I have seen cats lick their prey. My cat used to wash after eating, and it would smell like cat food.
I too am doubtful about the thermoregulation part of the theory. Perhaps they do it in extreme heat, which I haven’t observed. Even then, I would expect conservation of water to take priority. As I see it, cats thermoregulate like most creatures, they move to where the temperature suits them better. Of course, the cooling due to grooming will probably cause them to seek a warmer spot than when they are not grooming.
I don’t know if the study mentions this but I find that their grooming makes quite a noise. My wife and I hate it when one of our cats grooms itself on our bed when we’re in it. The noise and vibration bothers my wife particularly.
I enjoy it when my cat joins me in bed, takes several minutes to clean herself and then settles down. Sort of calming, like rain is to some people.
Yes, it isn’t so bad when we’ve just gone to bed though my wife doesn’t even like it then. I think it is when it happens in the middle of the night, or in the morning before we’re ready to rise, that it can be bothersome.
I lost my cat the hard way. He didn’t come home one day. Still I sometimes awake thinking I feel him on the bed washing. Then gloom descends.
That is sad. I fear that too as we have coyotes in our area. Our security camera even caught them in our back yard! This is why we don’t let them out at night but even then it’s a gamble.
No the coyotes have humans in their area
Both are true but only humans can know it and say “in our area” but I get your point.
Thanks Paul considerate reply bud
“Why are cat tongues spiny?”
That’s a rather teleological title, don’t you think?
I’m no biologist but isn’t it just a handy shorthand? If one believes in determinism, and feels that knowledge should inform our conversation all the way to this level, then there are no causes at all. Or just the one big one.
Huh?
I think the licking also makes them feel good. Several of our cats lick each other and the recipients of the licking sure look happy and tranquil.
It seems a pretty common evolutionary outcome that organisms are “programmed” to experience something like pleasure or contentment when performing behaviors that are beneficial to them and vice versa.
I forwarded this post to my daughter who is a DVM.